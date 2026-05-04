All-inclusive resorts in the United States have moved well beyond standardized buffets and poolside drink service. A small but growing subset caters exclusively to adults, with a focus on design, programming, standout dining, and a more low-key atmosphere than family-oriented resorts.

From a wellness-driven retreat in the Arizona desert to a historic estate in upstate New York, these 14 adults-only all-inclusive properties on Afar’s latest Hotels We Love list offer a wide variety of experiences with offerings that reflect their settings.

Alila Ventana Big Sur

Nature surrounds Alila Ventana Big Sur. Courtesy of Visit California

Location: Big Sur, California



Why we love it: A secluded getaway in the redwoods with Japanese hot baths and coastal views



Loyalty program: World of Hyatt



Rates: From $2,310 Book Now

Set on 160 acres of redwood forest along the Big Sur coast, Alila Ventana Big Sur is an adults-only property with 54 rooms and suites, arranged in low-rise cedar buildings spaced across redwood groves and open meadows. The rate includes all meals—served at the Sur House restaurant or in-room—as well as a defined schedule of activities, such as guided hikes, yoga, tai chi, and meditation, plus practical extras like trail gear and local shuttle service.

The facilities include two heated pools, open-air Japanese-style hot baths, and a spa that draws on regional botanicals. Rooms are generously sized, with terraces, fireplaces in select categories, and furnishings in wood and leather.

Related: Welcome to the New All-Inclusive

Bungalows Key Largo

The resort sits just steps from the ocean. Courtesy of Bungalows Key Largo

Location: Key Largo, Florida



Why we love it: A mid-size resort with two pools and 1,000 feet of shoreline



Rates: From $900 (two-night minimum stay) Book Now

The oceanfront Bungalows Key Largo welcomes guests age 21 and up, and it is renowned for its namesake bungalows, which have a private outdoor area with a soaking tub and shower. When not relaxing by one of two pools, guests can snorkel, stand-up paddleboard, kayak, or stretch during beachfront yoga.

Additional amenities include top-shelf liquor at the three bars, an on-site fitness tiki hut equipped with Peloton bikes, live entertainment (including karaoke, trivia, calypso sounds, and acoustic tunes), and five stylish bars and restaurants. (A sixth, the steak-and-seafood fine-dining restaurant Bogie & Bacall’s, is not included.) For an extra fee, guests can indulge in a spa treatment (price varies) or a floating tiki boat ride ($50 per person).

Canyon Ranch, Tucson

Yoga at Canyon Ranch Tucson often takes place outdoors. Courtesy of Canyon Ranch Tucson

Location: Tucson, Arizona



Why we love it: A wellness retreat with dozens of activities, including pickleball, hiking, and a ropes course



Rates: From $1,250 per person (two-night minimum stay) Book Now

The 150-acre Canyon Ranch Tucson is a spa resort near the Sonoran Desert and Santa Catalina Mountains, less than 30 minutes by car from Tucson. The inviting guest rooms and suites, in warm color palettes inspired by the desert surroundings, are sanctuaries unto themselves, while on-site amenities include nine fitness studios, a spa and salon, a labyrinth, a ropes course, a meditation garden, and three outdoor pools.

There’s a wide array of daily activities, including chef-led cooking demos, yoga, pickleball, hiking, and biking. Sit-down meals and grab-and-go items like salads and smoothies are included in the room rate, allowing guests to dine at their own pace.

Castle Hot Springs

At Castle Hot Springs in Arizona, guests have multiple thermal waters to choose from. Courtesy of Castle Hot Springs

LOCATION: Morristown, Arizona



WHY WE LOVE IT: An adults-only all-inclusive resort that combines hot springs with the beauty of the Sonoran Desert



LOYALTY PROGRAM: SLH Club (Small Luxury Hotels of the World)



RATES: From $2,200 per person Book Now

Castle Hot Springs, located one hour’s drive north of Phoenix in a remote valley of the Sonoran Desert, dates back to the late 19th century, when it first became a wellness destination for travelers seeking the curative benefits of its healing waters. It was reborn in 2019 as a luxury all-inclusive, with accommodations ranging from sleek brand-new Sky View Cabins and Spring Bungalows with outdoor soaking tubs to the 100-year-old Historic Cottage for up to six people.

