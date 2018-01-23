15 U.S. Hotels That Used to Be Something Completely Different

Hotels have always played a large role in shaping American cities—determining up-and-coming areas, enticing tourists to visit, and, at times, even showcasing local artistic and culinary talent. But the latest trend to sweep the hospitality industry is actually transforming the landscape of cities across the country. Hoteliers have zeroed in on a concept known as adaptive reuse, which focuses on repurposing old spaces into new types of accommodation.

Under this model, abandoned warehouses become stylish boutique hotels. Retired office buildings become trendy bed-and-breakfasts. The difference between adaptive reuse and a full renovation is that “updated” buildings are redesigned to maintain a semblance of the structure’s past, whether that be in overall theme or a discreet design aesthetic. From Southern California to Upstate New York, these 15 hotels channel the past to breathe new life into the future of accommodation.

Photo by Adrian Gaut The Freehand Los Angeles is housed in a 1920s office building.

A 1920s office building

Courtesy of Hotel Emma San Antonio’s Hotel Emma was once a brewery before it was reimagined—and revamped—by design firm Roman and Williams.

Los Angeles, CaliforniaBuilt in Downtown Los Angeles in 1924, the historic Commercial Exchange building was once the center of L.A.’s evolving urban development. It’s where the prominent American pharmaceutical retailer Owl Drug Company had its first drug store, and where the creator of Tarzan had his publishing headquarters. Today, it houses Freehand LA , a 226-room boutique hotel that was reimagined by hospitality innovators Sydell Group in collaboration with the renowned design firm Roman and Williams. The restored space channels a modern interpretation of old Los Angeles, featuring a rooftop pool and lounge, a communal lobby area with a salon-style bar, and a combination of private and shared accommodations ranging from a spacious studio to a snug room with bunks.

A landmark brewery

Courtesy of 21c Museum Hotel Louisville’s 21c Museum Hotel was a tobacco and bourbon warehouse before it became a design-centric boutique hotel property.

San Antonio, TexasBefore it was Hotel Emma , this San Antonio landmark was the original home of Pearl Brewery. The Texas brewery, which was established in 1881 and by 1916 was the largest in the Lone Star state, was the only brewhouse in San Antonio to survive the Prohibition era. The 146-room luxury hotel that now occupies the historic cellar has been updated to include modern amenities, but it remains a flagship of the Texan brewery in celebration of the building’s past.

A warehouse complex

Courtesy of Union Station Hotel The lobby of Nashville’s Union Station Hotel includes references to the historic Tennessee train station.

Louisville, KentuckyCreated from five 19th-century warehouse buildings that were once used to store bourbon and tobacco, Louisville’s 21c Museum Hotel now functions as both a contemporary art museum and a trendy boutique hotel. Located on historic West Main Street in downtown Louisville, the rehabilitated space features 91 custom-designed rooms, an acclaimed restaurant known as Proof on Main, and a modern museum with galleries that offer rotating open exhibitions to the public.

A train station

Courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton, New Orleans The Ritz-Carlton, New Orleans occupies a former shopping emporium.