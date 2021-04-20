Gaudi's last big project

Park Güell is the last big project that Antoni Gaudi designed for industrialist, Eusebio Güell. It is built up the side of a mountain, overlooking the flatter parts of Barcelona, the port, and the ocean. Far below, almost tiny is that vast sea of city buildings, stands his still unfinished masterpiece, La Familia Sagrada. The spires of the church rise high above the surrounding cityscape with cranes rising still higher. Park Güell is filled with fanciful walkways, a large plaza held up by romanesque columns and surrounded with a snake of continuous concrete benches. In keeping with Gaudi's philosophy that nature should be the inspiration (there are few straight lines in nature) and that architecture should be in the service of humanity, those benches are the most comfortable bit of concrete you'll ever sit upon. In addition, Park Güell is home to famous Gaudi houses and sculptures. It's a lovely place to spend a late afternoon and evening in Barcelona.