From Mayfair to Shoreditch, a London Design Guide

From Mayfair’s antique jewelers to East London’s revived historic design scene, artisans skilled in generations-old techniques anchor London’s craft heritage. Illustrator and author Jenny Walton’s ideal London getaway focuses on these ateliers and makers. It highlights the neighborhoods and workshops that matter most to her, including places she visited on a trip earlier this year to celebrate the release of her book, Jenny Sais Quoi: Adventures in Vintage & Personal Style, at the Victoria and Albert Museum (V&A). This itinerary swaps standard sightseeing for her go-to picks: a hotel tied to her favorite London memories, the jeweler and milliner she recommends, and the Shoreditch vintage walk she always starts the same way.

American Airlines flies nonstop to the British capital from major U.S. hubs, including JFK, ORD, LAX, and MIA. Book with your Citi® / AAdvantage® Executive card to earn 4X AAdvantage® miles on eligible American Airlines purchases. Plus, it’s the only card with Admirals Club® membership, giving you a place to relax and unwind before takeoff. Walton says she treats the lounge “as a quiet transition between home and wherever I’m headed next.” Once you land, get around in the city’s classic black cabs.