There are three hot springs, ranging from 86 degrees to 106 degrees Fahrenheit, and the natural spring water also supplies the resort’s central swimming pool. The on-site spa offers services that include massages, facials, and a Reiki menu, or you can book wellness sessions for a chakra tune-up, breathwork, or an astrology reading. When you’re not soaking, daytime activities might include traversing the on-site via ferrata course and e-bike desert rides.

Related: Arizona Desert Waters, Historic Virginia Baths, a Colorado Mining Town Spa—the Best U.S. Hot Springs Resorts

Golden Door

Golden Door’s 600-acre property includes Japanese gardens. Photo by Tanveer Badal

Location: San Marcos, California



Why we love it: A multi-day wellness experience surrounded by manicured gardens and hiking trails



Rates: $12,950 per person (seven-night stay) Book Now

Set in the mountains of San Marcos, California, less than an hour’s drive north of San Diego, Golden Door has become one of the world’s most exclusive wellness and spa resorts since its founding by original owner Deborah Szekely in 1958. Unlike most all-inclusive resorts, the rate includes spa treatments like in-room massages, skincare or body treatments, herbal wraps, and manicure-pedicures. Meanwhile, all 40 accommodations have private decks or patios overlooking the tranquil Japanese garden. The 5:1 guest-to-staff ratio offers a level of individualized attention rarely found at this scale.

Between personal training sessions and dozens of fitness and wellness classes, guests can walk the property’s 30 miles of private hiking trails and citrus groves, take cooking classes, or enjoy the farm-to-table cuisine, cooked from locally sourced seafood and poultry and fruits and vegetables harvested from the on-site farm.

The Green O, Montana

Find a home away from home in this Montana forest. Courtesy of the Green O

Location: Greenough, Montana



Why we love it: Wild West adventures by day, hot tub–stargazing by night



Rates: From $2,300 (two-night minimum stay) Book Now

For a romantic adults-only, all-inclusive experience, look no further than the Green O, a hotel-within-a-hotel at the 37,000-acre Resort at Paws Up, about a 40-minute drive east of Missoula Airport. Green O guests can take their pick of one of 12 “hauses” surrounded by evergreen trees, with more than 1,000- square feet of indoor-outdoor space, and amenities like hot tubs and fireplaces.

Outdoor enthusiasts will love the variety of activities: archery, pony rides, mountain biking, and snowshoeing are all included in the room rate, while hot air balloon rides, horseback riding, and skiing in the winter are available at an additional cost. Green O guests can enjoy multi-course tasting menus sourced with locally raised, farmed, and foraged food each evening, while more casual daytime meals include grilled bison tenderloin skewers or kimchi grilled cheese.

Little Palm Island Resort & Spa

Little Palm Island Resort & Spa is on a private island near Key West. Courtesy of Little Palm Island Resort & Spa

Location: Florida Keys



Why we love it: Experience private island life without needing a passport



Rates: From $2,532 Book Now

The only adults-only private island resort in the USA, the four-acre Little Palm Island sits 28 miles east of Key West. At this Relais & Châteaux resort, each of the 30 thatched-roof bungalows has a private outdoor shower and veranda (and no television) and is hidden in tropical foliage. Aside from relaxing on the secluded beach, many guests spend time in SpaTerre, which offers Balinese and Thai treatments, or on the provided kayaks and paddleboards. Diving, fishing, and sailing excursions are also available.—Devorah Lev-Tov

Related: 4 Days in the Florida Keys: Shipwreck Dives, Teeny-Tiny Deer, and Legendary Key Lime Pie

The Lodge at Woodloch

The pool’s ample windows allow swimmers to take in the bucolic Pocono Mountains setting. Courtesy of the Lodge at Woodloch

Location: Pocono Mountains, Pennsylvania



Why we love it: An activity-rich retreat with an on-site farm that informs what’s on the plate



Rates: From $634 Book Now

Set in Pennsylvania’s Pocono Mountains, about a 2.5-hour drive from New York City, the Lodge at Woodloch is the adults-only sister property to the nearby family-friendly Woodloch Pines Resort, about two miles down the road. The 58-room spa retreat has accommodations with ample lounge space and private balconies, a full slate of daily programming, from guided foraging and kayaking to axe throwing, plus six miles of trails for hiking and forest bathing.

