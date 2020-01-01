The Best Hotels in Paris
Collected by AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
Paris offers sweet dreams for everyone, whether you’re seeking an elegant grande dame by the Place de Concorde or a trendy boutique near the Moulin Rouge. If you prefer a high-design stay that’s easy on the wallet, a palace hotel with views of the Eiffel Tower, or a Belle Époque landmark by the Arc de Triomphe, the City of Light has that, too.
44 Boulevard Richard Lenoir, 75011 Paris, France
Flora Mikula, one of France’s rare female top chefs, has given up her gastronomic restaurant Les Saveurs de Flora to open her dream Paris place, a small urban auberge in the 11th arrondissement where travelers can mingle with les citoyens...
31 Avenue George V, 75008 Paris, France
With the smallest room a sprawling 400 square feet, and suites and public spaces filled with original 18th- and 19th-century art and antiques, the George V, flagship of the Four Seasons chain, lives up to its billing as a palace, an official...
9-11 Place du Colonel Fabien, 75010 Paris, France
The Generator brand was designed to attract cost-conscious, indie-minded travelers, and this flagship Paris location—opened in 2015 in the lively 10th Arrondissement—nails that mandate from the minute you check in under the flashing,...
4 Rue de Valois, 75001 Paris, France
Many of the glories of the Right Bank are just a short walk from this five-star hotel, including the Louvre, Tuileries, Orangerie Museum, and the gardens of the Palais Royal, for which the hotel is named. That’s assuming you’ll want to...
29 Rue Victor Massé, 75009 Paris, France
108 Rue Saint-Lazare, 75008 Paris, France
Hilton’s reentry into the heart of Paris is nothing short of majestic. After a $50 million design overhaul, the 125-year-old hotel, made for the 1889 World’s Fair, has been revived to its 19th-century splendor with a contemporary...
8 Rue de Navarin, 75009 Paris, France
This designer budget hotel, set in a former brothel, is the brainchild of Andre Saraiva, a graffiti artist and nightlife entrepreneur who worked with Parisian artists and designers to pull off an edgy balance of style and substance. Rooms, which...
46 Avenue George V, 75008 Paris, France
Hotel Barrière Le Fouquet's surrounds the famous Fouquet’s café that opened in 1898 on the avenue des Champs Élysées as a footman’s hangout and evolved into a high-society spot where Marlene Dietrich and...
42 Rue Croix des Petits Champs, 75001 Paris, France
"Feels like home" is a qualifier commonly used to describe boutique hotels, but few live up to the promise. Hotel Crayon Rouge, the little sister of Hotel Crayon just around the corner, drives the homey atmosphere with a number of clever features:...
10 Place de la Concorde, 75008 Paris, France
Steeped in history, this Parisian landmark was commissioned by King Louis XV in 1758, though it didn’t open as a hotel until 1909. Since then, it’s seen such notable guests as Franklin D. Roosevelt, Leonard Bernstein, Madonna, and more...
75 Rue du Cardinal Lemoine, 75005 Paris, France
To stay at this three-story courtyard hotel in the historical heart of the Latin Quarter is to be surrounded by intellectual giants: the ghosts of figures such as René Descartes or James Joyce, who each lived nearby, and by present-day...
29 Rue de Poitou, 75003 Paris, France
If you find yourself at the pointy intersection of two 17th-century buildings in the 3rd Arrondisement, under a landmarked “Boulangerie” sign from one of Paris’ earliest bakeries (where Victor Hugo used to get his bread),...
11 Rue des Gravilliers, 75003 Paris, France
Among the increasingly trendy streets of the Upper Marais, this intimate hotel offers a refreshingly low-key place to unpack. Named for the classic Francois Truffaut film, and set in a former precious metal factory, Jules & Jim has a low-fi...
45 Boulevard Raspail, 75006 Paris, France
Why we love it: Revived glam and rich history on the Left Bank
The Highlights:
- A prime location for exploring the Left Bank
- Lots of social spaces in which to see and be seen
- Updated rooms still boast loads of character
The Review:
Opened in...
