Home>Travel inspiration>Disney

Disneyland Is Reopening in California in April

By Associated Press

Mar 17, 2021

share this article
flipboard
10,000 cast members are going back to work.

Courtesy of Disney

10,000 cast members are going back to work.

Mickey and Minnie’s place has been shut for more than a year.

share this article
flipboard

Disney will reopen its theme parks in California at the end of April after remaining closed for more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Disneyland announced Wednesday that Disneyland and Disney California Adventure will reopen on April 30 with limited capacity. Under current state guidelines, only California residents can attend the parks.

“The day all of us have long been waiting for is almost here,” Ken Potrock, president of the Disneyland Resort, said in a statement. “We’re excited to have more than 10,000 cast members returning to work as we get ready to welcome our guests back to this happy place.”

All visitors ages three and up will require a reservation. Events that draw large group gatherings, such as parades, will not resume immediately.

The parks in Southern California closed on March 14, 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As infections have fallen, California issued new rules for amusement parks to reopen in April in counties where virus transmission has dropped from widespread to substantial levels. This has already occurred in Orange County, where Disneyland is located.

>> Next: The Most In-Depth “Alice In Wonderland” Exhibit Ever Will Debut in London This Month

popular stories

  1. Can I Travel Once I’m Vaccinated?

    Tips + News

  2. Europe Proposes Certificate to Reopen Travel by Summer

    Tips + News

  3. Data Shows a Summer Travel Surge Is Coming. Will Airfares Surge, Too?

    Tips + News

Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips

Please enter a valid email address.

Read our privacy policy

more from afar

How to Make the Most of Your Expiring COVID Flight Credits

How to Make the Most of Your Expiring COVID Flight Credits

Air Travel

Vaccinated U.S. Travelers Can Now Visit Iceland

Vaccinated U.S. Travelers Can Now Visit Iceland

Tips + News

Get Inspired to Discover Sydney and New South Wales on This 8-Day Trip

Get Inspired to Discover Sydney and New South Wales on This 8-Day Trip

A Trip to Australia for Wine Lovers: 8 Days in Sydney and the Hunter Valley

A Trip to Australia for Wine Lovers: 8 Days in Sydney and the Hunter Valley