Rates include three meals per day and snacks, with dishes including beet carpaccio and yuzu–hot honey glazed salmon, often incorporating herbs and produce grown on-site; guests can also tour the organic farm. Between activities, there’s an indoor pool, a 3,000-square-foot fitness studio, and a circuit of indoor and outdoor whirlpools, steam rooms, and saunas.

Miraval Arizona

Miraval Arizon incorporates its desert setting. Courtesy of World of Hyatt

Location: Tucson, Arizona



Why we love it: An enduring desert wellness icon in the Sonoran Desert



Loyalty program: World of Hyatt



Rates: From $799 Book Now

Located an hour outside of Tucson in Arizona’s Sonoran Desert, Miraval Arizona opened in 1995 and joined the Hyatt portfolio in 2017. The 118 guest rooms are housed in adobe buildings and feature a modern, desert-style aesthetic with wood furnishings and private patios—some with tiled fireplaces.

Wellness here is holistic and immersive: The Miraval Equine Experience involves working with horses in a way that allows guests to notice their own personal patterns and inhibitions, while Discover Your Dosha teaches guests about their Ayurvedic constitutional type (dosha) and how it can be optimized for health and wellness. The resort also offers workshops on nutrition and sleep, both nourished during a stay.

Related: 24 Wellness Resorts and Hotels You Should Book Right Now

Miraval Berkshires, Massachusetts

The opening of Miraval Berkshires helped cement the area as a wellness getaway destination. Courtesy of World of Hyatt

Location: Lenox, Massachusetts



Why we love it: A wellness retreat that with programming tailored toward guest interests and pacing



Loyalty program: World of Hyatt



Rates: $794 Book Now

Set in Lenox in the Berkshires, about a 2.5-hour drive from Boston, Miraval Berkshires builds each stay around a full program of included activities. The daily lineup ranges from meditation, yoga, and hiking to tarot readings, cooking classes, and seasonal offerings like snowshoeing, all designed to give structure to the day (but without requiring it). There’s also a swimming pool and the Balinese-inspired Life in Balance Spa for treatments booked separately.

Guest rooms also focus on wellness, with details including Tibetan singing bowls and meditation cushions. Meals and snacks rotate with the seasons, often incorporating ingredients from the property’s own gardens, beehives, and chicken coops, as well as nearby purveyors like High Lawn Farm in neighboring Lee. For an additional cost, guests can opt for farm-to-table picnics, garden tours, sustainable seafood workshops, and kombucha brewing.

The Point Resort

The Point Resort in Upstate New York is an easy escape from New York City. Courtesy of the Point Resort

Location: Saranac Lake, New York



Why we love it: An ultra-private Adirondacks camp with exacting service and an immersive, house-party atmosphere



Rates: From $3,400 Book Now

Once a Rockefeller-era Great Camp in the Adirondacks, the Point is now part of Relais & Châteaux and remains one of the region’s most distinctive luxury retreats. It sits on 75 private wooded acres on the shores of Saranac Lake, with seasonal outdoor activities like boating, biking, and hiking in summer and ice-skating and cross-country skiing in winter.

There are only 11 suites and cottages, each individually designed with such features as wood-burning fireplaces, deep soaking tubs, and plush beds. Notably, rooms are intentionally free of televisions and Wi-Fi, reinforcing the sense of escape. In the evenings, multi-course communal dinners take place in the Great Hall, where a formal dress code—cocktail attire or black tie, depending on the night—nods to the property’s origins. The ever-changing menu might include wagyu short ribs with lobster mushrooms or celery root gratin. The setting is transporting, with soaring ceilings, 19th-century Hudson River School oil paintings, and mounted game, while drinks and well-curated wines are readily available throughout the property.

