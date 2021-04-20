Park Güell
Park GüellA pilgrimage to this enchanting park is a must for any Antoni Gaudí fan. Located atop Carmel Hill to the north of the city, the park was inspired by English landscape gardens, but its fantastical elements make sure you know it was created by Catalonia's most eccentric architect. Though there are multiple entrances, the most impressive is via a grand staircase guarded by an enormous, mosaic-tiled dragon. It leads to a sprawling plaza with a mosaic-covered cement bench stretching some 328 feet around the perimeter. Park Güell was originally designed as a gated residential development, but it failed; a show home built to lure buyers is now the Gaudí House Museum (not included with park admission). Visitors should reserve an online ticket to avoid lines.
Admire mosaics and gardens designed by Gaudí at Park Güell
While it’s well away from Barcelona’s center, Gaudí’s eclectic park is well worth the trip—be sure to carve out a few hours to examine every nook and cranny. Mosaics are all around, ceilings decorated with celestial designs, undulating rooftops, the park’s iconic dragon and striking park benches with views of Gaudí’s other masterpiece, La Sagrada Familia. Avoid the crowds with a midweek, mid-morning visit and reserve tickets—no one likes to wait in line. Address: Park Güell Carrer d'Olot, s/n 08024, Barcelona
Gaudi's last big project
Park Güell is the last big project that Antoni Gaudi designed for industrialist, Eusebio Güell. It is built up the side of a mountain, overlooking the flatter parts of Barcelona, the port, and the ocean. Far below, almost tiny is that vast sea of city buildings, stands his still unfinished masterpiece, La Familia Sagrada. The spires of the church rise high above the surrounding cityscape with cranes rising still higher. Park Güell is filled with fanciful walkways, a large plaza held up by romanesque columns and surrounded with a snake of continuous concrete benches. In keeping with Gaudi's philosophy that nature should be the inspiration (there are few straight lines in nature) and that architecture should be in the service of humanity, those benches are the most comfortable bit of concrete you'll ever sit upon. In addition, Park Güell is home to famous Gaudi houses and sculptures. It's a lovely place to spend a late afternoon and evening in Barcelona.
World's Longest Continuous Park Bench
Tucked into one of Barcelona's many neighborhoods is the farmed Park Guell. Designed by famous Catalan architect Gaudi, this magnificent park features quirky architecture, a cute little cafe and one ridiculously long park bench. The world's longest continuous park bench, in fact. Catalans and tourists alike flock to this sunny spot for an afternoon siesta and for some really magnificent people watching.
Park Guell
Great use of public space and gardens. Also has some fabulous mosaics and examples of of Gaudi's architecture and urban design
Whimsical Dreams of Gaudi.....
I can only imagine the whimsical dreams that brought this park to life...Thank you Gaudi for sharing your many masterpieces....
Rendezvous - Gaudi Park Guell
A great melting pot of people admiring Gaudi's innovative creations.
On Top of the World: One of my favorite spots in Barcy
I love practically everything about Barcelona! It's a city that's a feast for the senses. Say what you will about Gaudi and his creations but seeing them elicits in me this inexplicable awe and wonder. Parc Guell is one of my favorite public parks I've ever been to. The mosaic benches are beautiful and a perfect spot for a chance meeting with locals and fellow travelers. And the view of the city is quite remarkable.
Parc Guell
Parc Guell in Barcelona, Spain, with abundant Gaudi architecture and panaromic city views, is a must see for any traveler.
Colorful Mosaic of Park Güell - Barcelona, Spain
It's like a wonderland, the whole park is decorated with colorful mosaic that are shiny and sparkling. Each peice is an individule art.
Park Güell icon
October 19th, 2011 On a recent unintended trip to Spain we had no itinerary but we knew we didn't want to spend time in the large cities. On our way to Girona, we blew through Barcelona, but slowed down to tromp all over Park Güell. It is a must see UNESCO World Heritage site. Expect crowds and a lot of walking.
Wave of Tile at Gaudi's Parc Güell
Gaudi's ceramic tile work is absolutely stunning. Around each turn in Parc Güell you will discover something new. Come back and do the same walk and you will discover something else. Every angle has purpose with Gaudi so make sure to look at his work from all directions. The panoramic view of the entire city is also spectacular. If you only have one hour in Barcelona, go to Parc Güell.
Park Güell
This is the second time I've had the honor to be in Park Güell. Every angle of this park is beautiful and hours seem to pass by. I really love the tile work in this section of the park. Also great views of the whole city can be seen here. What really draws me to Gaudi's designs is the understated sense of whimsy. From the colors to the combination tiles these designs just bring a smile to your face. Definitely recommend.
Park Güell
This is the second time I've had the honor to be in Park Güell. Every angle of this park is beautiful and hours seem to pass by.
Park Güell
Another example of great tile work by Gaudi.
Parc Güell
Barcelona is one of the most artistic and funky places in the world. Parc Güell is gorgeous and there are so many local artists who will make you custom pieces while you wait.
The Urban Fantasy Land
If you stay in the center of Barcelona, you will not doubt walk past Guadi's buildings Casa Batillo and its dragon-spine roof or Casa Mila and it's fluid facade. Head a little bit out of central Barcelona to the Garcia neighborhood and visit an entire park of Gaudi. There are houses that look like the Cat in the Hat from Dr. Suess could walk right out of them and corridors of mosaic suns. A rainbow lizard greets you at the entrance.
