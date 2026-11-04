JOURNEYS

10 Slow Days on Spain’s Mediterranean Coast

From Peñíscola’s old town to Elche’s palm grove, this 10-day route trades checklists for long lunches and unhurried strolls.
Along the waterfront in Peñíscola, anglers fish with the castle as a backdrop.

Along the waterfront in Peñíscola, anglers fish with the castle as a backdrop.

Courtesy of Region of Valencia

From medieval towns to rice-growing wetlands and seafood dinners, Spain’s Mediterranean coast rewards travelers who leave room in their schedule. This 10-day itinerary moves from northern Peñíscola to southern Elche, and connects several historic cities, landscapes, and communities through local food and everyday Mediterranean life.

While a rental car helps outside Valencia, this journey deliberately focuses on one place or excursion each day, leaving plenty of time to get inspired by the markets, long lunches, and connections you can’t plan. One of the best ways to take a crowd-free trip to Spain is to move at your own pace, and this trip does just that.

With so much to enjoy outdoors on this adventure, spring and fall are likely the best times to visit for milder temperatures. If you choose March, put Las Fallas on your calendar. The 19-day festival welcomes spring, peaking March 15–19 with fireworks and towering sculptures. If you visit in summer, start your days early and save the midday and afternoon hours for a long lunch or a museum visit.

TRIP AT A GLANCE:

    • Day 1: Arrive in Peñíscola
    • Day 2: Explore Peñíscola in the morning, then Serra d’Irta Natural Park in the afternoon (20-minute drive)
    • Day 3: Visit Morella (one-hour drive), then head to Valencia (two-hour drive)
    • Day 4: Spend the day wandering through Valencia’s old town
    • Day 5: Visit the Huerta and Albufera (30-minute drive)
    • Day 6: Head to Chulilla for a change of scenery (one-hour drive)
    • Day 7: Visit Dénia for fresh prawns (80-minute drive)
    • Day 8: Choose a Costa Blanca town (one-hour drive), then head to Alicante (45- to 60-minute drive)
    • Day 9: Day trip to Tabarca Island (one-hour ferry)
    • Day 10: Tour the Elche palm groves (30-minute drive) before departure

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    Itinerary / 10 Days

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    Valencian Paella

    Trip Highlight

    Valencian Paella

    Valencian paella, one of Spain's most iconic dishes, uses land-based ingredients and traditional wood-fired cooking techniques to achieve its signature flavor. In Spain, a meal is more than a meal—it’s a way to connect with those around you and with yourself.
    A Visit to the Silk Exchange

    Trip Highlight

    A Visit to the Silk Exchange

    The Silk Exchange in Valencia, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is one of the best ways to learn about the city’s history as a major trading hub in the Mediterranean. It’s also a fantastic representation of Gothic architecture.
    The Peñíscola castle

    The Peñíscola castle

    Courtesy of Region of Valencia

    Day 1Arrive in Peñíscola and Dine by the Mediterranean

    Start your trip in Peñíscola, where you can wander through the old town rising above the Mediterranean. After you check into your hotel, explore the town and stop at viewpoints for glimpses of the fishing port and beaches. (With the vantages for views come hills and uneven paving, so pack comfortable shoes.) In the evening, have dinner by the water to settle into the Mediterranean rhythm.
    Serra d’Irta Natural Park

    Serra d’Irta Natural Park

    Courtesy of Region of Valencia

    Day 2Explore Peñíscola and Serra d’Irta Natural Park

    On your first full day, visit the Peñíscola Castle in the morning. Then, travel south to Serra d’Irta Natural Park, a 20-minute drive from Peñíscola. Choose a shorter trail or make a few quick stops to see the park’s limestone terrain, Mediterranean vegetation, coves, and historic watchtowers.

    Return to Peñíscola for a late lunch and an unscheduled afternoon—perfect for soaking up the region’s unhurried pace.
    Morella

    Morella

    Courtesy of Region of Valencia

    Day 3Visit Morella

    After a few days by the coast, drive an hour inland to Morella, a fortified town overlooking the Els Ports mountain range. Morella is one of Spain’s most beautiful villages, and you can easily spend several hours exploring its city walls, castle, the Basilica of Santa María la Mayor, Convent of San Francisco, and traditional shops. Take a slow lunch break, then head two hours south to Valencia and settle into the historic center.
    Valencia’s Turia Gardens

    Valencia’s Turia Gardens

    Courtesy of Region of Valencia

    Day 4Go to the Central Market and Silk Exchange in Valencia

    Your day in Valencia will hit some close-by highlights, but it’s far from rushed. Start your day at Valencia’s Central Market to peruse the city’s agricultural and maritime trades. Next, head to the Silk Exchange, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, to learn about Valencia’s history as a Mediterranean trading city.

