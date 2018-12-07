Cozy Up Next to a Roaring Fire in These Hygge Hotel Rooms

Courtesy of The Lowell
All guest rooms at Big Sur’s Post Ranch Inn feature cozy wood fireplaces.
When the temperatures drop, check in to these hotels for a terrifically toasty stay.
Most travelers believe that fulfilling trips are best spent wandering beyond the walls of a hotel room. But there’s no denying that enjoying downtime in an extremely cozy space can enhance the quality of a travel experience, especially when you’re venturing far from home. These eight hotels around the world feature in-room fireplaces that’ll help you feel restored and relaxed, exactly the way great getaways should.
New York City
Located on the Upper East Side between Park and Madison Avenues, The Lowell is one of the few hotels in Manhattan that houses wood-burning fireplaces in every room. All 33 suites come with a “Fireplace Butler” who works to build guests’ fires with healing aromas such as lavender and rosemary. Until June 2019, travelers can book an exclusive package that includes an alpaca throw, a selection of wood bundles and aromas, and a bottle of red wine upon arrival.
Sacred Valley, Peru
This hacienda-style property nestled in Peru’s Sacred Valley is a prime place to recover after embarking on the epic trek to Machu Picchu. Every casita at Inkaterra Hacienda Urubamba is decorated with Andean textiles, ceramics, and furniture. All rooms boast wood-burning fireplaces—not to mention panoramic mountain views.
Canyon Point, Utah
Tucked into a protected valley in southern Utah, the 600-acre Amangiri is surrounded by desert landscapes and national parks. The property’s 34 accommodations showcase minimalist interiors fashioned from natural materials such as white stone, Douglas fir timber, and polished glass, plus open-air terraces with warming fireplaces for cool desert nights.
County Mayo, Ireland
The grand Ashford Castle in western Ireland is a medieval-castle-turned-hotel that blends fantastical majesty with a homey vibe. In the oldest part of the castle, the grandiose staterooms feature antique chandeliers, velvet furnishings, and original fireplaces that date back to the 13th and 17th centuries.
Big Sur, California
Its clifftop setting above the Pacific Ocean is one of many reasons why Post Ranch Inn is an ideal Big Sur escape. Designed by local architect Mickey Muennig, the luxury property’s 39 guest rooms are made of recycled redwood and paneled glass. Some accommodations boast mountain views, others offer sea scenery, but each room features a supremely soothing fireplace—and an impressive amount of privacy.
Newfoundland, Canada
Fogo Island Inn is Instagram-famous for its architecturally stunning exterior: The hotel’s highly futuristic appearance was designed to resemble a jagged, floating iceberg from a distance. But inside the minimalist North Atlantic lodging, old-fashioned fireplaces keep things comfortable—as do handmade decorations by local artisans who created contemporary furnishings with a nod to Newfoundland’s traditional aesthetic.
Andermatt, Switzerland
Approximately 90 minutes by train from Zurich, The Chedi Andermatt sits in a scenic village high up in the Swiss Alps. The modern, chalet-style property blends Asian design influences with classic Alpine elements, including natural stone walls, wood furnishings, and over 200 fireplaces (including one in each of the 123 guest rooms) that serve as the ultimate spots to pursue some après-ski fun.
Okavango Delta, Botswana
This luxurious safari lodge was constructed near the wildlife-filled Moremi Game Reserve within its own private concession. Located just off the banks of Botswana’s Santantadibe River, the communal area at &Beyond Sanbide Okavango Safari Lodge features a dome-like fireplace with lounges and lanterns inspired by natural shapes and colors from the surrounding landscape. All 12 tented suites have their own plunge pool, outdoor shower, and wood-burning fireplace.
