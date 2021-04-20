Guggenheim Bilbao

Bilbao - More than the Guggenheim

The heart of the Basque Empire, Bilbao struggles to maintain an identity as a destination in Spain. Many travelers use the airport as their jump off spot for exploring the rest of Euskadi. Some hang around long enough to see the spectacular Guggenheim on the banks of the river Nervion. Plan a few days around town and get to know one of the best kept secrets in Europe.

We stayed at the Hostal Begonia and would walk up to the Abando every morning joining locals for coffee and pinchos at the Cafe de Granja. Get your language skills tuned up. The selection of food and fresh squeezed juices complement the powerful espresso. Don't linger too long, you have a train to catch to the beach. Hop on Metro Line 2 and hit the necklace of beaches that ring the water. Stops at Bidezabal, Neguri, or way out to Plentzia provide easy access to sand and surf.

Find your way back to town for that Guggenheim visit. The museum is a work of art and the installations and galleries are world-class. The river promenade is one of my favorite city runs, with beautiful views and great bridges. The Plaza Nueva is just across the river along with the old town area. There are great pedestrian only sections and the locals love to get out and stroll. Night life is varied and entertaining. So many wonderful bars and restaurants in this coastal town and the seafood is off the hook. Bilbao is a classic European city just under the radar. Great for visitors taking the plunge into its culture and environment.