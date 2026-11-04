The Spanish Coast Route Built Around Castles and Old Towns

Discover Spain’s Mediterranean coast through its medieval coastal towns, Gothic architecture, historic palm groves, and UNESCO World Heritage sites. Although there are plenty of castles, guided tours, and excursions on this seven-day, north-to-south itinerary, you’ll still have ample time to immerse yourself in the region’s centuries of history.

Starting in Peñíscola and working your way to Elche, you’ll stop in Morella, Sagunto, Valencia, and the Valldigna valley before ending in Alicante. A rental car is the easiest way to cover this route, but with one main cultural focus per day, you can use public transportation in some towns. If you want a crowd-free trip to Spain, you’ll enjoy moving at a slower pace.

Spring and fall offer more comfortable weather for your walking tours and outdoor meals. In summer, schedule outdoor excursions for early in the day and save the midday and afternoon for indoor visits or rest.

Whenever you go, you’ll be able to understand the area through a few exceptional places at a Mediterranean pace, leaving time for a long lunch, a shaded square, a local conversation, and an evening by the sea.

TRIP AT A GLANCE:

Day 1: Arrive in Peñíscola

Day 2: Explore Morella (one-hour drive) and olive groves (30-minute drive on the way back to Peñíscola)

Day 3: Visit Sagunto (80-minute drive) and head to Valencia (30-minute drive)

Day 4: Spend the day in Valencia

Day 5: Simat de la Valldigna (one-hour drive), Xàtiva (30-minute drive), and Alicante (80-minute drive)

Day 6: Vinalopó Valley castles (45-minute drive)

Day 7: Elche (30-minute drive)

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