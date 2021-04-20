Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Tomoca Coffee Shop

Wawel St, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia
Website
| +251 93 007 8086
Coffee from the Source in Addis Ababa Addis Ababa Ethiopia
Addis Ababa Ethiopia
Addis Ababa Ethiopia
Addis Ababa Ethiopia
Addis Ababa Ethiopia
Addis Ababa Ethiopia
Coffee from the Source in Addis Ababa Addis Ababa Ethiopia
Addis Ababa Ethiopia
Addis Ababa Ethiopia
Addis Ababa Ethiopia
Addis Ababa Ethiopia
Addis Ababa Ethiopia

More info

Sun - Sat 6:30am - 8:30pm

Coffee from the Source in Addis Ababa

Coffee was discovered in Ethiopia in the 9th century and cultivated by the Arabs in the 15th century. It's your historical imperitave to continue to enjoy this amazing discovery at the oldest coffee shop in Ethiopia.

Ethiopians will say the only good thing the Italians brought to the country was the coffee machinery and the resulting macchiato. Order yours at the front of Tomoca Coffee shop and then pick it up at the back, in front of two whirring espresso machines.

The coffee is hot, strong, and deliciously bitter. Pick up a half a kilogram as a souvenier on your way out to continue the legacy of Ethiopian coffee.
By Kristin Zibell , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Dawit Meshesha
over 6 years ago

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points