10 U.S. Art Exhibitions Heat Up Winter’s Cultural Calendar

Native American artist Wendy Red Star uses her biting humor to confront romanticized visions of indigenous people in her winter show at the Newark Museum.

The weather may be cooling down, but the art world is just heating up, with a slate of exciting exhibitions scheduled to debut across the United States

This winter, U.S. museums are revving up for an especially rich assortment of solo shows, ranging from modern art greats like Jasper Johns and Robert Mapplethorpe to innovative contemporary creators such as Wendy Red Star and Elizabeth Price. Other notable exhibitions will explore topics like the artistic history of Sri Lanka and the legacy of a lost 1950s mural, while the opening of a luminous new gallery space in West Palm Beach is worth marking your calendar for, too. Here are 10 U.S. art exhibitions and events to get out and about for this winter: Courtesy of Jasper Johns / Licensed by VAGA, New York, NY The Jasper Johns exhibition at Houston’s new Menil Drawing Institute will feature such works as “Untitled” (1984). The Condition of Being Here: Drawings by Jasper Johns

November 3, 2018–January 27, 2019; Menil Drawing Institute, Houston

To display, study, and conserve modern and contemporary drawings in an optimal environment, Houston’s The Menil Collection art museum is opening a new stand-alone Menil Drawing Institute building on its campus on November 3, 2018. Inaugurating the elegant space is an exhibition on the career of Jasper Johns that will span 50 years of his drawings. The Condition of Being Here investigates the ways motifs like targets and flags have reappeared and transformed in Johns’s work, and how his use of drawing has allowed for a fluid experimentation in the evolution of these iconic themes. Elizabeth Price

