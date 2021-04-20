Tomoca Coffee Shop Wawel St, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

More info Sun - Sat 6:30am - 8:30pm

Coffee from the Source in Addis Ababa Coffee was discovered in Ethiopia in the 9th century and cultivated by the Arabs in the 15th century. It's your historical imperitave to continue to enjoy this amazing discovery at the oldest coffee shop in Ethiopia.



Ethiopians will say the only good thing the Italians brought to the country was the coffee machinery and the resulting macchiato. Order yours at the front of Tomoca Coffee shop and then pick it up at the back, in front of two whirring espresso machines.



The coffee is hot, strong, and deliciously bitter. Pick up a half a kilogram as a souvenier on your way out to continue the legacy of Ethiopian coffee.