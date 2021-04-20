Scribner’s Catskill Lodge
13 Scribner Hollow Rd, Hunter, NY 12442, USA
| +1 518-628-5130
Scribner’s Catskill LodgeA contemporary take on traditional lodge-style accommodations, Scribner’s Catskill Lodge is a cozy, 38-room inn, housed in a circa-1966 building that was revamped in 2016. While rooms tend to have their own look and feel, most share more than a few common elements, including patterned carpets, dark maple floors, and modern furniture. The majority are geared toward couples but there’s also a suite with bunk beds, which is perfect for families or groups of friends who don’t mind shacking up together. Amenities here are geared toward weekenders seeking a break from the Big City and include regular yoga classes along with afternoon DJ performances, meditation sessions, and even healing sound baths. There’s also a restaurant, Prospect, with ever-changing dishes like roasted chicken, burgers, and duck carnitas.
NY Upstate's finest
A once-shady inn near Hunter, New York, was reborn last year as Scribner’s Catskill Lodge. It keeps the midcentury bones while adding a dash of 21st-century Brooklyn cool. Each of the hotel’s 38 rooms are cozy and modern, and come equipped with great Wi-Fi, rain showers, and private balconies with lovely Catskill views. Scribner’s also hosts nightly events, including yoga classes and hiking with a local guide.
Welcome to the Catskills
Perched high on a hill surrounded by fields of grass and trees stands Scribner’s Catskill Lodge. Since 1966, this building has welcomed and warmed the spirits of adventurers seeking refuge from their daily lives and explorers looking for something new. You will notice that things are different here. There’s a brick road inside where people used to unload cars. This is where you’ll check in.
The new 'grotto'.
In 1966, the Scribner Hollow Motor Lodge welcomed its first guests. Known for it's distinctive architecture, and decadent indoor swimming "grotto", the lodge quickly gained legendary status. Legends fade, and while the grotto has since been filled in, the new owners are hard at work redoing a gorgeous outdoor pool overlooking the Catskills and Hunter Mountain.
S'mores anyone?!
Today, luxuries in lodging are defined by the personal touches, the attention to detail, and the amazing curation and experiences that only the best hotels offer. Scribner's epitomizes this approach in everything they do. Case in point, the personalized note in each room welcoming you to the property and the free s'mores kit and bonfire every night at 5pm during the winter.
Sunrise over the Catskills
There is plenty to rave about in the new Catskills hot spot in lodging - Scribners. But a real highlight of the experience is the breath taking views from the 20+ porches that look out at Hunter Mountain and stretch for miles across the Catskill range.