    To truly get to know Valencia, leave time to explore the old town without a checklist of attractions. Stop for cafés, small shops, and a slow paella lunch. Valencia has plenty of places to eat, and even more foods you need to try.

    Later in the afternoon, you can walk through the Turia Garden toward the City of Arts and Sciences. The Science Museum is known for its hands-on exhibits, and the complex is worth viewing for architecture alone.
    Sunset on the Albufera

    Sunset on the Albufera

    Courtesy of Region of Valencia

    Day 5The Huerta and Albufera for Wetlands and Wildlife

    In the morning, visit the Huerta, Valencia’s agricultural belt. Walk or cycle along the paths or take a guided tour to learn about the historic water system, traditional farmhouses, and the people who still cultivate the land.

    About 30 minutes south of Valencia, you’ll find El Palmar, a village on the edge of the Albufera lagoon, known for its coastal wetlands and rice fields. Have lunch in El Palmar (but reserve in advance and ask whether you must order your rice dish beforehand). Then, take a boat trip on the lagoon to see these natural landscapes up close.
    Chulilla

    Chulilla

    Courtesy of Region of Valencia

    Day 6Chulilla’s Canyon Views

    For a completely different landscape, drive about an hour inland to Chulilla, a village perched above the Turia River canyon. Its center is compact, so you won’t need much time to walk through it.

    Outdoor enthusiasts might enjoy Chulilla’s suspension bridges and hiking trails, while those looking for a relaxing day might opt to check out the main viewpoints. Head back to Valencia in the afternoon for a relaxing evening.
    The Dénia Castle overlooks the harbor.

    The Dénia Castle overlooks the harbor.

    Courtesy of Region of Valencia

    Day 7Taste Prawns in Dénia

    Check out of your hotel in Valencia, then head about 80 minutes south to Dénia. The historic town and fishing port sits between the Montgó massif—a striking mountain—and the sea. Explore the castle and old town, then walk toward the harbor and traditional fishing quarter.

    Dénia is a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy, so it’s the perfect place to explore the relationship between seafood, rice, local produce, and the communities that work here. If you enjoy seafood, try the famous Dénia prawn. Before or after your late lunch, you can stroll along the waterfront.
    About halfway between Valencia and Alicante, Moraira is on the Costa Blanca

    About halfway between Valencia and Alicante, Moraira is on the Costa Blanca

    Courtesy of Region of Valencia

    Day 8Drive Along the Costa Blanca to Alicante

    You can’t explore the whole Costa Blanca in one day. This stretch of coast spans Dénia to Alicante, so you can choose from several cities.

    Options include Xàbia, where you can split the day between the old town, port, and coastal viewpoints. Or in Altea, explore the hillside historic center, galleries, and church square before settling in for lunch.

    Most of these options are less than an hour from Dénia and 30 minutes from Alicante. After a hearty lunch and some time by the water, head to Alicante for the night.
    Alicante

    Alicante

    Courtesy of Region of Valencia

    Day 9Take a Ferry to Tabarca for Snorkeling, Swimming, and 18th-Century Settlements

    Tabarca is the Region of Valencia’s only permanently inhabited island. Take a morning ferry to the island (about an hour) and explore the 18th-century fortified settlement or go swimming. (Ferry services vary by operator and season, so confirm departure and return before you travel.)

    Here, take a slow lunch and soak in the surrounding waters. The area around the island is a Mediterranean marine reserve, so you can also snorkel in its clear coves.
    Elche’s palm orchards

    Elche’s palm orchards

    Courtesy of Region of Valencia

    Day 10See Elche’s Palm Orchards Before Departure

    On your last day, you’ll explore Elche before you catch your flight. Just 30 minutes from Alicante, Elche is the perfect way to cap off your trip.

    For a more relaxed day exploring historic palm orchards at the Palmeral, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, follow the Palm Grove Walk around the Palm Grove Museum. Alternatively, if you have a late flight, take the Sendero del Palmeral (or PR-CV 439) route, an easy 6.2-mile loop that takes about three and a half hours.

    After lunch of local arroz en costra and dates from the palm grove, head to Alicante-Elche Airport (ALC), return your rental car, and start the journey home.
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