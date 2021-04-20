Barcelona Cathedral
Pla de la Seu, s/n, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
+34 933 15 15 54
Sun 8am - 1:45pm, 2pm - 5pm
Sat, Sun 5:15pm - 8pm
Mon - Sat 8am - 12:45pm
Mon - Fri 1pm - 5:30pm, 5:45pm - 7:30pm
Sat 1pm - 5pm
Cathedral of BarcelonaWhile the unfinished Sagrada Familia is perhaps Barcelona’s most famous church, its cathedral is Santa Eulàlia, a Gothic church constructed between the 13th to 15th centuries. Its neo-Gothic facade was built over the original exterior in the 19th century. The rooftop features a variety of gargoyles inspired by real and mythical creatures. Salute Barcelona’s co–patron saint, Eulàlia, the cathedral’s namesake, in the crypt, and then move on to the cloisters where 13 white geese frolic in a 14th-century fountain.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Gothic Quarter Cathedral
One of the best places to wander in Barcelona is the city's charming Gothic Quarter, right off the famous La Rambla. A highlight is the area's beautiful Gothic cathedral, one of the few interesting buildings in the city that was not designed by Antoni Gaudí. With its rustic buildings, winding alleyways, fun shops, and delicious food and wine, the Gothic Quarter has so much to offer—a must-see on any visit to Barcelona.
almost 7 years ago
Barcelona Cathedral
Make sure you take time to visit the Barcelona Cathedral in the Barri Gotic if you are visiting Barcelona. Built in the 13th century it sits right along the old Roman Wall and aqueduct. The cathedral costs 6 euros between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. during the week. It's free before and after. It is really a beautiful cathedral and worth a visit. For me the ironwork really made me feel like I was in Spain.
almost 7 years ago
"Goose Upside Downness"
This gaggle of geese certainly has an upside down perspective of the world. At the stunning Cathedral of Barcelona, there is a fountain in the pond in the cloister serving as home to 13 geese. According to tradition, the geese represent the age of Saint Eulalia when she was martyred during a time of religious persecution. Construction of this Gothic jewel started in 1298 and its three phases lasted for 150 years. This Cathedral is not to be confused with the spectacular Sagrada Famila by Antoni Guadí. This metropolitan Cathedral on the Avenida de la Cathedral is open to visitors for a donation of six Euros. An additional three Euros and you can visit the rooftop for some great views. Enjoy the choir at 10:30 AM mass on Sundays. Or check out the schedule for an organ concert and listen to Bach like you've never heard him before. The soft under plumage of these geese would probably produce the highest quality of down, since they're surrounded by lofty prayers and sacred organ music.
AFAR Local Expert
over 5 years ago
Get to know the geese in the cloister at Barcelona’s Cathedral.
Not to be confused with Sagrada Familia, Santa Eulàlia is a gothic church constructed from the 13th to 15th centuries . Its neo-Gothic façade was built over the original exterior in the 19th century. The rooftop features a variety of gargoyles inspired by real and mythical creatures. Salute Barcelona's co-patron saint, Eulàlia, the cathedral's namesake, in the crypt, and then move on to the cloisters where 13 white geese frolic in a 14th century well.
almost 7 years ago
The Sardana
One of my favorite things to do in Barcelona on a Sunday morning is to go to the Catedral and listen to the sardana and watch the traditional Catalan folk dance. The music is beautiful and the dance is much more complicated than it appears. Joining in is highly encouraged and my friend and I once had a conversation in 5 different languages with an old man we met there.