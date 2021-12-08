Abraham Lake may be lesser known than Lake Louise but it's no less spectacular.

From expansive national parks to lively cities, the Canadian province will keep you busy for days.

share this article

With turquoise glacial waters set against soaring, snow-capped peaks, the iconic alpine scenes of Alberta’s Banff National Park are arguably the poster child of Canada. And while the rugged Canadian Rockies live up to their reputation, they’re just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Alberta’s striking landscapes. From the mushroom-shaped hoodoos of the fossil-laden Badlands to the ice bubbles trapped beneath the surface of Abraham Lake—there is no shortage of natural wonders to discover. Four national parks and five UNESCO World Heritage sites offer year-round adventure for outdoor enthusiasts. But with a burgeoning Indigenous tourism industry and the two main cities–Calgary and Edmonton—becoming increasingly cosmopolitan, all while maintaining their western charm—Alberta is ripe for cultural exploration, too. From the rowdy Calgary Stampede to the spiritual mountain lakes to the desolate northern parklands, where you can catch a rare glimpse of the world’s last remaining wild buffalo and, if you’re lucky, the Northern Lights—these are the places you won’t want to miss on your next trip to Alberta. Photo by Steve Estvanik/Shutterstock Visit in July for the Calgary Stampede. 1. Calgary While skiers and snowboarders still hit the slopes at the former 1988 Olympic venue Winsport, Canada’s third largest city is no longer just a gateway to Alberta’s alpine attractions. In the summer, you’ll find locals and visitors floating on tubes down the Bow River that splits the city in two. While in the winter, penguins waddle freely at the Calgary Zoo, home to nearly 1,000 animals spanning 119 species. Across the river in the popular East Village, music lovers appreciate the 2,000 rare instruments housed at Studio Bell. Around the corner, the Calgary Central Library attracts architecture enthusiasts and bookworms alike for its collection of over 400,000 books stacked amid soaring cedar arches and winding terraces inspired by Alberta’s foothills and Chinook winds. Creativity also abounds in the East Village’s many kitchens, where chefs and mixologists rewrite “Cowtown’s” culinary reputation as the beef-loving city where the popular Caesar cocktail—a savory mix of vodka and tomato juice served in a celery salt-rimmed glass–was born. Locally grown vegetables take center stage at the beloved Coup and Japanese-style Nupo (don’t miss the omakase and hidden eight-seat restaurant in the back). Cheap beer and Caesars are swapped for sophisticated cocktails at Bengali-style curry house Calcutta Cricket Club and Cannibale, a speakeasy concealed behind a full-service barbershop. Still, Calgary hasn’t forgotten its western roots. Every July, you can find Calgarians shading the hot prairie sun with their cowboy hats while waiting in line for “stampede breakfast.” The complimentary pancakes are doled out by businesses across the city in celebration of the annual Calgary Stampede, a world-class rodeo known as “the greatest outdoor show on earth.” 2. Drumheller

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Products we write about are independently vetted and recommended by our editors. AFAR may earn a commission if you buy through our links, which helps support our independent publication.