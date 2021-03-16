The Most In-Depth “Alice in Wonderland” Exhibit Ever Will Debut in London This Month

A major exhibit dedicated to Alice in Wonderland was set to open at the Victoria and Albert Museum (V&A) in London last summer . . . and then along came COVID. Never count Alice out, though: The immersive showcase Alice: Curiouser and Curiouser will finally make its debut on March 27, 2021 (we hope), and will surely take viewers down a rabbit hole of inspiration and nostalgia.

Museum curators will chart the evolution of the beloved fairy tale, tracing its origins as an imaginative 1865 novel by Lewis Carroll to its contemporary status as a fixture of the global zeitgeist. On view through December 31, 2021, it will mark the most extensive Alice in Wonderland exhibit ever staged.

Photo by Johan Persson / ©ROH. Costumes by Bob Crowley. The V&A exhibition will include costumes from the 2011 Royal Ballet production of “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland,” which featured former principal dancer Zenaida Yanowsky as the Red Queen.

Illustrations figure prominently in this collection of Alice in Wonderland–related artifacts; among them are artworks by Sir John Tenniel from the original novel, as well as Ralph Steadman drawings from the 1960s and early concept art from Walt Disney’s 1951 film. (Our guess is that Tim Burton’s 2010 big-screen interpretation will also get a nod.)

However, Alice: Curiouser and Curiouser won’t just focus on direct adaptations of the tale. Expanding on the award-winning Wonderland exhibit from the Australian Centre for the Moving Image in Melbourne, the V&A presentation will push further, exploring the classic tale’s delightfully weird influence spanning visual art, fashion, music, dance, and photography.