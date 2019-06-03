4 Lesser-Known Spanish Wine Regions You Need to Discover Right Now

When you think of Spanish wine, the Rioja region likely comes to mind. There you find tempranillo, Rioja’s reigning red variety, along with garnacha, graciano, and mazuelo (and less used but still fantastic white grapes like viura, malvasia, and garnacha blanca). And while Rioja claims some 600 wineries, Spain actually claims a few dozen wine-producing regions, classified as denominacion de origen (D.O.) and stretching from the northwest in Galicia to the southeast in Alicante. These national vineyards produce bold reds and an increasingly larger number of fresh, crisp whites, plus sparkling wines, natural wines, and rosés and sherries.

In fact, Spain is the world’s third largest wine-producing country (behind Italy and France), and while Rioja is undoubtedly its most famous grape-growing locale, you’d be remiss to skip its lesser-known but entirely remarkable wine regions. Here are four worth raising a glass to: ¡Salud!

Photo by Eckhard Supp/Alamy Codorníu is the oldest cava producer in Penedés, set just outside of Barcelona.

Penedés

People looking to pop a celebratory bottle often turn to champagne, but high-quality sparkling varieties can also be found just outside of Barcelona in Penedés, one of Catalonia’s most important wine-producing areas with nearly 150 wineries. Home to the largest production zone for cava—Spain’s answer to its more-expensive French counterpart—the Penedés region is accessible via a quick 45-minute train ride from Barcelona to the village of Sant Sadurní d’Anoia, a hub for Penedés exploration (where you’ll want to rent a car or hire a taxi to set out).

Greater Catalonia, in the northeastern part of Spain, is known for its gorgeous beaches, access to the Pyrenees, and gastronomic delights, but its Penedés wine region is where to go to get the party started. Sant Sadurní is the at the center for all things cava; standout cava houses to check out include Freixenet, Recaredo, and Llopart. Then visit the Vinseum in the region’s historical center, the small city of Vilafranca, about a 30-minute drive from Sant Sadurní d’Anoia, to take a deep dive into Catalonia’s wine history.

What to drink: Codorníu, the area’s oldest cava producer, makes classic wines in the traditional method using cava’s three main grape varieties—xarel-lo (pronounced “char-ello”), paraellada, and macabeo—along with chardonnay and pinot noir. This grand winery claims 17 miles of underground cellars, complete with its own tram system (hitch a ride on one of the winery’s tours). Try the Anna de Codorníu blanc de blancs reserve; with citrus and tropical fruit notes and creamy lemon curd, its tiny beads continue to dance while you sip it alone or with freshly caught shellfish.

Courtesy of Raimat The sustainably minded Raimat winery has been turning out quality wines in Costers del Segre since 1918.

Costers del Segre

Some of Spain’s most elegant garnacha-driven wines hail from Catalonia’s celebrated Priorat wine region, known for its mountainous, rocky terrain, where wineries like Scala Dei produce award-winning vintages (in this case, on the site of a priory dating back to the late 12th century). But go deeper inland, about 90 minutes north of the city of Lleida, or a two-hour drive from Barcelona, to find a tiny Catalonian D.O. really making a name for itself. Costers del Segre has nearly 40 wineries planting tempranillo and garnacha, as well as French varieties like cabernet sauvignon and syrah. Rent a car or sign up for a wine tour to set out and explore the designated Lleida Wine Route, with 18 official wineries along the trail.

What to drink: Producing wine sustainably since 1918, Raimat is one of the most sustainable wineries in Europe (if not the world), with solar panels, biomass energy sourcing, and natural pumps that pull down water from the Pyrenees—not to mention it’s moving toward becoming 100 percent organic. That commitment is reflected in its range of wines, including Rosada, a cab/tempranillo rosé with beautiful strawberry and red fruit notes, great acidity, and a super-long finish that rivals those favored pink juices from Provence. But if you like reds, don’t pass up Raimat’s Abadia, also a cab/tempranillo blend that shows plum, spice, and chocolate—at around $8 a bottle, it can’t be beat.

Photo by Friederike Paetzold The Rueda region, set just an hour away by train from Madrid, is the capital of verdejo, a white wine; try it at standout wineries like Bodegas Hermanos del Villar.

Rueda