Cozy Up Next to a Roaring Fire in These Hygge Hotel Rooms

Most travelers believe that fulfilling trips are best spent wandering beyond the walls of a hotel room. But there’s no denying that enjoying downtime in an extremely cozy space can enhance the quality of a travel experience, especially when you’re venturing far from home. These eight hotels around the world feature in-room fireplaces that’ll help you feel restored and relaxed, exactly the way great getaways should.

Courtesy of The Lowell The Lowell opened its doors in New York City in 1927.

The Lowell

New York City

Located on the Upper East Side between Park and Madison Avenues, The Lowell is one of the few hotels in Manhattan that houses wood-burning fireplaces in every room. All 33 suites come with a “Fireplace Butler” who works to build guests’ fires with healing aromas such as lavender and rosemary. Until June 2019, travelers can book an exclusive package that includes an alpaca throw, a selection of wood bundles and aromas, and a bottle of red wine upon arrival.

Courtesy of Inkaterra Hacienda Urubamba Inkaterra Hacienda Urubamba sits in the mountainous valley between Cusco and Machu Picchu.

Inkaterra Hacienda Urubamba

Sacred Valley, Peru

This hacienda-style property nestled in Peru’s Sacred Valley is a prime place to recover after embarking on the epic trek to Machu Picchu. Every casita at Inkaterra Hacienda Urubamba is decorated with Andean textiles, ceramics, and furniture. All rooms boast wood-burning fireplaces—not to mention panoramic mountain views.

Courtesy of Amangiri Amangiri sits within easy reach of the Grand Canyon, Bryce Canyon, Zion National Park, and Monument Valley.

Amangiri

Canyon Point, Utah

Tucked into a protected valley in southern Utah, the 600-acre Amangiri is surrounded by desert landscapes and national parks. The property’s 34 accommodations showcase minimalist interiors fashioned from natural materials such as white stone, Douglas fir timber, and polished glass, plus open-air terraces with warming fireplaces for cool desert nights.

Courtesy of Ashford Castle Set on 350 woodland acres, this 13th-century castle hosts 83 refurbished rooms and suites, including a private cottage located on the estate grounds.

Ashford Castle

County Mayo, Ireland

The grand Ashford Castle in western Ireland is a medieval-castle-turned-hotel that blends fantastical majesty with a homey vibe. In the oldest part of the castle, the grandiose staterooms feature antique chandeliers, velvet furnishings, and original fireplaces that date back to the 13th and 17th centuries.

Courtesy of Post Ranch Inn At Big Sur’s Post Ranch Inn, luxury guest rooms boast either ocean or mountain views.

Post Ranch Inn

Big Sur, California

Its clifftop setting above the Pacific Ocean is one of many reasons why Post Ranch Inn is an ideal Big Sur escape. Designed by local architect Mickey Muennig, the luxury property’s 39 guest rooms are made of recycled redwood and paneled glass. Some accommodations boast mountain views, others offer sea scenery, but each room features a supremely soothing fireplace—and an impressive amount of privacy.

Courtesy of Fogo Island Inn At Fogo Island Inn, contemporary fireplaces keep the 29 guest rooms, lobby, restaurant, and library warm.

Fogo Island Inn

Newfoundland, Canada

Fogo Island Inn is Instagram-famous for its architecturally stunning exterior: The hotel’s highly futuristic appearance was designed to resemble a jagged, floating iceberg from a distance. But inside the minimalist North Atlantic lodging, old-fashioned fireplaces keep things comfortable—as do handmade decorations by local artisans who created contemporary furnishings with a nod to Newfoundland’s traditional aesthetic.

Courtesy of The Chedi Andermatt Design-forward rooms at the exclusive Chedi Andermatt include sleek, modern fireplaces.

The Chedi Andermatt

Andermatt, Switzerland

Approximately 90 minutes by train from Zurich, The Chedi Andermatt sits in a scenic village high up in the Swiss Alps. The modern, chalet-style property blends Asian design influences with classic Alpine elements, including natural stone walls, wood furnishings, and over 200 fireplaces (including one in each of the 123 guest rooms) that serve as the ultimate spots to pursue some après-ski fun.

Courtesy of &Beyond Sandibe Okavango Safari Lodge Tented suites at this luxury safari lodge feature wood-burning fireplaces to ward off evening chill.

&Beyond Sandibe Okavango Safari Lodge

Okavango Delta, Botswana