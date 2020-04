One of the most picturesque places to explore by x-c ski is Lake Louise in Alberta Canada . The Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise is set right on the lake and has its own ski rental shop as well as in-house guides who give lessons as well as offer x-c ski tours around the lake and up in the trails of Banff National Park. Our guide Bruce was a real character, straight out of a Swiss mountain village (though really from the nearby town of Field). He looked at our "modern" x-c skis and then showed us the hotel's vintage collection of 1970s Norwegian x-c skis that are made from hickory wood. They were real beauties and worked just as well as our plastic versions so we swapped the new for the old and set off on newly-groomed tracks across Lake Louise. Bruce took us on a two-hour tour to the back of the lake. I'm not a downhill skier so I tend to get nervous on skis, but he had me gliding down "dipsy doodles" as he liked to call the downhills, in no time at all. Bruce paused along the way to point out critters like a red squirrel and the tracks of a hare imprinted in the snow. At the end of the trail we came to a frozen waterfall glowing an ethereal crystal blue color. We didn't see another person out on the trails. It was a magical way to explore the park.