Luggage may not be the most glamorous part of travel. But after lugging a truly terrible suitcase (jammed wheels, half-collapsed handle), across stadium-sized airport terminals, or rummaging for a phone charger in the dark abyss of a backpack, you realize it’s not something to overlook. Taking the time to choose the best piece of luggage for your needs can help you pack better and quicker, take care of your stuff, and move around with ease.

At AFAR, our travel editors have tested dozens of suitcases, backpacks, duffels, and weekenders to find the best. Although there’s no “one bag to rule them all,” we always consider the following before adding a new piece of luggage to our collections:

Durability: Is it made well enough to survive the stress of travel—aggressive baggage handlers, trunk bumps—and use for years to come?

Organization: Are there shoe compartments? Water bottle pocket? Laptop sleeve? All of the above? Give us the features that make it easier to pack and keep track of our stuff.

Comfort: Does that backpack fit your torso and distribute weight well? Will your suitcase roll easily? We spend a lot of time walking with our luggage, and want to do so without a struggle.

Material: Adventurous travelers may look for a bag with a lightweight waterproof (or at least water-resistant) material, while those who always check will want a tough hardshell suitcase.

Size and weight: Whether you’re #teamcarryon only or prefer to check, airlines have size and weight restrictions for both. Carry-on only travelers will want to stick to a lightweight bag smaller than 22 x 14 x 9 inches. With checked luggage, you can go a bit larger, generally up to 29 x 20.5 x 12.5 inches.

Sustainability: We consider not only what’s best for our travels, but also for the environment and the teams making our bags. A wide range of brands, from the stylish suitcases of Paravel to outdoor-ready Patagonia, follow environmentally friendly practices, like using recycled water bottles to create fabric. They're also committed to creating a safe, fair workplace for their employees. No matter what type of luggage you want, there’s a sustainable brand that makes it.