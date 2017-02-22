How to Explore Barcelona Like a Foodie

If you love gin and tonics and jamón, then Barcelona is the city for you.

share this article

Dawn Perry and Matt Duckor are the food-obsessed people you want to eat all of your meals with. The two work in food media—Perry as the food director at Real Simple and Duckor as an executive producer at Bon Appetit and Epicurious—and recently tied the knot after working together at Bon Appetit magazine. The couple spent five days eating their way through Barcelona in November, and we recently caught up with them to hear all about their favorite meals, bars, and the few sightseeing stops they made between feasts. Check out the slideshow below for their full list of Barcelona eats. Let’s start with the obvious question. Why Barcelona? Dawn: We got married in July and Matt’s sister got married in September, so we had just seen a lot of our families in the months leading up to the holidays. We felt like we had a pass to skip Thanksgiving. We first thought about going back to Italy or Paris. Matt: But we went to Paris when we got engaged, and we were there for a night at the beginning of our honeymoon because we just really like Paris—I mean, who doesn’t like Paris? Neither of us had been to Barcelona, and I had never been to Spain at all. Barcelona is one of those cities that I’ve never heard anyone say that they didn’t love it. When you mention that you’re going to Barcelona, you just sort of get this effusive praise from everyone you talk to about it. Did Barcelona live up to the hype? M: Definitely! Right before we left, everyone from chef Andrew Tarlow, who is a restauranteur in New York and our friend and neighbor, to just about everyone we work with were all saying, “Oh, you’re going to Barcelona. Let me give you my list!” We were surprised at the approachability of Barcelona both from the fact that it was really walkable and easy to navigate and also not financially burdensome. We went to some of the better restaurants in Barcelona, but we rarely had an expensive meal. The most expensive meal we had was around 120 euros for both of us and that included wine, dessert, coffee, and so much food. That was surprising because I think of Barcelona as a world-class food destination and a cultural hub, but you’re not going to break the bank while you’re there. What was the best advice that you got? M: Andrew Tarlow told us to really go for it at lunch, just don’t hold back. Order a bottle of wine, order all of the food, do it up. We took his advice and had a number of long leisurely lunches, which is such a pleasure. We tend to lunch on vacation anyway because we don’t really do lunch back home. Where was your favorite leisurely lunch? M: We had a long lunch at Ca L’Estevet that was really good. My favorite dish was hake with garlic, potato, and olive oil. It was super simple but the roasted garlic was crispy and the hake was cooked perfectly.

Article continues below advertisement

D: I just loved the use of olive oil as sauce there and at a lot of other places. They just poured it over every single dish like it’s any other condiment. What were some other favorites? M: Paco Meralgo was recommended to us as one of Eric Ripert’s favorite restaurants in Barcelona, and I think it was our favorite meal as well. It was probably the most fine-dining restaurant we went to, but it was still a tapas-style format and was really affordable for what we had. The cooking was the most precise of anywhere we had been. The classics like pan con tomate, patatas bravas, and crema Catalana were the best versions of each that we had eaten on the trip. D: I agree; everything there was so good. We had what was basically a grilled ham and cheese sandwich that I loved and seared tuna with sesame seeds that seemed more Japanese-inspired than Spanish. The shrimp in garlic sauce was just so delicious, too. M: Cal Pep was also a highlight. They offer to pick your food for you, and everyone just accepts that. At an establishment that’s a legend like this, you just go with the flow. We had an incredible sausage dish with beans and some sort of reduction, and the razor clams were very good. We also loved the deep-fried artichokes and their tortilla, which was super runny and topped with aioli. D: Cal Pep is one of those places where you go in knowing that you are going to be taken care of. There’s this thing about good restaurants where you just know that they’ve got it, and you can trust they’re going to make sure that you have a great meal. Dawn Perry and Matt Duckor Courtesy of Matt Duckor Where did you go for drinks? D: Old Fashioned Gin Tonic & Cocktail Bar was definitely one of my highlights. They have a menu that is just pages and pages of gin and tonic varieties. They basically pair the different tonics with the flavor profiles of each gin. M: They also serve them in these big goblet wine glasses, which is cool and different. The bar itself is ornate and beautiful. When you’re in Barcelona, gin and tonics are something you have to have at least once. This place is the best in class. Their gin and tonics were on point and really inventive. We also enjoyed Collage Cocktail Bar in El Born. It was the most vibey and traditional bar that we went to. I had an old fashioned and Dawn tried a cocktail with cannabis bitters. We stayed out until around 2 a.m. that night. Did you go anywhere twice? D: We went to La Boqueria twice. Matt wanted to stay there all week! M: I have never been to a market that was so amazing. I didn’t know what to expect, but I didn’t think it was going to be as awesome as it was. We walked around and ate jamón and manchego out of these paper cones—which is the best invention of all time—but Andrew Knowlton from Bon Appetit told us to go to El Quim De La Boqueria. That’s where we had what Dawn calls “the best shrimp of our lives.”

Article continues below advertisement