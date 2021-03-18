Not Just for Kids: Theme Parks and Museums We’re Obsessing Over

To some, visiting a theme park postpandemic might feel like jumping into the deep end of a crowded pool, where concert-, theater-, and stadium-goers also float. But with news of Disneyland in Anaheim preparing for a phased reopening starting April 30, including a new ticketed experience at Disney California Adventure Park as early as March 18, do we dare to dream? To plan?

Several new kid-friendly museums, exhibits, and theme parks are slated to open globally in 2021, the kind of places adults might visit without children. Whimsy, joy, and playfulness don’t come with an age limit. Check this list of openings, which we will continue to update, and longer-running experiences we’re obsessed with—plus ways to extend a future trip beyond a day.

Note that the CDC still doesn’t recommend nonessential travel; vaccinated travelers have a new set of rules to play by, though.

Hans Christian Andersen’s House, Denmark

Opening summer 2021

“Fairy-tale” might be an overused travel adjective, but a new Hans Christian Andersen museum opening in Denmark this year really will deserve the description. H.C. Andersen’s House, in Odense on the island of Funen some two hours’ drive from Copenhagen, is set to showcase the life and work of the famous spinner of fantastical yarns (“The Snow Queen,” “The Little Mermaid,” “The Emperor’s New Clothes,” to name a few). H.C. Andersen’s House will feature a children’s house and an underground museum set among gardens ripe for exploration. It all leads to the writer’s actual childhood home. Read the full story.

Alice: Curiouser and Curiouser, London

Opening March 27, 2021

When a major exhibit dedicated to Alice in Wonderland opens at the Victoria and Albert Museum (V&A) in London later this month, the immersive showcase will surely take viewers down a rabbit hole of inspiration and nostalgia. According to museum organizers, the exhibit will feature a large collection of Alice in Wonderland–related artifacts over the last 157 years, such as illustrations by Sir John Tenniel from the original novel, as well as early concept art from Walt Disney’s 1951 film. (Our guess is that Tim Burton’s 2010 big-screen interpretation will also get a nod.)

However, Alice: Curiouser and Curiouser won’t just focus on direct adaptations of the tale. Expanding on the award-winning Wonderland exhibit from the Australian Centre for the Moving Image in Melbourne, the V&A presentation will push further, exploring the classic tale’s delightfully weird influence spanning visual art, fashion, music, dance, and photography. Read the full story.

Photo by Johan Persson / ©ROH. Costumes by Bob Crowley. The V&A exhibition will include costumes from the 2011 Royal Ballet production of “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.”

Legoland New York, Goshen, NY

Opening 2021

The largest Legoland in the U.S. is set to open at some point in 2021, bringing seven themed lands and some 50 rides and attractions to Goshen, New York, in the Hudson Valley. It’ll feature a Knights Kingdom with a dragon-themed roller coaster, a Ninjago realm where kids can get their ninja on, plenty of places to exchange those minifigures, and all manner of other cubic fun. Hopefully it’ll also feature the shorter lines and brick-building centers that make the whimsical parks in California and Florida so much fun.

Museum of International Folk Art, Santa Fe, New Mexico

Open Now