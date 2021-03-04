Fjällräven Just Launched Its First Line of Upcycled Gear

Courtesy of Fjällräven
Each item in the Samlaren collection comes with its own special logo.
The Swedish brand is putting leftover fabric to good use with its new “Samlaren” capsule collection.
The Swedish outdoor apparel and gear brand Fjällräven is upcycling its leftover fabric into a limited edition capsule collection for the first time. Named after the Swedish word for “gatherer,” the Samlaren collection features classics, like the popular Kanken backpacks and Greenland jackets, reimagined in fun new color-blocked combinations crafted from surplus fabrics from its mills and factories.
Because the collection is made with the limited remains of certain fabric colors, only a small number of each item was made. So if you see something you like, act quickly because once they sell out that’s it. The collection is currently available online and at Fjällräven stores in New York, Seattle, Boston, Boulder, and Los Angeles. Starting March 15, select items will also be available for purchase on both Urban Outfitters and Nordstrom websites.
See the entire Samlaren collection here, and check out a few of our favorite color combos below:
Just like the original Kanken backpack, the Samlaren version is lightweight and water resistant and features a large main compartment for stashing everything you’d need for a day out. Additionally, it features padded shoulder straps and extra pockets on the front and side to keep smaller items organized.
The Samlaren Kanken backpack comes in the pink and blue color blocking seen here, as well as a royal blue and navy combination, plus monochrome blue and khaki green options.
For days when you have less to carry, the smaller Samlaren Totepack comes with an open main compartment, a buttoned interior pocket, and two sets of straps so you can carry it in your hand or over your shoulder. In addition to the yellow and orange combination seen here, it’s also available in red, green, and slate.
The Samlaren Jacket is inspired by Fjällräven’s classic Greenland Jacket and uses surplus G-1000 fabric, the brand’s densely woven blend of polyester and cotton that can be made water resistant with a coating of Greenland Wax.
The Samlaren version features zippered hand pockets and two buttoned chest pockets. Each of the four different colorways is available in very limited quantities. For example, only 180 jackets were made in the blue and navy combination seen here. It’s also available in taupe, and two different combinations of green.
The women’s Samlaren Jacket is virtually the same as the men’s version, just with different styles of pockets on the front. These color combinations are also limited—only 576 of the taupe and purple color blocking seen here were made. It’s also available in beige and green.
Upgrade your baseball hat with this lightweight cap, available in two different colors. Only 220 each of both the gray version (seen here) and khaki were made.
