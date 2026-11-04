Madrid’s Craft Shops Are Its Best-Kept Secret

Madrid’s ceramic tradition dates to the Moorish period, and it’s still thriving today in the hand-painted, wood-fired pieces coming out of a small studio you can visit in in Malasaña, a walkable neighborhood known for its vintage shops and independent designers. That studio anchors a Made Here by Afar episode hosted by Jenny Walton, the artist and vintage expert who debuted her first book, Jenny Sais Quoi, earlier this year. This trip trades the museum checklist for the city’s everyday luxury: centuries-old dining rooms, a working ceramicist’s studio, and neighborhoods built for long lunches and leisurely shopping.
American Airlines flies to the Spanish capital from three hubs—DFW, MIA, and JFK—which has us on cloud nine. Book with your Citi® / AAdvantage® Executive card to earn 4X AAdvantage® miles on eligible American Airlines purchases. Plus, it’s the only card with Admirals Club® membership, giving you a place to relax and unwind before takeoff. Walton enjoys the lounge for “a little work, a bit of coffee (or a glass of wine depending on the hour), and a bit of daydreaming.”
Itinerary / 3 DAYS
Day 1:Check into the Hotel Fénix Gran Meliá
Stop for hand-sewn espadrilles at Casa Hernanz, a family-run shop on Calle de Toledo that’s been making the classic footwear since the 1800s. Then, stroll through the Plaza Mayor on your way to dinner at Casa Botín. Recognized as the world’s oldest continuously operating restaurant, it specializes in cochinillo, the traditional roast suckling pig, and the dining room has barely changed since 1725.
Day 2:Walk the Bosque Metropolitano and Take a Ceramics Class
From there, head to the Guille García-Hoz Ceramics Studio for a ceramics class with the artisan behind this Made Here video [LINK TO VIDEO].
If there’s time, swing by Pilar Ilusión, a small vintage store filled with elegant designer pieces. Close the day at Azotea del Círculo, the rooftop of the Círculo de Bellas Artes, for panoramic views over the city.
Then, head to dinner at La Manduca de Azagra—don’t skip dessert; the caramelized torrija, where French toast meets crème brulee, is a dish you’ll remember at this family-run restaurant. Along with grilled fish and meats, another hallmark of the menu is the seasonal vegetables brought in daily from nearby farms, such as piquillo peppers and white asparagus from Navarra, the family’s hometown, and artichokes and pochas (a type of tender bean) from Sangüesa.
Day 3:Shop Leather Goods and Local Designers
From there, head to Loué, a vintage store known for its designer handbags. Then, browse El Moderno, a two-story concept store stocked with jewelry, home objects, and gifts from local Malasaña designers.
End the trip with dinner at Restaurante Ten Con Ten. Order the falso risotto de sémola con trufa, a semolina “risotto” finished with black truffle—it’s the restaurant’s signature dish.
A final tip: Leave room in your suitcase—between the ceramics studio and Malasaña’s shops, Madrid’s a city that’s hard to leave empty-handed.