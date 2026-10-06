Off The Tourist Trail, Riviera Maya

The Riviera Maya attracts millions of visitors each year. Set between Cancun and Tulum within Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula, this stretch of Caribbean coast has long been admired for its turquoise waters, ancient ruins, and some of the world’s most spectacular cenote pools hidden within underground limestone caves. Of course, with such beauty comes great interest: Megaresorts dot the coast, cenotes are full of people, and tour buses dominate historical sites like Chichén Itzá as early as midmorning.

But living in Mexico for the past decade has taught me a few things, especially that the famed Riviera Maya resort corridor is only one way to get to know this region.

Here’s how to experience Riviera Maya’s less-touristed sights, markets, hotels, and restaurants.

Choose a boutique retreat for your stay

At Olas Tulum, an oceanfront suite pairs airy interiors with lush tropical views. Photo by Tanveer Badel

The Riviera Maya has no shortage of massive all-inclusive resorts, but smaller boutique properties offer a more personal experience. About an hour from Cancun is Hotel Esencia, once the private estate of an Italian duchess. Though the property has since been renovated into a boutique hotel, it carries its original sense of seclusion: lush gardens, a long stretch of private beach, and a main residence with a handful of guest rooms alongside jungle suites with views of the property’s tropical landscape and beachfront bungalows.

On Tulum’s beach road, Olas Tulum seems like an intimate beachfront home where guests gather each morning at a communal dining table to sip coffee grown in the mountains of Chiapas before they head out for yoga classes, bird-watching excursions, or trips to nearby cenotes.

For inland stays, head to the jungle village of Cobá for Coqui Coqui Cobá Papholchac Residence & Spa (with an on-site perfumery), comprising two symmetrical limestone towers with outdoor dipping pools, lounge areas, and suites with breathtaking views of the nearby ruins.

Related story: The Best Hotels in Cancun and Riviera Maya

Swim in a cenote without a ticket counter

Sunlight filters into Cenote Samula, illuminating swimmers in the crystalline waters beneath Valladolid. Photo by Peter Zaharov/Shutterstock

Every trip to the Riviera Maya requires a swim in a cenote, a freshwater sinkhole; the collapsed limestone pools filled with water offer a reprieve from the heat. Most cenotes near Tulum, including Dos Ojos, Gran Cenote, and Ik Kil, are worth visiting for their crystalline waters and dramatic limestone formations, but they’re increasingly crowded, with ticket lines and floating rope barriers that can make them seem more like water parks than natural wonders. Instead, head inland to Zací, a swimming hole ringed by limestone walls and hanging vines, or Samulá near the village of Dzitnup, a freshwater pool blanketed by a single shaft of light that drops through a hole in the ceiling to illuminate the water below.

Visit the ruins at first light

Chichén Itzá, a UNESCO World Heritage site and one of the largest Maya cities ever built, is certainly worth a visit. To have the most pleasant experience, go at the earliest opening time before the tour groups arrive. For sites with similar scale and far fewer visitors, consider Cobá, a jungle-covered city near Tulum connected by a network of ancient stone causeways that stretch for miles through the forest, or Ek’ Balam, a Maya city a 20- to 40-minute drive (depending on road conditions) north of Valladolid with detailed stucco carvings and a pyramid that visitors can climb for sweeping views over the jungle canopy. Both sites tend to be quiet in the early morning, and the softer light guarantees better photographs. An early start helps beat both the crowds and the scorching midday heat.

Explore the biodiversity of Sian Ka’an Biosphere Reserve

At left, a bird-watching experience with the help of Community Tours Sian Ka’an. Other options include canal expeditions and kayak excursions. Courtesy of Community Tours Sian Ka’an

Tulum’s hotel zone has become so developed that the barefoot atmosphere travelers once came for has mostly disappeared. For the magic of Tulum past, continue south beyond the ruins to the Sian Ka’an Biosphere Reserve, a UNESCO World Heritage site covering nearly 1.3 million acres of wetlands, mangroves, and coral reef. Community Tours Sian Ka’an, a cooperative run by Maya communities within the reserve, offers boat trips through the canals, where you can spot manatees, roseate spoonbills, and crocodiles.

“Our tours are centered around appreciating the nature of Sian Ka’an, one of the most biodiverse regions in Mexico and an area that is home to hundreds of species of birds, marine life, and tropical ecosystems,” says Román Caamal, general director of Community Tours Sian Ka’an. “We take pride in being a Maya-owned cooperative and sharing the authentic, ancestral connection between our people and nature with travelers.”

Related story: 7 Best Things to Do With Kids in Cancun and the Riviera Maya

Taste traditional Maya dishes at markets

Skip Playa del Carmen’s Fifth Avenue restaurants, geared almost entirely toward tourists, and opt for tastes of the region’s food culture. Mercado 28 in Cancun offers family-run stalls serving cochinita pibil, slow-roasted pork wrapped in banana leaves, alongside papadzules, egg-stuffed tortillas bathed in pumpkin seed sauce, among other dishes.

In Valladolid, the central market and the food stalls ringing the main square serve some of the best regional cooking in the Yucatán, including longaniza de Valladolid, a spiced pork sausage specific to the city. The fishing village of Puerto Morelos, about a 30- to 45-minute drive south of Cancun’s Zona Hotelera, has stayed relatively quiet compared to the resort corridor and has a small waterfront square lined with locally owned restaurants serving whatever came off the boats that morning.

Explore the region’s inland towns

Valladolid’s colorful colonial architecture (left) and a shopfront at Mercado De Comida offering traditional clothing and crafts. Photos by Nekomura

When you venture inland, the Riviera Maya reveals a quieter side, especially in Cobá, a diminutive village on the banks of a tranquil lagoon that holds remnants of one of the most powerful Maya cities in the northern Yucatán. Explore the area before continuing to Valladolid, a colonial city less than an hour’s drive away marked by colorful facades, flowering courtyards, and a central square where residents gather in the evenings for the kind of unhurried street life that the resort corridor has largely traded away.

From here, it’s easy to visit Ek’ Balam, the cenotes near Dzitnup, and the broader region, with locally owned hotels and restaurants that reflect what the Yucatán typically looks and tastes like. Several Maya communities farther inland have developed ecotourism programs. One is Pacchen, near Cobá, which offers zip-lining, rappelling, and cenote swimming, with proceeds going directly to the village.

Buy traditional Yucatecan crafts

While many market stalls in Riviera Maya sell factory-made goods, the region’s ancestral craft traditions are still very much alive—if you know where to look. The region has a long history of expert craftsmanship, from embroidered huipiles—loose tunics worn by Maya women and decorated with intricate floral patterns that can take months to complete—to hammocks and leather goods.

Begin in Valladolid at Frailes Atelier, a shop offering beeswax candlesticks in hues of honey, amber, and burnished ochre, shaped in a variety of forms, from flower stems to looping tapers. Then stop at Coqui Coqui Perfumeria by the duo Nicolas Malleville and Francesca Bonato, a shop offering bath oils infused with regionally sourced botanicals like lavender, eucalyptus, and tobacco, as well as hammocks and textiles. “Yucatecan craftsmanship is not just inspiration—it is the essence of our brand,” says Bonato. “We reinterpret nostalgia through aromas and flavors inspired by the landscape and tradition,” adds Malleville.