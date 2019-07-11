UNESCO Adds 29 New World Heritage Sites to Its List of Landmarks

The elaborate Patrika gate to the walled city of Jaipur, one of 29 sites added to the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2019

Here’s why these 2019 additions—from a sparkling wine region in Italy to an 18th-century walled city in India—deserve a spot on your must-travel list.

After inscribing 20 new sites to its World Heritage List last year, UNESCO added 29 more to the list of global landmarks deemed to have “outstanding universal value” this week. Now places like Vatnajökull National Park in Iceland and Jaipur City in Rajasthan, India, are part of a group of 1,121 cultural and natural sites that includes historical destinations such as the Palace of Versailles in France and Australia’s Great Barrier Reef. The United Nations’ cultural organization held its 43rd World Heritage Committee session in Baku, Azerbaijan, from June 30 to July 10 this year. During the conference, representatives from 21 member states approved these 29 sites, which were nominated by their countries. Each site added must meet at least one of 10 criteria, such as containing superlative natural phenomena, representing a masterpiece of human creative genius, or a unique cultural tradition. Here is a closer look at some of the list’s newest sites worth adding to your list of places to go. The Prosecco Hills of Conegliano and Valdobbiadene, Italy Photo by Shutterstock The picturesque hills of Italy’s prosecco sparkling wine region in Valdobbiadene

About 40 miles north of Venice, Italy’s prosecco production area in the hills of Conegliano and Valdobbiadene is the second wine region in the country to be recognized by UNESCO. (Piedmont was added to the list in 2014.) It is also officially Italy’s 55th site on the list, tying it with China as the country with the most UNESCO World Heritage sites. Since the 17th century, wine producers have grown grapes for sparkling wine on the area’s rugged hills in small plots of vines on narrow terraces—known as ciglioni—giving the region a unique and picturesque look. Plan a Trip With AFAR’s Guide to Italy Bagan, Myanmar Photo by R.M. Nunes / Shutterstock Novice Buddhist monks walk around the sacred Shwezigon Paya, a pagoda in Bagan. From temples and stupas to archaeological remains and sculptures, this landscape of monumental Buddhist architecture in the central plain of Myanmar is only the second location in the country to be added to the World Heritage List. (UNESCO inscribed the Pyu Ancient Cities, the remains of three walled cities in the Ayeyarwady River basin, in 2014.) Created from a variety of materials including stone, brick, and the gleaming gold of the Shwezigon Pagoda, the area’s temples show the range that the Bagan civilization was able to build when it was at its peak between the 11th and 13th centuries. For insider access, sign up for the National Geographic Journeys with G Adventures small group tour of the country that takes guests from Mandalay to Bagan and Yangon over the course of 12 days. In Bagan, guests have the exclusive opportunity to visit Kyan Sithar Umin monastery and talk with a monk on daily life and Buddhism in the area. Book Now: From $2,999 per person for 12 days, based on double occupancy, gadventures.com The 20th-Century Architecture of Frank Lloyd Wright, United States Photo by Sean Pavone / Shutterstock Pennsylvania’s Fallingwater house is one of eight Frank Lloyd Wright buildings that were added as a group to the World Heritage List.

