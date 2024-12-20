Rome’s Jubilee Year Is About to Begin—Here’s What to Know and How to Avoid the Crowds

Every 25 years, Rome becomes the epicenter of one of the Catholic world’s most extraordinary celebrations: the Jubilee Year, a centuries-old tradition combining spirituality, pageantry, and an influx of global visitors. Starting on December 24, 2024 (Christmas Eve), and running until January 6, 2026, Jubilee 2025 will transform Vatican City and the Eternal City into an ongoing spiritual celebration with events, masses, pilgrimages, and more.

It’s a big deal, not just for the Vatican but for all of Rome, and for every visitor who steps foot on its cobblestones. For those who don’t know the full extent of what to expect, here’s a quick guide.

What is the Jubilee?

The Jubilee tradition, also known as Holy Year, dates back to 1300 when Pope Boniface VII inaugurated a Holy Year as an open invitation for Catholics to come to Rome. The idea was a pilgrimage during which devotees would visit sacred sites and perform religious and spiritual acts that would, in turn, give them plenary indulgences, essentially freeing them from their sins. The 21st-century incarnation of a Holy Year is now a more structured yearlong event with a theme—in 2025, the theme is “Pilgrims of Hope”—and a calendar replete with exhibitions, concerts, and special events led by Pope Francis.

How many people will attend the Jubilee?

For the past year, Rome has been preparing for the predicted record-shattering influx of between 30 and 35 million visitors, nearly triple the 13 million visitors Rome welcomed in 2023. And to do so, the city has been a worksite of beautification, restoration, and infrastructure projects, including upgrading piazzas, cleaning historic fountains and bridges (including the famed Trevi Fountain), building parking structures, and adding more buses to its fleet. As of article publication, many are finished, but you can expect to find some projects in the city that are still wrapping up.

Where can I find Jubilee event information?

The website and app Iubilaeum2025 lists everything you need to know about Jubilee 2025, from events and papal masses to concerts and exhibits. You can also sign up for the Pilgrim’s Card, which helps you plan your visits to the main Jubilee events, including the Holy Doors (four special portals at four churches that are only open during a Holy Year).

Basilica of St. Paul Outside the Walls (San Paolo Fuori delle Mura) is one of the four papal churches in Rome that will be focal points during the Jubilee Year. Photo by Ella_Ca/Shutterstock

Where to expect the Jubilee crowds

Jubilee is a citywide event. There will be special masses and events at the four papal churches (where you’ll find the Holy Doors): St. Peter’s—the Vatican Basilica, Archbasilica of St. John Lateran (San Giovanni in Laterano), Basilica of St. Paul Outside the Walls (San Paolo Fuori delle Mura), and Basilica of St. Mary Major (Santa Maria Maggiore). Other churches throughout the city will also be hosting special lineups, and 12 churches have been designated pilgrim meet-up points.

In addition, pilgrims come to Jubilee to walk the 15-mile Seven Churches pilgrimage circuit around the city. No matter what, all roads, routes, and pilgrimages lead to Vatican City and St. Peter’s Basilica, so expect high-volume crowds in the Vatican area and the surrounding Borgo neighborhood. Also expect high-volume tourism in and around the other three papal churches: Santa Maria Maggiore (Esquilino neighborhood), San Giovanni in Laterano (San Giovanni neighborhood), and San Paolo Fuori delle Mura (San Paolo neighborhood), as well as at all of Rome’s blockbuster piazzas, landmarks, and monuments.

How to avoid the Jubilee crowds in Rome

Avoiding the crowds in Rome will require some advanced planning and a bit of clever strategy. Jubilee is a year-long event, which means tourism is spread out across the months and could be manageable; however, it will surge around key religious holidays. Mark your calendar for the busiest periods: the opening and closing weeks (December 24–January 6, 2024, and December 24–January 6, 2025) and Easter week (April 13–April 21). Planning your visit outside these peak times can make all the difference in experiencing the Eternal City with ease.

Head to UNESCO World Heritage site Villa d’Este, a Renaissance-era palace surrounded by attractive gardens and fountains. Courtesy of Marian Florinel Condruz/Unsplash

Crowd-free alternatives near Rome

If you’re thinking about largely skipping Rome but still want to use the Eternal City as a jumping-off point, this is the time to explore Lazio, Rome’s surrounding region, which boasts five of Italy’s UNESCO World Heritage sites. Among them is Villa Adriana in Tivoli, originally the vast Roman retreat of Emperor Hadrian and now a remarkable archaeological park where you can wander among ruins of grand baths, palaces, and gardens that once epitomized imperial luxury. In the same town is another UNESCO site, Villa d’Este , a Renaissance-era palace with lovely gardens and fountains.

For more imperial adventures, Villa of Tiberius (near the charming seaside town of Sperlonga) is where that emperor once indulged in lavish banquets surrounded by sea views. Sperlonga is also known for having the best spaghetti and vongole, which is served at the beachfront restaurants. Some favorite spots include Altrò, Bazzano Beach, Mudejar Spiriti e Cucina, Ricciola Saracena, Capricci di Mare, and Gli Archi.

If the crowds at the Colosseum are too much to bear, head an hour north of Rome to Anfiteatro Sutri, a 1st-century amphitheater and little sister of the Colosseum. It’s worth noting that Sutri is on the Via Francigena cultural route. (This historic central European pilgrim path to Rome is a great hike and not that many people do it anymore.) Nearby is Villa Farnese in Caprarola, a 16th-century pentagonal-shaped palace with exquisite frescoed rooms showcasing the grandeur of the Farnese family. (Both sites are on UNESCO’s tentative list as potential candidates.)

The Necropolis of Banditaccia (Necropoli della Banditaccia) is as wonderful for its historical value as it is for the scenic walkways, waterfalls, and paths that surround it. Photo by ValerioMei/Shutterstock

The Necropolis of Banditaccia in Cerveteri is a mind-blowing pre-Roman Etruscan tomb and a crowd favorite UNESCO World Heritage site outside of Rome. Visiting includes a gorgeous walk through the lush Lazio countryside and an underground exploration.

For a little papal history, an hour south of Rome is Anagni, known as the “City of the Popes” since it was the birthplace of four popes, including Holy Year founder Boniface VII. While there might be the occasional bus tour visiting, it’s outside the city and lesser known so it will not be as crowded as official Jubilee sites. The Cattedrale is a showstopping example of Gothic architecture. Make sure to head underground to the crypt of St. Magnus, a 5,380-square-foot space with extraordinary examples of 13th-century medieval religious art across its 3 naves, 3 apses, and 21 painted vaults.