Fairmont Chateau Lake LouiseOne of Canada’s most iconic hotels, the Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise is cradled by the Rocky Mountains, its grand, castle-like structure surrounded by towering peaks and the pristine, protected wilderness of Banff National Park. The hotel was founded in 1890 by Cornelius Van Horne, the general manager of the Canadian Pacific Railway, who envisioned creating a refuge for “the outdoor adventurer and alpinist.” What began as a one-story log cabin ended up helping to kick-start tourism in the Canadian Rockies, launch the Canadian mountaineering scene, and draw a host of notable names to the region, from Marilyn Monroe to Queen Elizabeth II.
Today, guests arrive in a grand lobby outfitted with imposing chandeliers and sweeping staircases. Common areas are decorated with old-timey photos from the hotel’s past, while the 552 spacious rooms and suites are all about showcasing views of the stunning turquoise lake and snowcapped Victoria Glacier. There are plenty of activities to enjoy year-round, from canoeing, hiking, fishing, rafting, and horseback riding in warmer weather, to skiing, snowboarding, ice skating, and snowmobiling in the winter. In between, savor everything from European alpine dishes, authentic Italian fare, and Canadian comfort food to a large selection of bourbons and whiskeys at the seven dining outlets, or head to the spa and health club for a pampering treatment or dip in the indoor heated pool.
AFAR Contributor
about 3 years ago
Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise
Photographs of the Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise in the summer, when it presides over the turquoise blue lake, may be more familiar, but the hotel has a different magic to it in the winter. The portion of the frozen lake alongside the hotel becomes an ice-skating rink, and cross-country ski trails run along the lake's edges. The hotel's spiked hot chocolate drinks can be ordered year-round at the lobby Lakeview Lounge, but we think they must taste better when enjoyed with a snowy view out the windows. Other features of the hotel are excellent regardless of the season: the elegant Fairview restaurant, the more casual Lago Italian Kitchen, and the generous and delicious breakfast spread at the Poppy Brasserie. If you are only going to stay once at this iconic property, one of the classic Canadian Pacific hotels that helped open the country to travelers, consider paying the higher rate for a lakeview room.
AFAR Staff
over 5 years ago
Hand-Painted Doors at the Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise
There are lots of reasons to stay at the Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise, the most important being, well, Lake Louise. The hotel is right next to it. There's also the variety of taxidermied animal heads hanging on the walls in the lobby—musk ox, bison, elk. But one detail that might not get much notice is this: In one section of the hotel, all the room doors have designs that were hand-painted by a long-term guest of the hotel way back when. Nice touch.
AFAR Contributor
over 5 years ago
Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise
The Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise is the perfect base for winter family adventures. An in-house gear shop can outfit guests with hockey equipment or ice skates, and the lake’s ice castle provides an Instagram-worthy backdrop for photos. The hotel’s on-site activity outfitter, Mountain Heritage, leads guided snowshoe and cross-country ski tours straight from the back door. On the edge of the lake, a small shed showcases a collection of vintage European skis and snowshoes that are available to rent. In the evenings, guests can get a taste of Switzerland with an authentic Swiss fondue dinner at Walliser Stube restaurant. From $266. This appeared in the November/ December 2014 issue.
AFAR Contributor
over 5 years ago
Old School X-C Skiing in Lake Louise
One of the most picturesque places to explore by x-c ski is Lake Louise in Alberta, Canada. The Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise is set right on the lake and has its own ski rental shop as well as in-house guides who give lessons as well as offer x-c ski tours around the lake and up in the trails of Banff National Park. Our guide Bruce was a real character, straight out of a Swiss mountain village (though really from the nearby town of Field). He looked at our "modern" x-c skis and then showed us the hotel's vintage collection of 1970s Norwegian x-c skis that are made from hickory wood. They were real beauties and worked just as well as our plastic versions so we swapped the new for the old and set off on newly-groomed tracks across Lake Louise. Bruce took us on a two-hour tour to the back of the lake. I'm not a downhill skier so I tend to get nervous on skis, but he had me gliding down "dipsy doodles" as he liked to call the downhills, in no time at all. Bruce paused along the way to point out critters like a red squirrel and the tracks of a hare imprinted in the snow. At the end of the trail we came to a frozen waterfall glowing an ethereal crystal blue color. We didn't see another person out on the trails. It was a magical way to explore the park.
about 5 years ago
Sunrise Canoe Trip on Lake Louise
A sunrise paddle on Lake Louise is a once in a lifetime experience. It is an early start to the day, but well worth it. The canoe trip is a popular activity during the summer months so contact the Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise concierge well in advance to avoid disappointment.
over 4 years ago
Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise, Alberta
The iconic Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise, surrounded by majestic mountain peaks, Victoria Glacier, and its namesake turquoise lake, is set within Banff National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The stunningly scenic historic property remains as “base camp” for all things active in the park throughout the year. World-class hiking trails are merely steps from the hotel and the property’s certified Mountain Heritage Guides, a Swiss tradition dating back to the early 1900’s, are at the ready to help guests experience them. Winter brings world-class skiing just 10 minutes from the hotel with a free shuttle to the slopes. There is also snow shoeing, cross country skiing, ice skating, dog sledding, snowmobiling, horse-drawn carriage rides, and more to enjoy. The local cuisine at one of the hotel’s seven dining outlets deliciously fuels guests’ outdoor adventures.