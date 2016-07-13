10 Things to Know Before You Climb Mount Kilimanjaro

Jul 13, 2016
View of Mount Kilimanjaro from nearby Mt. Meru
The highest mountain in Africa may be a popular hiking destination, but it’s no walk in the park. Here’s how to prepare for a successful summit bid.
Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest peak in Africa, rises dramatically from the Great Rift Valley to more than 19,300 feet above sea level. The mountain is sacred to the local Maasai people, and it’s easy to see why: The snowmelt from the top of this dormant volcano has been nourishing the valley below for millions of years.
Over the past century, “Kili” has become a popular destination for globetrotting peak-baggers and adventure-seekers of all stripes—partially because it is so accessible. Most climbers reach the summit with no more gear than appropriate clothing, hiking boots, and willpower. Nonetheless, the tallest freestanding peak in the world is nothing to scoff at.
Here are 10 things you can do to prepare for climbing Mount Kilimanjaro:
1. Climb during the dry season. Kilimanjaro is technically climbable year-round, but it’s muddy and stormy during the two Tanzanian wet seasons: March through May and November to early December. Most climbers therefore opt for a summit bid between January and February or between June and October. For a combination of good conditions and fewer crowds, go during one of the seasonal transitions between wet and dry, or vice-versa—but know that you are gambling with the weather.
2. Book a local tour company. For various economic and ecological reasons, the Tanzanian government stipulates that you must hire a local guide outfitter to climb Kilimanjaro. Most climbers opt for an all-inclusive tour operator that provides tents, food, transportation, and porter services throughout their entire stay in the country. For a few thousand more dollars, many local tour companies also offer a safari through the Serengeti and its famous Ngorongoro Crater.
3. Choose your route carefully. There are seven established climbing routes to the summit, but most visitors pick among three. The Marangu Route takes five to six days and is the quickest, cheapest, and most comfortable. The Machame Route charges up the southern flank of the peak in six to seven days and is tough going. The Lemosho Route is a scenic journey up the long western ridge of the mountain, lasting from six to nine days. The more days you spend on the mountain, the more expensive the trip. However, unless you are very confident in your performance at altitude, play it safe and book one of the longer tours to give yourself time to acclimatize. The success rate for climbers who attempt a five-day ascent is less than half.
4. Budget plenty of money. Even without discussing flights, climbing Kilimanjaro is an expensive expedition. Tour package prices vary among routes and companies, but you won’t find a much cheaper deal than $1,000—and it’s not uncommon to shell out as much as $3,000. You’ll also need to secure lodging in a nearby town for before and after the trek. If you add on a safari, that’s another few thousand bucks. Remember to change spending money into Tanzanian shillings. And whatever you do, don’t forget to . . .
5. Tip the porters. It’s expected, and everyone does it. Bring $400–$500 cash and tip all of the guides and porters at the end of the climb. Tanzanians come from all over the country to work on the mountain and use these wages to support their families.
