Eastwind Hotel & Bar

Windham, NY 12496, USA
Website
| +1 518-734-0553
Eastwind Hotel & Bar Windham New York United States
Eastwind Hotel & Bar

Over the past few years, the Catskills region has been heating up with boutique lodgings that make it easy to soak in fresh mountain air in style. One such spot is Eastwind, a 1920s bunkhouse with 16 cozy, Scandinavian-inspired rooms (think reclaimed-wood flooring, Turkish rugs, Frette linens, and en-suite baths with farmhouse sinks and walk-in showers). For those who prefer to commune more closely with nature, the hotel also offers three minimalist, A-frame glamping cabins with private fire pits, as well as a hot tub and sauna for soothing steams after a day spent hiking Kaaterskill Falls or swishing down the slopes of nearby Windham Mountain. Each morning, guests can enjoy an impressive breakfast spread of pastries, eggs, make-your-own crêpes, and more in the bar-cum-living-room, equipped with a communal table, velvet armchairs, and a wood-burning fireplace. Come evening, they can return to the same space for expertly made cocktails and games like chess and backgammon.
By Jennifer Fernandez , AFAR Contributor

