Porta Romana Is the Milan Neighborhood Worth Building a Trip Around

In the quiet streets of Milan’s Porta Romana neighborhood, a third-generation silversmith still works the family bench. The artisan shop, which you can visit as part of this itinerary, anchors a new Made Here by Afar episode hosted by Jenny Walton.
An illustrator and author of the newsletter and book Jenny Sais Quoi, Walton lived in Milan until recently and loved returning to explore the city from a new angle. Built around that working silver atelier, an old-guard vintage house, and the other places she visited in the video, this three-day itinerary features lesser-known residential blocks and the canal-side paths of Navigli.
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Itinerary / 3 DAYS
Day 1:Explore the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II
Then, ease into the city with a walk through the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II. Stop at Marchesi 1824 for an espresso and a cream-filled brioche before heading to the newly reopened Highline Milano for a panoramic view of the Duomo’s spires that those in the know get to see. (Pro tip: It’s ticketed with timed entry so you may want to reserve in advance.) For dinner, head to Da Giacomo for tortelli cacio e pepe with raw red prawns, lime, and bottarga—or stick to a classic spaghetti alle vongole.
Day 2:Visit a Silversmith in Porta Romana and Dine at El Brellin in Navigli
Also within the same largely residential neighborhood is Fontana Milano 1915, a shop filled with leather totes, carryalls, and small leather goods, all handcrafted by designer Roberta Giacobbe in the workshop upstairs. In the boutique, you’ll find handbags and accessories available only at this Via Trebbia location.
From there, browse Cavalli e Nastri, one of Milan’s longest-running vintage boutiques, before visiting Villa Necchi Campiglio. Designed by architect Piero Portaluppi, the 1930s rationalist villa turned house museum is known for its serene garden and pool.
Dinner is at El Brellin in Navigli, a former 19th-century washhouse on the Vicolo dei Lavandai, with some tables overlooking the canal. Order the cotoletta alla milanese or the ossobuco con risotto and follow that with a nightcap at Bar Basso, the bar credited with inventing the Negroni Sbagliato.
Day 3:Tour Turi Simeti’s Studio
It’s a quieter, more intimate alternative to the city-center museums. You can browse the open workspace, where his original prototypes, archives, and personal artifacts—down to his billiard table—remain exactly as he left them.
Close out the trip on the city’s southern edge with an early dinner at Erba Brusca, a plant-forward restaurant along the Naviglio Pavese canal. Run by Anglo-French chef Alice Delcourt, the spot is named after the wild sorrel (a tart, leafy green common in Italian cooking) growing nearby. Grab a table on the veranda, where the kitchen garden sets the evening’s menu, and toast to your trip.