Madrid’s Craft Shops Are Its Best-Kept Secret

Madrid’s ceramic tradition dates to the Moorish period, and it’s still thriving today in the hand-painted, wood-fired pieces coming out of a small studio you can visit in in Malasaña, a walkable neighborhood known for its vintage shops and independent designers. That studio anchors a Made Here by Afar episode hosted by Jenny Walton, the artist and vintage expert who debuted her first book, Jenny Sais Quoi, earlier this year. This trip trades the museum checklist for the city’s everyday luxury: centuries-old dining rooms, a working ceramicist’s studio, and neighborhoods built for long lunches and leisurely shopping.



American Airlines flies to the Spanish capital from three hubs—DFW, MIA, and JFK—which has us on cloud nine. Book with your Citi® / AAdvantage® Executive card to earn 4X AAdvantage® miles on eligible American Airlines purchases. Plus, it’s the only card with Admirals Club® membership, giving you a place to relax and unwind before takeoff. Walton enjoys the lounge for “a little work, a bit of coffee (or a glass of wine depending on the hour), and a bit of daydreaming.”