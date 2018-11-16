8 Reasons to Go to East Africa Now

A new nonstop flight between NYC and Nairobi means the wonders of East Africa are within reach as never before.

The first nonstop flight between the United States and East Africa launched on October 28, courtesy of Kenya Airways’s new route between New York City’s JFK and Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi, Kenya. It’s a 15-hour gate-to-gate journey, and a Nairobi landing puts you in a prime position for exploring Kenya—and the rest of East Africa, too (via connecting flights or ground transfers). Here are eight excellent things you can do in the region. 1. Take a spectacular hike up African peaks Fly into Nairobi and it’s just a 60-minute hop on a flight to Kilimanjaro International Airport for Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa’s tallest peak (set in northern Tanzania). At 19,340 feet high, “Kili” is a challenging climb, but with the right amount of training, it’s accessible to almost anyone—there’s no need for rope or technical climbing skills here. The lower rain forests teem with wildlife, including eland and leopards, and as you climb higher, the upper slopes are reminiscent of lunar landscapes and are often blanketed in snow. Alternatively, there’s excellent trekking up Mount Kenya, Africa’s second-highest peak (and a four-hour drive from Nairobi). Courtesy of Porini Lion Camp Porini Lion Camp is an excellent base for safari adventures in Maasai Mara National Reserve. 2. Track wildlife in the Maasai Mara The biggest draw for travelers to this part of the world is the wildlife. Kenya is famous for its bounty of big game: Here you can live out all your Lion King dreams on safari in Maasai Mara National Reserve, where you’re likely to spot cheetahs, lions, elephants, giraffes, wildebeests, buffalo, and more. Hire a vehicle in Nairobi for the roughly six-hour drive down to one of the tented camps on the fringes of the reserve—the Porini Lion Camp is an excellent eco-friendly option, where you can spend your mornings seeking out giraffes or elephants and evenings on the trail of the big cats such as lions and leopards. You might also take bushwalks with Maasai guides, enjoy sundowners overlooking the grassy plains, or picnic by the Mara River. There’s no peak wildlife season here—it’s plentiful year-round—but the spectacular annual migration, in which millions of wildebeests, zebras, and gazelles travel en masse across the Maasai Mara (and in the Serengeti, further south), takes place between May and June. Courtesy of Giraffe Manor In the suburbs of Nairobi, the giraffes at Giraffe Manor often make appearances at breakfast time. 3. Bunk with giraffes in Nairobi

If you want to stay near Nairobi, but still experience a bit of Kenya’s wild side, look no further than Giraffe Manor, situated in the Karen suburbs, southwest of the city center. This beautiful 1930s home turned luxury hotel pairs plush guest rooms with four-poster beds and antique furnishings with a wildlife sanctuary where endangered Rothschild giraffes roam freely day and night. You can join them in the gardens for a stroll, or simply watch them lumber along, extending their necks to nibble leaves on the trees, from the front terrace. Don’t be surprised to see them poke their heads through the windows come breakfast time—they’ve grown accustomed to being fed by guests who can’t resist their probing blue tongues. Photo by Sy Chao / Shutterstock.com Camels join ranks with the beach bums in the silvery sands and clear waters of Kenya’s Diani Beach. 4. Take a beach break at the edge of the Indian Ocean With a lengthy coastline lapped by warm Indian Ocean waves, Kenya makes for an idyllic beach break. Diani Beach, situated east of Nairobi and south of Mombasa, is one of the country’s finest stretches, with its silvery sand and astonishingly clear waters. Get here on the shiny new express train from Nairobi to Mombasa (in approximately five hours), then hop in a taxi for the hour-long ride further on. On a snorkeling excursion, you’ll spot colorful fish and sea turtles, while just beyond the beach, you’ll meet the infamously cheeky colobus monkeys that, if you’re not paying attention, will challenge you for your lunch. Alternatively, fly just 90 minutes from Nairobi to the blissful island of Zanzibar, off the coast of Tanzania. The stuff of beachy dreams, there’s powder-white sand, luxury resorts galore, and very little distraction to ensure the ultimate in R&R. Courtesy of Shutterstock.com A staple in Ethiopia, injera is a kind of sourdough pancake, topped with stews and sauces, that also forms the plate for your meal. 5. Sample Ethiopia’s unique cuisine Heading north to Ethiopia promises a delicious adventure; it’s a two-hour flight from Nairobi into the capital, Addis Ababa. At any restaurant here (try Habesha 2000 or Dashen) you can sample the staple food of injera—a kind of sourdough flatbread that also forms the plate for your meal—served with myriad stews and sauces on top. It’s customary to share one huge injera served on a mesob (a traditional woven basket) among a group of friends or family, with each diner tearing off chunks of the pancake to mop up the spicy stews in the middle—no forks needed.

