Park Güell

Barcelona. A city that cannot be described in a few words. The immense beauty, culture, and spirit of Barcelona would take years to fully experience, but unfortunately I only had four days. My journey began on a Wednesday, when I caught a flight from Manchester Airport in the UK down to Barcelona’s El Prat. The next morning, we headed over to Parc Guell, a massive park located right in Barcelona. This park was one of my favorite moments of my entire trip. We climbed up the mountain through twisting paths, all the way to the top of the mountain, from which you could see across the entire city. An overlook that will never be forgotten. We jumped on the train and rode it to the coast, where we caught a boat to take us out onto the Mediterranean for an hour and a half. From here we moved on to the beach. I was able to lay in the sand, play some music from my phone, pretty much just throw away all my worries and live right there in that moment. The waves rolling in, the sun setting behind the mountains, and a cool breeze rolling in from the ocean; a more perfect moment could not have been possible. On my final day in Barcelona, there was only one thing I wanted to make sure I did (other than make it to my flight on-time), and that was make it to Quimet & Quimet, a tapas restaurant. Amazing food, amazing people, amazing views; the city of Barcelona is an all around amazing place, one that I will definitely be returning to in the future. Carpe Diem Amigos!