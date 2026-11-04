10 Slow Days on Spain’s Mediterranean Coast

From medieval towns to rice-growing wetlands and seafood dinners, Spain’s Mediterranean coast rewards travelers who leave room in their schedule. This 10-day itinerary moves from northern Peñíscola to southern Elche, and connects several historic cities, landscapes, and communities through local food and everyday Mediterranean life.
While a rental car helps outside Valencia, this journey deliberately focuses on one place or excursion each day, leaving plenty of time to get inspired by the markets, long lunches, and connections you can’t plan. One of the best ways to take a crowd-free trip to Spain is to move at your own pace, and this trip does just that.
With so much to enjoy outdoors on this adventure, spring and fall are likely the best times to visit for milder temperatures. If you choose March, put Las Fallas on your calendar. The 19-day festival welcomes spring, peaking March 15–19 with fireworks and towering sculptures. If you visit in summer, start your days early and save the midday and afternoon hours for a long lunch or a museum visit.
TRIP AT A GLANCE:
- Day 1: Arrive in Peñíscola
- Day 2: Explore Peñíscola in the morning, then Serra d’Irta Natural Park in the afternoon (20-minute drive)
- Day 3: Visit Morella (one-hour drive), then head to Valencia (two-hour drive)
- Day 4: Spend the day wandering through Valencia’s old town
- Day 5: Visit the Huerta and Albufera (30-minute drive)
- Day 6: Head to Chulilla for a change of scenery (one-hour drive)
- Day 7: Visit Dénia for fresh prawns (80-minute drive)
- Day 8: Choose a Costa Blanca town (one-hour drive), then head to Alicante (45- to 60-minute drive)
- Day 9: Day trip to Tabarca Island (one-hour ferry)
- Day 10: Tour the Elche palm groves (30-minute drive) before departure
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Itinerary / 10 DaysPLAN YOUR TRIP
Day 1Arrive in Peñíscola and Dine by the Mediterranean
Day 2Explore Peñíscola and Serra d’Irta Natural Park
Return to Peñíscola for a late lunch and an unscheduled afternoon—perfect for soaking up the region’s unhurried pace.
Day 3Visit Morella
Day 4Go to the Central Market and Silk Exchange in Valencia
To truly get to know Valencia, leave time to explore the old town without a checklist of attractions. Stop for cafés, small shops, and a slow paella lunch. Valencia has plenty of places to eat, and even more foods you need to try.
Later in the afternoon, you can walk through the Turia Garden toward the City of Arts and Sciences. The Science Museum is known for its hands-on exhibits, and the complex is worth viewing for architecture alone.
Day 5The Huerta and Albufera for Wetlands and Wildlife
About 30 minutes south of Valencia, you’ll find El Palmar, a village on the edge of the Albufera lagoon, known for its coastal wetlands and rice fields. Have lunch in El Palmar (but reserve in advance and ask whether you must order your rice dish beforehand). Then, take a boat trip on the lagoon to see these natural landscapes up close.
Day 6Chulilla’s Canyon Views
Outdoor enthusiasts might enjoy Chulilla’s suspension bridges and hiking trails, while those looking for a relaxing day might opt to check out the main viewpoints. Head back to Valencia in the afternoon for a relaxing evening.
Day 7Taste Prawns in Dénia
Dénia is a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy, so it’s the perfect place to explore the relationship between seafood, rice, local produce, and the communities that work here. If you enjoy seafood, try the famous Dénia prawn. Before or after your late lunch, you can stroll along the waterfront.
Day 8Drive Along the Costa Blanca to Alicante
Options include Xàbia, where you can split the day between the old town, port, and coastal viewpoints. Or in Altea, explore the hillside historic center, galleries, and church square before settling in for lunch.
Most of these options are less than an hour from Dénia and 30 minutes from Alicante. After a hearty lunch and some time by the water, head to Alicante for the night.
Day 9Take a Ferry to Tabarca for Snorkeling, Swimming, and 18th-Century Settlements
Here, take a slow lunch and soak in the surrounding waters. The area around the island is a Mediterranean marine reserve, so you can also snorkel in its clear coves.
Day 10See Elche’s Palm Orchards Before Departure
For a more relaxed day exploring historic palm orchards at the Palmeral, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, follow the Palm Grove Walk around the Palm Grove Museum. Alternatively, if you have a late flight, take the Sendero del Palmeral (or PR-CV 439) route, an easy 6.2-mile loop that takes about three and a half hours.
After lunch of local arroz en costra and dates from the palm grove, head to Alicante-Elche Airport (ALC), return your rental car, and start the journey home.