13 Rue Nungesser et Coli, 75016 Paris, France
After laying abandoned for more than 20 years, a historic Art Deco swimming pool and health club in the 16th Arrondissement has been reborn as one of the most unique hotels in Paris—one that even locals check in to when they want a quick...
42 Avenue Gabriel, 75008 Paris, France
In taking over a stately 1854 Haussmann-style hôtel particulier (private mansion) in the well-heeled 8th arrondissement, hotelier Michel Reybier sought to revive the high elegance of 19th-century Paris and an era of grand travel. For...
112 Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré, 75008 Paris, France
At the nexus of fashion, art, and politics on the Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré, Le Bristol so embodies French l’art du vivre that its pampered Burmese cat, Fa-Raon, sports a collar by Goyard and a sterling name tag by...
96 Quai de Jemmapes, 75010 Paris, France
Perfect for exploring the trendy 10th arrondissement, Le Citizen Hotel overlooks the Canal Saint-Martin, footsteps from where Amélie skipped stones in the French movie of the same name. The location is convenient for walking or using public...
228 Rue de Rivoli, 75001 Paris, France
What kind of hotel might attract such diverse guests as Pablo Picasso and Elizabeth Taylor, Mata Hari and FDR, Queen Victoria and Jay-Z, Tchaikovsky and the Olsen Twins? The answer is Le Meurice. Opened in 1815 as one of the world’s first...
28 Place des Vosges, 75003 Paris, France
An ivy-covered, 17th-century mansion near the beautiful Place de Vosges is now the site of an intimate, five-star hotel. A favorite of sophisticated travelers who value privacy over hype, Le Pavillon de la Reine (named “Reine” in...
19 Avenue Kléber, 75116 Paris, France
It took master artisans four years to transform the faded Hotel Majestic, a belle époque landmark, into a 21st-century palace hotel. Le Peninsula Paris reopened in 2014 with just 200 rooms—created at an average cost of 2.75...
9 Carrefour de l'Odéon, 75006 Paris, France
Husband-wife duo Yves and Claudine Camdeborde got their start as industry pioneers with their restaurant La Régalade, the city’s first “neo-bistro” (a trend marked by high-quality cooking at an accessible price point),...
37 Avenue Hoche, 75008 Paris, France
The façade may be classic, the doormen crisp, and the location tony, but once inside Le Royal Monceau, you’ll feel an independent, unexpectedly edgy spirit running through this luxury hotel. Opened in 1928, the historic spot, now part...
10 Rue de Bruxelles, 75009 Paris, France
Though the Pigalle neighborhood has mostly shaken off its red-light reputation, the bon vivant spirit of the area’s past has been elegantly revived at Maison Souquet. The owners gave carte blanche to Jacques Garcia, the venerated French...
109 Rue de Bagnolet, 75020 Paris, France
Mama Shelter’s owners, who launched the Flèche d’Or indie rock club across the street, turned an outlying location in the 20th arrondissement into an advantage. They enlisted Philippe Starck to design the restaurant, bar,...
5 Rue de la Paix, 75002 Paris, France
The Park Hyatt Paris-Vendôme opened in 2002 at the heyday of Asian minimalism, with American architect Ed Tuttle employing dark woods, taupe silks, and clean-lined furniture to transform the grand, 19th-century former headquarters of the...
15 Place Vendôme, 75001 Paris, France
Coco Chanel famously made the Ritz Paris her home for 34 years, but the grandest hotels need a little brightening once in a while. The Ritz, which originally opened on Place Vendôme in 1898, reopened in 2016 after a four-year, $450...
10 Avenue d'Iéna, 75116 Paris, France
The former residence of Napoleon Bonaparte’s grandnephew, on a hill leading down to the Seine next to the Trocadéro, has been converted into this striking palace hotel whose airy, light-filled spaces by Pierre-Yves Rochon showcase...
30-32 Rue du Sentier, 75002 Paris, France
Much like when it picked then-up-and-coming Shoreditch for its first London hotel, The Hoxton brand put its Paris outpost in the heart of the 2nd Arrondissement, a booming neighborhood thanks to the arrival of several...
