This Sustainable Shoe Company Just Launched Its First Travel Bag Collection

Sep 15, 2020
Rothy’s first luggage collection is great for short staycations and weekend road trips close to home.
Made with recycled marine plastic, Rothy’s new overnight and weekender bags are great for any upcoming road trips you have planned.
In March 2020, ecofriendly footwear company Rothy’s debuted a collection of handbags, moving beyond its typical lineup of colorful knit flats and sneakers. Now, it’s expanding into the world of luggage with the launch of a travel bag capsule collection made with its signature knit material crafted from repurposed plastic water bottles.
In addition to overnight and weekender bags, the new collection also includes a set of pouches designed for keeping makeup or other small items organized on the go. Every single item in the collection is designed to be machine washable, so if you’re prone to coffee spills, makeup leaks, and other travel mishaps, you don’t need to worry about ruining your new bag.
Here’s a look at each piece in the new collection:
The largest bag in the collection, Rothy’s the Weekender is designed to fit everything you’d need for a two- to three-day trip and is sized to meet most airlines’ overhead bin carry-on dimensions. In addition to padded top handles, it also comes with a removable shoulder strap. Inside the bag, you’ll find one large main compartment, as well as two side pockets to keep smaller items organized.
The Overnighter is a sized-down version of the Weekender, designed to fit the essentials you’ll need for a one-night trip (staycation, anybody?). It is also small enough to fit under an airplane seat, so you can also use it as a personal item for when you’re ready to fly again.
Including one small and one large pouch, Rothy’s the Vanity Set is great for keeping your makeup, phone chargers, or other small items organized inside a larger bag during your travels.
