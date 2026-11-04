Porta Romana Is the Milan Neighborhood Worth Building a Trip Around

In the quiet streets of Milan’s Porta Romana neighborhood, a third-generation silversmith still works the family bench. The artisan shop, which you can visit as part of this itinerary, anchors a new Made Here by Afar episode hosted by Jenny Walton.

An illustrator and author of the newsletter and book Jenny Sais Quoi, Walton lived in Milan until recently and loved returning to explore the city from a new angle. Built around that working silver atelier, an old-guard vintage house, and the other places she visited in the video, this three-day itinerary features lesser-known residential blocks and the canal-side paths of Navigli.

Getting to Milan just got easier: American Airlines added a new nonstop from Miami this year—the only carrier flying the route direct. Book with your Citi® / AAdvantage® Executive card to earn 4X AAdvantage® miles on eligible American Airlines purchases. Plus, it’s the only card with Admirals Club® membership, giving you a place to relax and unwind before takeoff. Walton likes to arrive early and hang out in the lounge, perhaps sketching with a view, for a tranquil transition that lets her start her vacation before she’s even across the ocean. Once you land, central Milan is entirely walkable, with taxis covering the rest.