Breathtaking view of Barcelona
A must see tourist attraction in Barcelona is Parc Güell, designed by Antoni Gaudi. But if you continue to hike up the hill around the park you will get a chance to see the most amazing view of Barcelona. Follow signs for "Turo de les Tres Creus" and you will see a small hill of stones that you can climb to reach the highest point of the park! This was the most breathtaking part of visiting Barcelona, especially since few people make the trek to it!
Parc Guell, Barcelona, Spain
Designed by Gaudi, Parc Guell combines dramatic architectural elements with landscape features including walking trails and promenades. Sited on a steep hill the parc contains multiple overlooks that frame breathtaking views to Gaudi's Sagrada Familia. A visit on the Monday after Easter was crowded with tourists and locals alike.
Barcelona: The Gaudi-Inspired 10K
I didn't have long in my most recent visit to Barcelona and I had two main objectives for my early morning hours before work. 1) Stretch my legs and get a workout in after a few days of flying and, 2) See some of my old favorite works by Antoni Gaudi for some visual inspiration. A good place to start is on the waterfront near Christopher Columbus' column statue and head East toward signs for the Parc de la Citadella and Zoo. Once inside the park, head north toward the Arc de Triomf. From there stay North on Pg. Saint Joan. Turn left at Gran Via Corts Catalanes and right on Pg. Gracia, where you'll soon be greeted by Gaudi's Casa Batllo on your left. Continue North on Pg. Gracia and you'll see the astounding work by Gaudi called Casa Padrera on the Provence corner. Head East (right) on Provence and follow that all the way to the glorious Sagrada Familia. After circling the ever-evolving cathedral, head north again up, up, up to Park Guell for the view pictured. The return trip is all down hill and a straight shot if you're headed to the waterfront again, making it a great 10 kilometer run or walk in the beautiful city of Barcelona. Note that you're not paying entry fees because you're not going in to the two houses or the cathedral, and that the entrance to the enchanting Park Guell is free!
Invisible Man
Street Art
Park Guell - A mosaic wonderland
I am lucky enough to live close to this gorgeous park designed by Antoni Gaudi. My husband and I like to see the sunrise from the very top, at the Hill of the 3 Crosses, when the crowds haven't arrived yet. The sunset is also nice, but it's not as quiet. I also love taking my clients here on their Gaudi Tours. I show them the funky structures, explain them the story of the place and how Gaudi had envisioned it. They always love it! Subway is 20-30min walk, so I recommend you take a taxi to get here if walking uphill isn't your thing!
Exploring Park Guell
Gaudí has a huge architecture presence in Barcelona and you should definitely check out his work. One of his most famous creations is Park Guell, which is a must see while in Barcelona. Once you climb up the structure, there is a beautiful view of the city at the top. This is a very popular tourist destination and I loved exploring the park!
View of Barcelona
Park Guell has two portions - the lower portion, which you must pay to enter and the upper portion, which is free. I visited the upper portion of the park for a gorgeous view of the whole city of Barcelona.
Lose yourself with a harmonic experience in Barcelona
I was lucky to visit Barcelona twice! I always said oh this place is so special that I would come again and lots of people feel the same but then keep discovering about new places! They're right but u did it again and lived that feeling of losing myself in the giant green park where you can overlook Barcelona and listen to beautiful Andalusian music played by local individual musicians. Have your breakfast and head direct to the park and enjoy minimum 5 hours. It's so spiritual and beautiful! Oh now I feel I need to go back again :)
Tropical Vistas
Parc Guell's famous plaza is a feast for the eyes in every direction. Palm trees to the right and left, charming villas nestled in between, and clever designs at every turn. The swirling, colorful mosaic bench is surprisingly comfortable. Designer Antoni Gaudi knew what he was doing! Take your photos, then settle in with a coffee or ice cream for some fun people-watching.
Park Güell
Although it’s a little away from Barcelona’s center, Gaudí’s eclectic park is well worth the trip—try to carve out at least an hour or two to examine every nook and cranny. Mosaics cover everything—the ceilings decorated with celestial designs, undulating rooftops, the park’s iconic dragon and striking park benches with views of Gaudí’s other masterpiece, La Sagrada Familia. Avoid the crowds with a midweek, mid-morning visit and reserve tickets online if possible.
My Week in Barca!
Barcelona. A city that cannot be described in a few words. The immense beauty, culture, and spirit of Barcelona would take years to fully experience, but unfortunately I only had four days. My journey began on a Wednesday, when I caught a flight from Manchester Airport in the UK down to Barcelona’s El Prat. The next morning, we headed over to Parc Guell, a massive park located right in Barcelona. This park was one of my favorite moments of my entire trip. We climbed up the mountain through twisting paths, all the way to the top of the mountain, from which you could see across the entire city. An overlook that will never be forgotten. We jumped on the train and rode it to the coast, where we caught a boat to take us out onto the Mediterranean for an hour and a half. From here we moved on to the beach. I was able to lay in the sand, play some music from my phone, pretty much just throw away all my worries and live right there in that moment. The waves rolling in, the sun setting behind the mountains, and a cool breeze rolling in from the ocean; a more perfect moment could not have been possible. On my final day in Barcelona, there was only one thing I wanted to make sure I did (other than make it to my flight on-time), and that was make it to Quimet & Quimet, a tapas restaurant. Amazing food, amazing people, amazing views; the city of Barcelona is an all around amazing place, one that I will definitely be returning to in the future. Carpe Diem Amigos!