The 40 Best New Hotels of 2026

Afar’s Best New Hotels list is our annual statement for what makes a stay memorable, what travelers value right now, and where hospitality is headed next.

This year’s class of 40 best new and renovated hotels arrives at a moment when the definition of luxury travel is shifting: Travelers still want comfort, great design, and impeccable service, but they’re relying on their hotels more than ever to connect them to the world beyond their room. Above all, they want hotels whose stories are inseparable from the places around them, whether that unfolds in a grand city landmark, a remote rainforest lodge, or under canvas on safari.

The 40 retreats that made our list reflect these values—and we can vouch for that after having personally stayed at them and countless other candidates. Some hotels are ambitious restorations of beloved landmarks, while others are first-of-their-kind openings in destinations that have long flown under the radar. Some use hospitality to support conservation efforts or local communities. Others remind us why a great urban hotel can be the key to unlocking a city. Together they provide a snapshot of what excites us most about travel right now.

Welcome to Afar’s Best New Hotels of 2026. Use this list to plan a trip around a stay, to daydream about your travel bucket list, or to simply understand where travel is heading next.

North America

The Cooper, Charleston, South Carolina

Courtesy of the Cooper

Why we chose it: For its fresh perspective on one of America’s most beloved cities

Long defined by its historic streets, church steeples, and grand homes, Charleston has never had a luxury hotel that fully embraced its waterfront setting. Enter the Cooper, located where the Cooper River meets Charleston Harbor steps from the French Quarter. The 191-room hotel delivers water views and a resort-like atmosphere, while at the adjacent marina guests can board a classic Hinckley yacht for excursions that reveal a different side of the city. From $850

Read more: At This New Charleston Hotel, Travelers See the City From the River

Fawn Bluff, British Columbia

Brice Portolano

Why we chose it: For combining extraordinary wilderness access with meaningful community impact

As travelers increasingly seek private, buyout-style experiences for family gatherings and milestone trips, Fawn Bluff is an alluring alternative to a traditional luxury lodge. Accessible only by boat or seaplane, the exclusive-use retreat sits on 340 acres at the edge of British Columbia’s Great Bear Rainforest, where guests can spend their days spotting orcas, hiking glaciers, and exploring remote waterways before returning to a fully staffed lodge with a private chef and guides. Notably, the nonprofit property directs its proceeds to programs benefiting the Homalco First Nation community, giving added purpose to an already extraordinary wilderness experience. Five bedrooms for up to 14 guests; $19,000 per night, all inclusive

Hotel del Coronado, Coronado, California

Hotel Coronado Courtesy of Hotel del Coronado

Why we chose it: For securing the future of a Southern California legend without losing sight of its past

After a seven-year, $550 million restoration, the Hotel del Coronado has emerged looking remarkably like itself—only better. The 138-year-old beachfront landmark, just outside San Diego, preserved its iconic Victorian architecture while refreshing guest rooms, public spaces, and dining venues for a new generation of travelers, ensuring that one of California’s most storied resorts remains relevant well into its second century. From $435

Read more: Poolside Cabanas, Beachfront Dining, and Gilded-Age Glam—What It’s Like to Stay at This Reborn California Icon

The Huntington Hotel, Nob Hill, San Francisco

Huntington Hotel - Corner One Bedroom - Living Photo by Douglas Friedman

Why we chose it: For breathing new life into one of Nob Hill’s defining addresses

After closing in 2020, San Francisco’s historic Huntington Hotel has returned following a major renovation led by designer Ken Fulk. The 1924 Nob Hill landmark balances Old World elegance with a contemporary sensibility, preserving its grand proportions, beloved Big Four restaurant, and residential feel while avoiding the nostalgia trap that can plague historic hotel restorations. From $799

Read more: In San Francisco, a Glamorous Historic Hotel Just Reopened With an Indoor Pool and Buzzy Restaurant

Mauna Kea Beach Hotel, Autograph Collection; Hawai’i

Mauna Kea Beach Hotel’s family pool Courtesy of Mauna Kea Beach Hotel

Why we chose it: For giving one of Hawai‘i’s most influential resorts a second act worthy of the original

Sixty years after Laurance Rockefeller opened the Mauna Kea Beach Hotel on the shores of Kaunaʻoa Bay, the landmark resort has completed the most ambitious renovation in its history. The $180 million refresh updates everything from guest rooms and dining venues to wellness facilities while preserving the architecture, art collection, and sense of place that made the property an icon in the first place. From $998

Read more: On the Island of Hawaiʻi, an Iconic Midcentury Resort Is Reborn

Populus Seattle

Courtesy of Populus Seattle

Why we chose it: For giving historic Pioneer Square a true gathering place

A restored and repurposed 1907 warehouse in Seattle’s Pioneer Square, Populus Seattle invites the neighborhood’s creative energy into the hotel through artist residencies, public art exhibitions, and Firn, an open-air rooftop bar and restaurant that draws both locals and visitors. Its location in RailSpur—a district of historic buildings, alleyways, galleries, and restaurants—makes it an ideal base for exploring Pioneer Square and Seattle’s revitalized waterfront. From $359

Read more: This New Seattle Hotel Has a Rooftop Bar, an Artist Residency, and a Regenerative Ethos

One & Only Moonlight Basin, Big Sky, Montana

One&Only Moonlight Basin opened in Montana in Big Sky, Montana, in November 2025. Photo by Rupert Peace

Why we chose it: For bringing together high design, impeccable service, and one of North America’s great wilderness settings

