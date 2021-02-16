Whimsical New Museum Will Bring Hans Christian Andersen’s Imagination to Life

“Fairy-tale” might be an overused travel adjective, but a new Hans Christian Andersen museum opening in Denmark this year really will deserve the description. H.C. Andersen’s House, in Odense on the island of Funen some two hours’ drive from Copenhagen, is set to showcase the life and work of the famous spinner of fantastical yarns.

Andersen was a prolific author, playwright, and poet, but his legacy lives on through his children’s stories beloved worldwide. Disney has delved deep into his catalogue for animated recreations of “The Snow Queen” (aka Frozen), “The Little Mermaid,” and “The Emperor’s New Clothes,” to name a few. But there has never been a dedicated museum to his work quite like this (although there is one in Solvang in California).

The idea for the museum in Denmark, according to Torben Grøngaard Jeppesen, head of Odense City Museums, is “not to retell the stories, but rather to communicate their familiarity and inspire further reading of Andersen.” Or as a recent press release puts it, the museum “will not simply communicate about Andersen, but as Andersen.”

That means the curators and designers are using the author’s “own artistic strategies as the starting point for how the garden, the house, and the exhibition have all been shaped, as well as for the many artistic contributions that will also be part of the museum,” according to the museum’s creative director Henrik Lübker.

Sounds intriguing.