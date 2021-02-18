Yeti Just Launched a New Line of Ultra-Durable Travel Bags

The new Yeti backpacks come with trolley sleeves so you can slip them over the handles of its (also new ) wheeled luggage.

You’ve let Yeti keep your coffee hot and your picnic supplies cold. Now the outdoor brand wants to carry your clothes (at room temperature, of course).

Yeti might be best known for its virtually indestructible coolers and insulated mugs, but the company just expanded its luggage offerings with a whole new collection of travel bags. Available Thursday (Feb. 18) on yeti.com, the Crossroads Collection is the follow up to Yeti’s Panga collection of waterproof duffels and backpacks it launched in 2017, and includes three new backpacks, two duffels, two soft-sided wheeled suitcases, and packing cubes in three different sizes. (The brand’s first ever hard-sided suitcase—the Panga 22 Waterproof Carry On—will be released this April.) Each piece in the Crossroads Collection is made with lightweight, yet abrasion resistant and water-repellent material Yeti calls “Tuffskin Nylon” that is inspired by motorcycle apparel. Additionally, the bottom of each bag is also polyurethane (PU) coated, so that dirt wipes off easily and your gear is safe from any puddles it may come into contact with. I was able to get my hands on two items before the launch—the 35L Backpack and the 40L Duffel—and I can confidently say that these bags should last for years to come. The material is so thick and durable that while it definitely looks and feels like soft-sided luggage, it holds its shape nearly as well as a hard-shell suitcase would. I even let my cat go at one of the backpacks with his claws and the material remained intact.

In addition to durability, I also appreciated thoughtful design elements like multiple access points, stash pockets, and optional dividers that makes keeping your stuff organized super easy. The only thing that takes some getting used to is how stiff the zippers are. But I’d rather struggle a bit with a zipper designed to last than a flimsy one that will break off after a year or two of use. As for cost, you can expect price points similar to the brand’s premium coolers. Starting at $25 for a small packing cube, the backpacks start at $200 and the collection goes up to $450 for the large soft-sided suitcase. Take a closer look at the entire 10-piece Crossroads Collection here: Yeti Crossroads Backpacks Courtesy of Yeti The Yeti Crossroads 22L backpack is seen here in Prickly Pear Pink. All of the backpacks feature a large main compartment that can be opened wide to access large objects, as well as side-zip entry points so you can swing the pack to one side and grab smaller items out. They also each come with dedicated laptop and tablet sleeves as well as top and front pockets for stashing smaller items like your keys, phone, and wallet. The 22L and 27L Backpacks could easily work as a daily-commuting bag or a day bag for a hike, while the 35L Backpack is large enough to use as a weekender bag or carry-on for a light packer. Yeti Crossroads 22L Backpack Buy Now: $200, yeti.com

$200, yeti.com Capacity: 22 liters

22 liters Dimensions: 11.5 x 8.5 x 18.1 inches

11.5 x 8.5 x 18.1 inches Weight: 3 pounds

3 pounds Available colors: Black, Navy, and Prickly Pear Pink Yeti Crossroads 27L Backpack Buy Now: $230, yeti.com

$230, yeti.com Capacity: 27 liters

27 liters Dimensions: 12 x 9 x 19.75 inches

12 x 9 x 19.75 inches Weight: 3.6 pounds

3.6 pounds Available colors: Black, Navy, Aquifer Blue, and Prickly Pear Pink Yeti Crossroads 35L Backpack Buy Now: $250, yeti.com

$250, yeti.com Capacity: 35 liters

35 liters Dimensions: 13 x 11 x 19.75 inches

13 x 11 x 19.75 inches Weight: 4 pounds

4 pounds Available colors: Black, Navy, and Aquifer Blue Yeti Crossroads Duffels Courtesy of Yeti The Yeti Crossroads 60L duffel is seen here in Aquifer Blue.

The duffels each have a wide clamshell opening that zips open fully like a wheeled suitcase. Inside you’ll find not only compression straps and pockets for smaller items, but also two divider panels that conveniently separates the bag into three compartments—perfect for keeping your shoes away from your clothes. When you don’t need them, they easily tuck away creating one large compartment inside. The 40L Duffel is sized to fit into overhead bins and has enough space for packing essentials for a two to three night trip, while the 60L Duffel is large enough you’d have to check it if you took it on an airplane and best for longer trips. Yeti Crossroads 40L Duffel Buy Now: $200, yeti.com

$200, yeti.com Capacity: 40 liters

40 liters Dimensions: 22 x 12.5 x 9 inches

22 x 12.5 x 9 inches Weight: 3.825 pounds

3.825 pounds Available colors: Black, Navy, and Aquifer Blue Yeti Crossroads 60L Duffel Buy Now: $250, yeti.com

$250, yeti.com Capacity: 60 liters

60 liters Dimensions: 26.75 x 11.75 x 11 inches

26.75 x 11.75 x 11 inches Weight: 4.34 pounds

4.34 pounds Available colors: Black, Navy, and Aquifer Blue Yeti Crossroads Luggage and Accessories Courtesy of Yeti The Yeti Crossroads 22” soft-sided suitcase is seen here in black. The soft-sided luggage items are built for longer trips or for people who prefer to wheel their luggage instead of carrying it by hand or on their backs. Both the 22” carry-on size suitcase and the 29” checked suitcase feature rugged wheels (similar to the ones you’d find on Yeti coolers), two-tier handles that stow away at the push of a button, and roomy interior compartments for storing all your gear. The packing cubes in this collection come in small, medium, and large sizes and are designed to keep your clothing organized within larger compartments. You can buy them separately, but a small cube is included with the 22” suitcase, while the 29” bag comes with a small and medium cube. Yeti Crossroads 22” Soft-Sided Luggage Buy Now: $350, yeti.com

$350, yeti.com Capacity: 40 liters

40 liters Dimensions: 22 x 14 x 9 inches

22 x 14 x 9 inches Weight: 7.54 pounds

7.54 pounds Available colors: Black, Navy, and Aquifer Blue Yeti Crossroads 29” Soft-Sided Luggage Buy Now: $450, yeti.com

$450, yeti.com Capacity: 80 liters

80 liters Dimensions: 29.5 x 16.25 x 11.5 inches

29.5 x 16.25 x 11.5 inches Weight: 10 pounds

10 pounds Available colors: Black, Navy, and Aquifer Blue Yeti Crossroads Packing Cubes Buy Now: Small, $25; Medium, $30; Large, $35, yeti.com

Small, $25; Medium, $30; Large, $35, yeti.com
Available colors: Gray

