Athens’ Oldest Neighborhood Is Still Run by Its Craftspeople

Athens’ thriving creative community merits more time than a stopover before heading to the islands. A prime example—and place to visit on a trip here—is the Ilias Lalaounis Jewelry Museum. It tells the story of the eponymous jeweler who founded the legendary brand. Today, Ilias Lalaounis’ goldsmiths continue to use the jewelry-making techniques he revived, some tracing to the classical era.
Lalaounis’ work is the focus of a new Made Here by Afar episode hosted by Jenny Walton, the illustrator and vintage expert who debuted her first book, Jenny Sais Quoi, earlier this year. In this itinerary based on that video, you can visit the jewelry museum along with Melissinos Art, the third-generation sandal atelier that’s outfitted everyone from a First Lady to rock stars since 1920. This trip skips Athens’ well-covered territory for the workshops defining creativity in the city today.
Traveling to Athens is easy on American Airlines, with nonstop flights from Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) operating seasonally starting in May. In addition, American offers summer seasonal service from Charlotte, Chicago, New York’s JFK, and Philadelphia.
Book with your Citi® / AAdvantage® Executive card to earn 4X AAdvantage® miles on eligible American Airlines purchases. Plus, it’s the only card with Admirals Club® membership, giving you a place to relax and unwind before takeoff. Walton is a fan of allowing for quiet time in the lounge rather than rushing straight to the gate.
Itinerary / 3 DAYSPLAN YOUR TRIP
Day 1:Visit the Ilias Lalaounis Jewelry Museum
From there, make the short walk to Melissinos Art in Makrygianni, near the Acropolis Museum. Founded in 1920 by Georgios Melissinos and now run by his grandson Pantelis, this sandal-making workshop doubles as an art gallery, with Pantelis’ own paintings on the walls and a baby grand piano in the corner. Sandals are cut and fitted on-site, custom or ready-to-wear.
Finish the day at the award-winning Zillers Rooftop Gastronomy for dinner, with a view of the Acropolis lit up in the distance. Chef Vasilis Roussos runs two tasting menus, Synecdoche and Synthesis, both built on traditional Greek flavors with a modern, technique-driven twist—the Prawn Valley, raw prawns with tomato sauce, bergamot, and kumquat, is the dish reviewers keep coming back to.
Day 2:Day Trip to the Athens Riviera
By late afternoon, head to AbraOvata on Lake Vouliagmeni—a natural geothermal lake—for a sunset dinner. The restaurant is named for a rare shell found in that lake, and chef John Skotidas’ menu leans into Greek seafood with Latin American and Asian inflections. The seafood paella is the dish to share.
Day 3:See the Views from the Park of the Torn Stone
Make your next stop at It’s a Shirt, a bespoke shirtmaker where a made-to-measure order makes for a memorable souvenir. Walk to Park of the Torn Stone, one of the city’s best sunset spots, for a view of the city that few travelers get to see.
Close the trip with dinner at Iodio, a dedicated Kolonaki seafood restaurant featuring mosaic floors and marble-topped tables, created by chef Georgianna Hiliadaki. Try the sea urchin pasta and tuna tartare. The homemade pistachio ice cream is well worth saving room for—or stroll to Tamara for Greek frozen yogurt.
Between hand-forged jewelry in Kolonaki’s shops and a sunset from one of the city’s best-kept secrets, Athens leaves you with keepsakes—and a view—you won’t find anywhere else.