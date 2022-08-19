If basic buffets and bottomless margaritas are the first things that come to mind when you think of all-inclusive resorts, you’re sadly mistaken. What’s more, those looking for a grown-up-oriented escape (read: no crying babies at breakfast or kids splashing in the pool) should consider a stay at an adults-only all-inclusive resort. Best of all, you don’t even need to leave the United States.

From a wellness-centric oasis in the Arizona desert to a historic mansion-turned-luxury resort in the heart of upstate New York, here are the best adults-only all-inclusive resorts in the nation for different types of travelers. All feature upscale amenities, enriching activities, and appealing food and drink options.

1. The Lodge at Woodloch, Pennsylvania

Nestled in Pennslyvania’s Pocono Mountains (about three hours from New York City), the Lodge at Woodloch is the adults-only sister property of the family-friendly Woodloch Pines Resort , about two miles down the road. The kid-free spa resort has 58 accommodations (each complete with a private balcony), over 35 classes (from silk scarf painting and smoothie demos to evening kayaking and axe throwing), and six-plus miles of trails (ideal for hiking and forest bathing). Guests also enjoy three gourmet meals per day (plus snacks)—many of which use herbs and produce grown on-site or locally (think: handcrafted black bean burgers served with garden greens, pasta with summer squash)—as well as the use of indoor and outdoor swimming pools (the latter overlooks the surrounding forest), whirlpools, saunas, and a 3,000-square-foot fitness studio.

2. Bungalows Key Largo, Florida

For a luxurious year-round warm-weather escape, look no further than Bungalows Key Largo . The oceanfront all-inclusive, which welcomes guests age 21 and up, is renowned for its namesake bungalows, which have a private outdoor area with a soaking tub and shower. When not relaxing by one of two pools, guests can often be found trying their hand at unmotorized water sports or beachfront yoga. Additional amenities include top-shelf liquor at the three bars, an on-site fitness tiki hut equipped with Peloton bikes, live entertainment (including karaoke, trivia, calypso sounds, and acoustic tunes), and six stylish bars and restaurants. (All but one, Bogie & Bacall’s—the resort’s fine-dining restaurant that serves steak and seafood—are included.) Alternatively, indulge in a spa treatment (price varies) or a floating tiki boat ride ($50 per person).

3. Twin Farms, Vermont

Twin Farms spans 300 acres in the picture-perfect Vermont countryside (about 90 minutes from Burlington and three hours from Boston). The uber-luxe Relais & Château resort’s accommodations—guest rooms, suites, and free-standing cottages—feature ornate furnishings and decor (including mosaic or marble fireplaces, hand-stenciled walls, antique claw-foot tubs, stone hot tubs, and museum-quality artwork). Travelers also enjoy three house-made meals per day (a picnic lunch in the meadow, anyone?); evening cocktails and canapés; wine, beer, and spirits; and all activities (such as fly-fishing, paddleboarding, archery, and, in winter, skiing, snowshoeing, ice fishing, and ice skating). Also, don’t miss the Bridge House Spa (treatments cost extra) or the on-site Japanese furo (similar to a giant hot tub).

4. Miraval Berkshires, Massachusetts

Catch up on some much-needed R&R at Miraval Berkshires Resort & Spa in the town of Lenox (about a 2.5-hour drive from Boston). The daily schedule here is packed with complimentary activities—meditation, hiking, Pilates, farm tours, honey tastings, gluten-free baking, snowshoeing—to entice all types of travelers. Guests also can enjoy the swimming pool or splurge on a treatment at the Balinese-inspired Life in Balance Spa. Relaxation continues in the guest rooms, which come with wellness-centric amenities like Tibetan singing bowls and meditation cushions. While alcoholic beverages are not included, guests can enjoy a rotating menu of chef-prepared meals and snacks made with locally sourced seasonal ingredients—some straight from the property’s gardens, beehives, and chicken coops—including burgers made with grass-fed beef and cheese charcuterie served with fresh honeycomb. Also, for an additional cost, foodies can experience Miraval’s extensive culinary programming, including farm-to-table picnics, chef’s garden tours, sustainable seafood demonstrations, and kombucha brewing, to name a few.

5. Canyon Ranch, Arizona

Get your zen on at Canyon Ranch. This 150-acre swanky spa resort is ideally situated near the Sonoran Desert and Santa Catalina Mountains, less than a half-hour from Tuscon. On-site amenities include nine fitness studios, a spa and salon, a labyrinth, a ropes course, a meditation garden, and three outdoor pools. Travelers will also enjoy a wide array of daily activities like chef-led cooking demos, yoga, pickleball, hiking, and biking. Sit-down meals and grab-and-go items like salads and smoothies are included in the room rate so guests can dig in at their own pace. The inviting guest rooms and suites, in warm color palettes inspired by the desert surroundings, elevate the experience.

6. Golden Door, California

While a seven-night stay at this 600-acre SoCal retreat —about 40 minutes from San Diego—clocks in at over $10,000 (excluding tax and gratuity), guests can enjoy an array of noteworthy amenities, such as up to four personal training sessions (over the course of the week), two labyrinths, all meals and snacks, 30 miles of private hiking trails, and 80 fitness and wellness classes. The 4:1 guest-to-staff ratio ensures bespoke service and top-notch hospitality. Plus, unlike most all-inclusive resorts, guests can enjoy complimentary spa treatments like daily in-room massages, five skincare or body treatments, two herbal wraps, and manicure-pedicure. The farm-to-table cuisine offers fresh fruits and veggies harvested from the on-site farm, plus locally sourced seafood and poultry to ensure peak freshness and a lower carbon footprint. Meanwhile, all accommodations have private decks or patios overlooking the tranquil Japanese garden.

7. The Green O, Montana

For a romantic adults-only, all-inclusive experience, look no further than the Green O , a hotel-within-a-hotel at the 37,000-acre Resort at Paws Up (about 38 miles from Missoula International Airport). Green O guests can take their pick of one of 12 “hauses,” all of which offer postcard-worthy forest views, 1,000+ square feet of indoor-outdoor space, and, depending on the accommodation, amenities like hot tubs or fireplaces. Adventure enthusiasts will also love the variety of activities: horseback riding, archery, skiing, and even hot air balloon rides (additional cost). Perhaps the best amenity of all is the locally raised, farmed, and foraged food, prepared and plated to look like edible works of art. Guests can catch a glimpse of the live-fire cooking (think: fresh, ranch-raised meats flame-grilled to perfection) thanks to the open kitchen layout: a culinary masterpiece itself.

8. The Point, New York

