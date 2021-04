This gaggle of geese certainly has an upside down perspective of the world. At the stunning Cathedral of Barcelona , there is a fountain in the pond in the cloister serving as home to 13 geese. According to tradition, the geese represent the age of Saint Eulalia when she was martyred during a time of religious persecution. Construction of this Gothic jewel started in 1298 and its three phases lasted for 150 years. This Cathedral is not to be confused with the spectacular Sagrada Famila by Antoni Guadí. This metropolitan Cathedral on the Avenida de la Cathedral is open to visitors for a donation of six Euros. An additional three Euros and you can visit the rooftop for some great views. Enjoy the choir at 10:30 AM mass on Sundays. Or check out the schedule for an organ concert and listen to Bach like you've never heard him before. The soft under plumage of these geese would probably produce the highest quality of down, since they're surrounded by lofty prayers and sacred organ music.