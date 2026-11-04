10 Slow Days on Spain’s Mediterranean Coast

From medieval towns to rice-growing wetlands and seafood dinners, Spain’s Mediterranean coast rewards travelers who leave room in their schedule. This 10-day itinerary moves from northern Peñíscola to southern Elche, and connects several historic cities, landscapes, and communities through local food and everyday Mediterranean life.

While a rental car helps outside Valencia, this journey deliberately focuses on one place or excursion each day, leaving plenty of time to get inspired by the markets, long lunches, and connections you can’t plan. One of the best ways to take a crowd-free trip to Spain is to move at your own pace, and this trip does just that.

With so much to enjoy outdoors on this adventure, spring and fall are likely the best times to visit for milder temperatures. If you choose March, put Las Fallas on your calendar. The 19-day festival welcomes spring, peaking March 15–19 with fireworks and towering sculptures. If you visit in summer, start your days early and save the midday and afternoon hours for a long lunch or a museum visit.

TRIP AT A GLANCE:

Day 1: Arrive in Peñíscola

Day 2: Explore Peñíscola in the morning, then Serra d’Irta Natural Park in the afternoon (20-minute drive)

Day 3: Visit Morella (one-hour drive), then head to Valencia (two-hour drive)

Day 4: Spend the day wandering through Valencia’s old town

Day 5: Visit the Huerta and Albufera (30-minute drive)

Day 6: Head to Chulilla for a change of scenery (one-hour drive)

Day 7: Visit Dénia for fresh prawns (80-minute drive)

Day 8: Choose a Costa Blanca town (one-hour drive), then head to Alicante (45- to 60-minute drive)

Day 9: Day trip to Tabarca Island (one-hour ferry)

Day 10: Tour the Elche palm groves (30-minute drive) before departure

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