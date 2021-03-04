Fjällräven Just Launched Its First Line of Upcycled Gear

The Swedish outdoor apparel and gear brand Fjällräven is upcycling its leftover fabric into a limited edition capsule collection for the first time. Named after the Swedish word for “gatherer,” the Samlaren collection features classics, like the popular Kanken backpacks and Greenland jackets, reimagined in fun new color-blocked combinations crafted from surplus fabrics from its mills and factories.

Because the collection is made with the limited remains of certain fabric colors, only a small number of each item was made. So if you see something you like, act quickly because once they sell out that’s it. The collection is currently available online and at Fjällräven stores in New York, Seattle, Boston, Boulder, and Los Angeles. Starting March 15, select items will also be available for purchase on both Urban Outfitters and Nordstrom websites.

See the entire Samlaren collection here, and check out a few of our favorite color combos below:

Courtesy of Fjällräven

Samlaren Kankan Backpack

Just like the original Kanken backpack, the Samlaren version is lightweight and water resistant and features a large main compartment for stashing everything you’d need for a day out. Additionally, it features padded shoulder straps and extra pockets on the front and side to keep smaller items organized.

The Samlaren Kanken backpack comes in the pink and blue color blocking seen here, as well as a royal blue and navy combination, plus monochrome blue and khaki green options.

Courtesy of Fjällräven

Samlaren Totepack