The 100th Macy’s Parade, Decoded: Where to Stand, When to Arrive, What to Bring

This year marks the 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Whether it’s already a family tradition or you’ve been thinking about going for years, this year is the ideal time to stake out your spot on the curb to see the massive balloons and floats in real life.

The parade is a NYC institution, showing off the Big Apple at its most festive with 3.5 million spectators lining the streets to join in the holiday morning fun.

It does, however, take more planning than just showing up. Much like New York itself, the parade is large, draws massive crowds, and can get a little chaotic if you don’t have a plan.

Don’t worry, we’ve got the scoop to help you get the most out of this year’s parade.

How to watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in person

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 27: Pac-Man™ by Bandai Namco Entertainment America, Inc. participates in the 99th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 27, 2025 in New York City. Courtesy of Macy’s

First things first. The 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will take place on Thanksgiving Day, November 26, 2026; the start time is 8:30 a.m. ET. The parade ends at noon.

The parade route begins at West 77th Street and Central Park West and continues for 2.5 miles to Macy’s Herald Square at West 34th Street and Seventh Avenue.

Public viewing areas:



Central Park West: 61st–75th streets

Sixth Avenue: 38th–59th streets

For a less crowded viewing experience, the 60s and low 70s are the best streets to focus on. There are fewer subways and hotels on the route here, and it attracts fewer people.

On the other hand, the wide sidewalks and skyscraper views bring large crowds to Sixth Avenue, especially from 42nd to 54th streets.

There are no public viewing areas where the parade turns east at Columbus Circle and there are also no public viewing areas in the televised production area near Macy’s, from 34th to 38th streets. (Note that tickets for the grandstand here are never available to the general public.)

AHRC New York City, a nonprofit advocacy group for people with disabilities, provides an accessible viewing area for the parade for individuals and their families. Advance reservations are required and registration is first come, first served; location details are shared directly with confirmed attendees.

When to arrive for the best viewing

The parade steps off at 8:30 a.m., but you will need to be there much (much) earlier if you’re hoping to have a patch of sidewalk to call your own. Some spectators have been known to arrive as early as 5 a.m., but note that you cannot camp out overnight; the NYPD doesn’t allow it.

If you want a front-row spot, plan more in the 5:30 to 6 a.m. range of time.

Keep in mind that you’ll be standing a long time. The first float, Tom Turkey, which kicks off the parade, arrives in Herald Square by 10:30 a.m; the final float in the procession is Santa and he arrives in Herald Square around noon. If you’re near the start of the parade route, you’ll see Santa and be wrapped up by midmorning, around 10:30 a.m.

What to wear and bring (and what to leave at home)

Drumlines set the beat for the parade, a Thanksgiving tradition dating back to 1924. Courtesy of Macy’s

New York in late November can be chilly, especially when the sun hasn’t fully risen (i.e., when you’re looking for your parade viewing location). While it’s possible you may get a sunny autumn window of weather during the parade, at 7 a.m., when you’re holding your spot on the sidewalk, it’s going to be cold: most likely in the 40s as the sun starts to wake up, in the high 50s closer to the noon wrap-up, and possibly very windy along stretches of Sixth Avenue.

Dress in warm, thermal layers. Add a hat, gloves, and a scarf, and maybe some of those disposable hand warmers while you’re at it. Bring a blanket to sit on while you wait for the parade to start; chairs are not allowed and it’s much more comfortable to have a cozy spot to sit instead of the ice-cold cement while you wait. If it’s raining, pack a poncho or raincoat; no umbrellas are permitted. Also on the no-go list are large duffel bags or backpacks due to security reasons. You can, however, bring snacks, drinks, and thermoses (consider some warming hot chocolate or coffee).

Fair warning: Bathrooms are few and far between. There are public restrooms in Central Park at 67th and 69th streets and Central Park West, at 59th Street and Columbus Circle, and at Bryant Park at Sixth Avenue and 42nd Street. You can’t cross the street during the parade, so you will need to be positioned on the park-side of the street to use these facilities. Most hotels restrict access during the parade to guests; some spots like Le Pain Quotidien will allow bathroom access for patrons, but this is not always the case.

New floats and balloons in the 2026 parade

For this milestone 100th edition parade, Macy’s is floating out 100 balloons, plus six “balloonicles” (smaller balloon attractions) and 26 floats (by comparison, 2025’s parade had 34 balloons, 4 balloonicles, and 28 floats). And there are marching bands, clowns, and live performances along the route as well.

Macy’s confirmed nine new balloons at this year’s parade, including Billie Brightpaw, Bluey (in a new holiday look), Buckaroo Bob the Minion, Earl the Squirrel, Hello Kitty, Joe Cool and Woodstock, Macy’s Blueprint Stars, Sorcerer’s Apprentice Mickey, and Underdog.

New floats will include Dashing All the Way (DoorDash), Hogwarts Holiday, Macy’s Parade All-Stars (with Popeye, Olive Oyl, and Swee’Pea), Mr. Peanut’s Power Plant, Purina Dog Chow Salute to Service Dogs, Road Trip to Parade (GEICO), and Tony Sarg’s Amazing Marionettes.

Get a sneak peek of balloons at the Macy’s balloon inflation

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 27: Marshall from Paw Patrol® by Nickelodeon participates in the 99th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 27, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy’s, Inc.) Courtesy of Macy’s

The day before the parade, Macy’s holds its balloon inflation celebration, where the public can watch the five-story balloons spring to life as they’re filled with helium.

Public viewing for the inflation takes place near the American Museum of Natural History, Wednesday, from 1 to 6 p.m. (you can line up starting at noon). There’s a security check and entrance at West 72nd Street and Columbus Avenue; the viewing area then runs from West 77th to West 81st Street. When you exit the balloon inflation area, you may also be able to see some of the floats being assembled between 81st and 86th streets.

Note that the B/C subway entrance at 72nd Street and Central Park West can get extremely congested, so consider heading a few blocks west and taking the 1/2/3 train to Broadway and 72nd Street instead.

Hotels on the parade route

Want to sleep in and watch the parade go by in your PJs? There’s a hotel for that—if, of course, you plan well in advance and are prepared to pay a premium. If you’d like to sleep away from the crowds, check out our lists of affordable NYC hotels and our favorite luxury hotels.

Some options along the parade route with views of the parade from their rooms include:



Mandarin Oriental, New York (Columbus Circle; the 35th floor MO Lounge also offers spectacular bird’s-eye views)

(Columbus Circle; the 35th floor MO Lounge also offers spectacular bird’s-eye views) The Ritz-Carlton New York, Central Park (Central Park South)

(Central Park South) JW Marriott Essex House New York (Central Park South)

(Central Park South) 1 Hotel Central Park (58th Street and Sixth Avenue)

(58th Street and Sixth Avenue) Hilton Club the Quin New York (57th Street and Sixth Avenue)

(57th Street and Sixth Avenue) New York Hilton Midtown (Sixth Avenue between 53rd and 54th streets)

(Sixth Avenue between 53rd and 54th streets) The Residence Inn by Marriott New York Manhattan/Times Square (Sixth Avenue and 39th Street)

Related: The Best Luxury Hotels in Manhattan for Every Kind of New York Trip