8 New Books You Need to Read Before Flying to France

These new reads will get you excited for your next adventure to the land of fresh croissants, fragrant lavender, and ultra-chic street style.

Few countries are as (ahem) storied as France, and for good reason—its capital is a long-heralded epicenter of fashion and food, and its countryside has been the source material for some of the world’s greatest artists. Whether you’re planning a trip or just want to scratch a Francophile itch, these eight new reads can inspire. For the eclectic wanderer Don’t Be a Tourist in Paris: The Messy Nessy Chic Guide

by Vanessa Grall (Roads Publishing; hardback available now, paperback forthcoming February 2019) Are you looking for the best places to take a date? To indulge your inner bookworm? To have an offbeat adventure? To explore under-the-radar adventures? Paris is the perfect city for all of these, and blogger Vanessa Grall has recommendations for where to do them. The founder of MessyNessyChic.com has compiled her favorite places from years living in Paris as an expat, and she shares them here. Preorder it: amazon.com For the consummate artist Cover art courtesy of Artisan Books Travels Through the French Riviera: An Artist’s Guide to the Storied Coastline, from Menton to Saint-Tropez

by Virginia Johnson (Artisan Books, May 2018)

In this book, Canadian artist Virginia Johnson captures the colors of the French Riviera, where she has been visiting for nearly 30 years. The aesthetic is whimsical and personal, with 150 watercolor illustrations from her travels (find, for example, spreads of Johnson’s favorite colors of a city and small sketches of a local fruit seller). But the book is rich with practical information: where to eat gelato, where to buy traditional fabrics, what to pack, what to bring back, how to make a citron pressé, and more. Buy it: amazon.com For the memoir lover My Twenty-Five Years in Provence: Reflections on Then and Now

by Peter Mayle (Alfred A. Knopf, June 2018) Late British writer Peter Mayle moved to the village of Ménerbes in Provence with his wife Jennie in the late 1980s. His resulting memoir, A Year in Provence, became a best seller and inspired screenplays and a legion of fans. This, Mayle’s last book, was written before his death in January, and pays tribute to his early days spent in the region and more recent recollections from their lives there. Buy it: amazon.com For the history buff A Bite-Sized History of France: Gastronomic Tales of Revolution, War, and Enlightenment

by Stéphane Hénaut & Jeni Mitchell (The New Press, July 2018) The secret histories of food can shed light on a culture’s approach to politics, religion, power, and social values. And it is these histories—of crepes, peanuts, oysters, baguettes, and other delectable treats—that Hénaut and Mitchell explore. The coauthors (and spouses) lend a deep understanding to the social studies of French food; Mitchell is an academic specializing in conflict and war, and Hénaut has had a long career in the culinary space and currently works as a cheesemonger. Buy it: amazon.com For the curious cook Cover art courtesy of Penguin Killing It: An Education

by Camas Davis (Penguin, July 2018)

