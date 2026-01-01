Melissa Klurman is a freelance travel reporter. Combining her journalism background with her love of exploring, Melissa turned her passion for travel into a profession, venturing everywhere from the Arctic to Zimbabwe in search of stories. She has worked as an editor at both Frommer’s and Fodor’s travel guides, editor at large for Bonnier’s Travel Group (Islands/CTL/Saveur), and was a media spokesperson for both Fodor’s and Travelocity. At Fodor’s she created the first Southern Africa and African Safari guidebooks, which in turn has led to more than a dozen trips to southern and eastern Africa, including gorilla trekking in Uganda and a comically unfortunate horseback ride in the Kalahari Desert. She is a contributor to Afar.