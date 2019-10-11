Hard vs. Soft Luggage—Which Is Superior? Two AFAR Editors Hash It Out

There are two types of travelers: hard-shell luggage devotees and those who remain loyal to their soft-sided suitcases.

Welcome to AFARguments, a new series where editors go head to head about divisive travel issues. Buying a new suitcase is an investment. Before you even commit to a certain luggage brand, first you have to make an important decision. Are you a hard-shell or soft-sided luggage kind of person? AFAR editors have strong feelings about both. AFAR’s digital content director Laura Dannen Redman and destination news editor Lyndsey Matthews debated the merits of each in a heated Google Docs chat. Here's what they had to say. Lyndsey Matthews: For the sake of this argument, we’re talking hard-shell versus soft-sided roller luggage, yes? Laura Dannen Redman: Yes, fair. Duffels are their own . . . bag. Womp womp. LM: Now that we’ve cleared that up, whenever I travel with wheels, I’m team hard-shell luggage all the way. I’ve been loyal to my Away Bigger Carry-On for at least . . . three years now? LDR: OK wait, how dinged up is your suitcase after three years of travel-editor travel? That’s my greatest OCD fear with hard shell: the scratches. The wear and tear. LM: On a whim I picked the white one because it made a statement. I’m looking at it right now and it has black marks here and there on it—but nothing that a Magic Eraser won’t wipe off in a few seconds. I’m also a big fan of the worn-in look. My luggage dream is an aluminum Rimowa covered in stickers from my travels. Structurally, though? My Away still works just as well as the day I bought it. The wheels spin perfectly, the polycarbonate shell has no dings or scratches even though I checked it a bunch of times (have to bring wine back from my travels!), and the handle still comes in and out smoothly. Photo by Lyndsey Matthews Destination news editor Lyndsey Matthews’s Away Bigger Carry-On has been everywhere from Los Angeles to the Galápagos. LDR: I mean, who wouldn’t want an aluminum Rimowa? They’re gorgeous! And $$$. I’ll admit that soft-shell luggage kind of gets a bad rap nowadays—the clichéd basic black bag that you can’t find on the baggage carousel. But I had a workhorse Delsey featherweight carry-on for a decade that circled the globe with me multiple times, and it never showed a mark. Zippers and wheels never fell off, even if I packed a week’s worth of stuff in it (actually, I moved to Australia in it, so a week is conservative). And it was extraordinarily light, living up to its billing. Basic? Maybe. But damn, I miss that bag. It finally died last year when the handles came off and couldn’t be replaced.

LM: OK, it didn’t show any marks on the black nylon, but aren’t you worried about all the dirt that’s hiding in there that you can’t see? LDR: Ha! What dirt? I didn’t drag it through a construction site or a tar pit. LM: But I’m sure you rolled it through many an airport bathroom and when you check it you don’t know where that’s going—you can’t exactly wash a soft-shell suitcase and that’s why I prefer hard shell. You can Wet Wipe that thing down each time you come home and not worry about all the germs it’s toting around. Am I being a germaphobe here? LDR: Yes. :) LM: I swear I’m not usually! (You’ve seen me eat pizza with my hands and use a bowling ball two seconds before.) A white suitcase has taught me just how dirty suitcases can get even if you think you’re not carrying it through dirty places. Water resistance is also important. But I think most soft-side luggage now is made with nylon, which is water resistant, so that’s a moot point. LDR: I think I was probably less concerned with the germs and muck and such and more interested in how much I could stuff into my suitcase and still be able to lift it up. [Full disclosure: I’m not a large human being.] Soft-shell has one big thing going for it that hard-shell doesn’t: It expands. And in the days before we had to pay for carry-on luggage (thanks, basic economy, grumble grumble), I could almost always stuff it in an overhead bin. LM: That’s one of my travel pet peeves—people with overstuffed carry-ons on planes. When it’s fully expanded it looks ridiculous! Hard-shell luggage never leaves any guessing room as to whether or not it’ll fit in the overhead bin. Sure, you can pop your sweater into the front pocket of an expandable but then it bulges and I’ve had to help people squish that in. Hard shell? Slides right in between everything. LDR: Then they need to stop charging so much for checked bags and losing our shit on nonstop domestic flights! Courtesy of Laura Dannen Redman AFAR digital content director Laura Dannen Redman with her Delsey soft-side before she retired it. LM: Let’s talk about weight. I was under the impression that soft-sided luggage would be lighter, but I was flabbergasted to see that Away’s new soft-sided Expandables collection is heavier. The hard-shell Bigger Carry-On is 8.4 pounds vsersus 9.92 pounds, and it comes with nearly a liter more packing space compared to the soft side when it’s not expanded.