Related: The Best Hotels for a Nature Escape From NYC—No Airport Required

Post Ranch Inn

At the Post Ranch Inn’s restaurant, seasonal whale sightings are common. Photo by Lisa Corson, Afar Media

Location: Big Sur, California



Why we love it: Luxury hospitality amid the redwoods with sustainability at its core



Loyalty program: I Prefer (Preferred Hotels & Resorts)



Rates: From $1,825 Book Now

For more than 30 years, the Post Ranch Inn, which sits along a cliff 1,200 feet above the Pacific Ocean, has been a go-to retreat for devotees who believe well-being starts with a place that honors its natural environment—and treads lightly on it, too. Big Sur architect Mickey Muennig designed the 40 guest rooms that rely on solar power; all were fashioned out of recycled wood, and the structures blend in with the Santa Lucia Mountains.

Views through enormous windows face either the Pacific or the mountains. Wellness plays a role in every experience on offer, whether it’s a reflexology treatment, a shaman healing session, a doctor-led sleep program, or a private guided hike or meditation session in the nearby ancient forests.

Related: From Wellness Getaways to Design-Led Urban Retreats, These Are California’s 20 Top Hotels

Sensei Lānaʻi, a Four Seasons Resort

Sensei Lana’i, a Four Seasons Resort is set in the island’s green interior. Courtesy of Sensei Lana’i, a Four Seasons Resort

Location: Lāna‘i, Hawai‘i



Why we love it: An adults-only wellness retreat in Lānaʻi’s green interior set within a Dark Sky Community



Rates: From $1,355 Book Now

Set in the green heart of the island amid tranquil meditation gardens and an enviable art collection, the Sensei Lanai, a Four Seasons Resort, weaves together personalized wellness programs with consultations, spa treatments, fitness classes, lectures, and island adventures—not to mention daily dining from Nobu. The 96 guest rooms have views of towering pine trees or sculpture-filled gardens.

Spa treatments happen in private hales (with indoor and outdoor showers, infrared saunas, Japanese ofuro bathtubs, and private plunge pools). Lounge by the pool or enjoy island activities, sometimes shared with guests from sister property Four Seasons Resort Lanai. At Sensei by Nobu, sample dishes that incorporate the property’s nutritional philosophy as well as Nobu classics (miso marinated black cod, anyone?).

Through the cultural ambassadors of the resorts’ Love Lanai program, guests of Sensei Lanai (and its 213-room coastal sister property, Four Seasons Resort Lanai) can enjoy one-hour guided visits to the Lanai Observatory, which has a telescope 25 feet in diameter. Learn about how Indigenous Hawaiians and other Pacific Islanders used the stars to guide their way.

Related: The 19 Best Hotels in the World for Stargazing

Twin Farms, Vermont

Twin Farms in Vermont Courtesy of Twin Farms

Location: Barnard, Vermont



Why we love it: A luxurious summer camp for grown-ups



Rates: From $2,950 Book Now

Twin Farms sits on 300 acres in the picture-perfect Vermont countryside, 90 minutes southeast of Burlington and three hours northwest of Boston. The Relais & Châteaux resort’s accommodations—guest rooms, suites, and free-standing cottages—feature ornate furnishings and decor (mosaic or marble fireplaces, hand-stenciled walls, antique clawfoot tubs, stone hot tubs, and museum-quality artwork). Picture a high-end summer camp for adults, where the focus is on outdoor fun and good food.

In regard to food, guests can tuck into three house-made meals per day, with the option of a picnic lunch in the meadow. Included in the room rate are evening cocktails and canapés; wine, beer, and spirits; and all activities (pasta making, cycling, lawn games, paddleboarding, and archery in warm weather; watercolor painting, skiing, snowshoeing, and ice skating in winter). Don’t miss the Bridge House Spa (treatments cost extra) or the on-site onsen.

Related: The World’s 19 Most Romantic Hotels

This article was originally published in 2022 and most recently updated on May 4, 2026 ,with current information.