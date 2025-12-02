Tired parents want to relax while younger kids, gleefully free from school, want to do anything but. A family vacation where everyone will be happy, including teens, can be a tall order. We have the answer: among our handful of tried-and-true ideal family vacation ideas is Mexico’s Caribbean coast, in the state of Quintana Roo. It includes Cancún and the Riviera Maya, running south from Puerto Morelos down to Punta Allen in Sian Ka’an Biosphere Reserve, just south of Tulum. This 114-mile stretch encompasses dreamy beaches with warm turquoise waves on powdery sand, Maya ruins, and ultra-fresh seafood.

Swim in a cenote

Cenotes are natural swimming holes—deep, clear pools and rivers that were formed when limestone bedrock collapsed, revealing the groundwater below. Some are open air while others are inside caves. Open-air cenotes tend to be better for families because anyone who doesn’t want to swim can relax on the sidelines. These lovely azure pools are the perfect antidote to the heat between visiting archaeological sites. There are two types of cenotes along the Riviera Maya: those such as Cenote Verde Lucero, which are smaller and have few amenities (no life jackets, no lockers, etc.) but are much less crowded, and cenotes like those at Río Secreto, near Playa del Carmen, where you can can rent life-vests and snorkeling equipment before taking the plunge. Other popular cenotes along the Riviera Maya include Cenote Azul, Cenote Xunaan Ha, and Cenote Abierto.

Go zip-lining

The Riviera Maya is famous for its white-sand beaches, but it’s also a destination for active adventure. Dense forest covers much of the region, making it ideal for zip-lining. Xplor Park in Playa del Carmen invites participants to interact with the beautiful natural setting while whooping and swooping through the treetops. For a big thrill over the water, Garrafón Natural Reef Park on Isla Mujeres has a zip line that spins out 100 feet above the Caribbean. Twenty minutes’ drive inland from the quiet beach town of Puerto Morelos, Selvatica - The Adventure Tribe has 10 zip lines, a Superflight experience (imagine flying secured by a webbed harness), a bungee swing, and a cenote.

Visit the Museo Maya de Cancún

Maya people have lived in region on the Yucatán Peninsula—home to the states of Yucatán, Campeche, and Quintana Roo, plus most of Belize and a little under half of Guatemala—since 1500 B.C.E. Right in Cancún’s hotel zone, the Museo Maya de Cancún celebrates the ancient Maya civilization and, together with the San Miguelito archaeological site next door, offers an overview of the empire that flourished in this area thousands of years ago.

Bike along Cancún’s Ciclopista

This is a fun activity with teens—if you can get them out of bed. Cancún and the Riviera Maya range from comfortably warm in winter to hot in summer, but if you’re an early riser, consider hopping on two wheels and cruising along the roughly 12-mile paved path Ciclopista, which runs not next to the sea but through the Hotel Zone. Early morning is ideal not only because it’s cooler but also because fewer people will be on the path, which doubles as a popular walking and jogging spot. Some resorts provide bikes to guests to get around the property, but in general these can’t be taken outside the hotel area. There are a couple of places to rent bikes in Cancún, but unfortunately none have bikes for smaller kids. If your child is around five feet tall, he or she can ride comfortably on a cruiser from outfitters like Bike Rentals Cancún, which is right on the path. You can take your set of wheels to Isla Mujeres, a 20- to 30-minute ferry ride from Cancún, then ride over to the Women’s Beading Cooperative to see their hand-strung necklaces, bracelets, and beaded purses.

Take the Maya Train directly from Cancún Airport to Chichén Itzá. Courtesy of Alex Ramon/Unsplash

Take a day trip to Chichén Itzá and other ancient ruins

If a stop at the Museo Maya de Cancún piqued your kids’ interest in archaeology, a visit to the country’s most famous Maya temples and other ruins is a great way to capitalize on that curiosity. Chichén Itzá, a UNESCO World Heritage site, saw a cool 1.7 million visitors in the first eight months of 2025. It’s a massive site, so you’ll always have breathing room, but try to go early in the morning. If you don’t want to join a guided tour or drive yourself, take a cab to Cancún airport, then take the two-hour train ride. (Go for the 8 a.m. or 9:30 a.m. trains, and bear in mind that Chichén Itzá is in the state of Yucatán, an hour behind Quintana Roo.) Closer to the Riviera Maya, visit the Tulum Archaeological Site, believed to date to the 12th century, or Coba, well-preserved ruins from around 600 C.E., a 45-minute drive from Tulum and fairly well-shaded.

