Athens’ Oldest Neighborhood Is Still Run by Its Craftspeople

Athens’ thriving creative community merits more time than a stopover before heading to the islands. A prime example—and place to visit on a trip here—is the Ilias Lalaounis Jewelry Museum. It tells the story of the eponymous jeweler who founded the legendary brand. Today, Ilias Lalaounis’ goldsmiths continue to use the jewelry-making techniques he revived, some tracing to the classical era.

Lalaounis’ work is the focus of a new Made Here by Afar episode hosted by Jenny Walton, the illustrator and vintage expert who debuted her first book, Jenny Sais Quoi, earlier this year. In this itinerary based on that video, you can visit the jewelry museum along with Melissinos Art, the third-generation sandal atelier that’s outfitted everyone from a First Lady to rock stars since 1920. This trip skips Athens’ well-covered territory for the workshops defining creativity in the city today.

Traveling to Athens is easy on American Airlines, with nonstop flights from Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) operating seasonally starting in May. In addition, American offers summer seasonal service from Charlotte, Chicago, New York’s JFK, and Philadelphia.

Book with your Citi® / AAdvantage® Executive card to earn 4X AAdvantage® miles on eligible American Airlines purchases. Plus, it’s the only card with Admirals Club® membership, giving you a place to relax and unwind before takeoff. Walton is a fan of allowing for quiet time in the lounge rather than rushing straight to the gate.