Swim in warm, turquoise waters

Travelers come to Cancún and the Riviera Maya for the beaches—mile after mile of golden sand and warm, Caribbean waters. If you’re staying in town rather than at a beach resort, there are still plenty of beautiful public beaches you can visit. Unlike on Mexico’s Pacific coast, the water on the Caribbean side is generally calm and ideal for children. Most of the beaches in Playa del Carmen have lifeguards on duty from 9 a.m. to 5 or 6 p.m. and a flag system to indicate whether it’s safe to swim. (If you see green, you’re OK; with yellow, use caution. Any other color and you shouldn’t go in the water.)

Of the Playa del Carmen beaches, Punta Esmeralda is a family favorite for its shallow lagoon, plus there are thatched umbrellas available for use. Between Playa del Carmen and Tulum town, Xpu-Ha Beach entices with seafood at its beach club restaurant and loungers and umbrellas for rent. Playa Delfines, toward the southern end of Cancún’s Hotel Zone, has lifeguards, thatched umbrellas to provide some shade, and vendors selling fresh coconuts and sometimes bites like tamales. (There are no restaurants here, so be sure to bring food.)

Even the world’s pickiest kid can’t resist guacamole and tortilla chips Courtesy of Lou Stejskal/Flickr

Eat tacos, slow-roasted pork, and fish in banana leaf

Even the pickiest eater will be happy with the plain cheese quesadillas available at many restaurants and taquerías in Cancún and along the Riviera Maya. King Taco, near the beach in Puerto Morelos, lives up to its name with tacos, plus quesadillas, mariscos, and empanadas. Cochinita pibil, a traditional Yucatec dish of pork braised with achiote paste, can be found all over the Riviera Maya, including in tacos at La Cochi Loka in Playa del Carmen. If you don’t eat meat but do eat fish, be sure to try tikin xic, a Yucatec dish of white fish marinated with achiote paste, which gives it an orange-red color, then wrapped in banana leaves and grilled. Find it at Amate 38 in Playa del Carmen; if the kids aren’t into it, order them chaya (similar to spinach) and cheese empanadas.

Every suite at the Rosewood Mayakoba, including the Lagoon Presidential Suite, has a private plunge pool. Courtesy of Rosewood Mayakoba

Where to stay in Cancún and the Riviera Maya

Rosewood Mayakoba

Set on a handful of private islands and a mangrove forest in the Riviera Maya, guests reach the all-suite Rosewood Mayakoba resort by hopping on an electric boat. All 129 spacious accommodations have butler service, outdoor terraces, and private plunge pools, and many have outdoor showers. Join a daily eco-tour to learn about the area’s flora and fauna, which the resort’s sustainability practices aim to protect. Guests looking to take a dip have four pools and a sparkling beach to choose among, while the 17,000-square-foot spa on its own private island beckons with a hydrotherapy circuit, meditation platform, and 12 treatment rooms.

Hotel Esencia

Once the vacation home of the Italian Duchess Rosa de Ferrari, this exceptional estate was converted into Hotel Esencia, an elegant small resort on one of the prettiest beaches on the Mayan Riviera. The hotel is an hour’s drive from both Cancún and Tulum airports, and each of the hotel’s 51 suites can accommodate three to four people. Surrounded by 50 acres of jungle and manicured, palm-fringed grounds, Esencia pairs the amenities and comforts of a larger hotel with the attentive care typical of a boutique property or B&B. Amenities include pools for adults and children, a pickleball court, free sunrise yoga and coffee and pastries each morning, and three restaurants.

Maroma, a Belmond Hotel, Riviera Maya

Just 30 minutes’ drive from Cancún’s international airport, Maroma, a Belmond Hotel, Riviera Maya is surrounded by 200 acres of preserved jungle. Guests here enjoy direct access to the Caribbean and its powdery, white-sand beach, as well as to a wide variety of physical fitness and wellness activities and services. Rooms are generous in size and are filled with sunlight, let in through large windows. Tile floors and design accents—throw pillows, for instance—have an earthy color palette. Many rooms feature pieces by Indigenous artists and handmade furniture. In the bathrooms are products from Mexico City–based Xinú.

How to get to Cancún and the Riviera Maya

The area is served by two airports, Cancún International Airport, about 30 minutes’ drive from downtown Cancún, and Tulum International Airport, about 35 minutes from Tulum’s town center and 45–50 minutes from the beach hotels. Tulum’s airport is smaller, but there are still a handful of direct flights from such U.S. cities as Miami, Atlanta, and Chicago, among others.

How to get around Cancún and the Riviera Maya

If you’re going to be moving around a lot and want to get off the tourist trail, renting a car is easiest. You can do so at both Cancún and Tulum airports. The roads around the Riviera Maya are in good condition, and driving is simple. For a more relaxing and eco-friendly way to get around, hop on the modern Maya Train, which will whisk you from Cancún to Chichén Itzá in less than 2 hours (driving can take around 2.5 hours).

This article was originally published in 2019 and most recently updated on December 2, 2025, with current information.