One&Only made its U.S. debut in dramatic fashion with this 240-acre retreat on the edge of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem. Designed by Olson Kundig, One&Only Moonlight Basin blends floor-to-ceiling views, freestanding cabins, and a seamless ski experience—including a private heated gondola—while keeping Montana’s wild landscapes front and center. The result is an immersive base camp for exploring one of North America’s prime wilderness regions. From $1,100

Read more: This New Resort in Montana Is One of the Year’s Most Exciting Hotel Openings—We Checked In

Prospect Berkshires, Egremont, Massachusetts

Photos by Cole Wilson

Why we chose it: For making simple pleasures feel luxurious again

Prospect brings a Scandinavian approach to wellness to the Berkshires, replacing sprawling spas and complicated programming with a simpler formula: lake swims, cedar saunas, paddleboards, tennis, and time outdoors. Built on the site of a former lakeside retreat, the 49-cabin property skips the eye-watering rates of many wellness escapes, making it the kind of place you’ll want to keep in your back pocket whenever a reset is in order. From $175

Read more: Sauna Rituals, Lake Plunges, and Cabins From $175—All a 3-Hour Drive From NYC

Quercus, Gay, Georgia

interiors, exteriors, resort Courtesy of Quercus



Why we chose it: For destination dining in a spectacular woodland setting

Quercus began in 1977 when an Italian duke and duchess fled political unrest in Milan, landed in Georgia on a governor’s recommendation, and never left. Today, their daughter Chiara and her husband Angelos now steward the land, which includes a Brangus cattle herd, quarter horses, a biodynamic farm, and pecan groves. Chef Ryan Smith, a three-time James Beard finalist, moved his Michelin-starred Staplehouse tasting menu here full-time from Atlanta, sourcing nearly everything from the surrounding land. The adults-only Relais & Chateaux retreat’s four cabins, designed by Tammy Connor, hold Visconti family heirlooms dating to the Crusades, organic mattresses, circadian lighting, wraparound porches, and pantries stocked with wine from the family’s Tuscan vineyard. From $2,700, all inclusive

Vineta Palm Beach, Florida

The Vineta Hotel, formerly known as the Chesterfield, reopened after a multi-year renovation. Photo by Via Tolila

Why we chose it: For creating a more understated alternative in Palm Beach

The small and sophisticated 41-room Vineta Hotel is the first U.S. property from European luxury brand Oetker Collection (famed for Le Bristol Paris). The design is all pastels, light, and texture: palm-patterned grasscloth, mirrors overlaid with wicker, scallop-edged rugs, with a 1926 Mediterranean revival facade. The beachy, residential vibe conveys a laid-back luxury created with such details as keys delivered on a gold platter at check-in and, in lieu of a spa, themed carts stocked with fitness or skincare offerings that come directly to guests’ rooms. The overall effect is a hotel that has a remarkable sense of place—and that is a refreshing addition to the island’s lavish scene of bigger, more over-the-top hotels. From $1,900

Read more: A Historic Palm Beach Hotel Reopens with Art Deco Details, Mediterranean Dining, and Open-Air Beach Cruisers

The Waldorf Astoria New York, New York City

The history and grandeur of the Waldorf Astoria New York have been painstakingly restored in the lobby and throughout the hotel. Photo by Joe Thomas/Courtesy of Waldorf Astoria New York

Why we chose it: For reviving a New York icon with the care and ambition it deserved

After an eight-year closure and multibillion-dollar restoration, the Waldorf Astoria New York has reclaimed its place among the city’s great hotels. The project significantly changed the guest experience by reducing the room count from 1,400 to 375, while meticulously restoring the Art Deco details that made the hotel famous—the mosaic floors, the 18th-century frescoes, the famous Victorian clock in the lobby. The result is a rare achievement, where a historic hotel feels both faithful to its past and genuinely relevant for a new generation of travelers. From $1,500

Read more: A Legend, Restored: The Waldorf Astoria New York Returns to Park Avenue

Caribbean

Salterra, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Turks & Caicos

Courtesy of Salterra, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa

Why we chose it: For weaving South Caicos’s history and ecology into the guest experience

Drive through South Caicos and you’ll pass salt ponds, flamingos, roaming donkeys, and reminders of the island’s salt-harvesting past. Salterra draws heavily from that landscape, weaving references to the island’s heritage into everything from its design to its dining. The 100 oceanside guest rooms are decorated with pendant lights crafted from sisal rope, while Brine, the resort’s signature restaurant, takes inspiration from South Caicos’s legacy as a salt-producing hub. Beyond the resort, guests can explore the surrounding waters through diving, snorkeling, and coral restoration experiences that connect them to the island’s marine environment. From $750

U.K. + Europe

Collegio alla Querce, Auberge Collection, Florence

Collegio All Querce Auberge Collection Courtesy of Collegio Alla Querce, Auberge Collection

Why we chose it: For revealing a quieter side of Florence

This cluster of 16th-century buildings that once housed a high school for Florence’s elite has found a brilliant second act as Collegio alla Querce, Auberge Collection. Located just outside the historic center of Florence, the hillside Collegio alla Querce pairs views of the Duomo and Tuscan countryside with 83 rooms and suites, a spa, a lap pool, and a series of carefully restored spaces—including a former principal’s office that now serves as a cocktail bar. Original architectural details and artworks from owner Analjit Singh’s personal collection lend the hotel a sense of history and character that feels distinctly Florentine. $1,700

Read more: These Are the 12 Best Hotels in Florence

Carlton Milan

The Carlton, Milano - Presidential Suite Courtesy of the Carlton

Why we chose it: For feeling like a true reflection of Milan

After a five-year restoration, the Carlton has reclaimed its place among Milan’s most prestigious hotels. Rocco Forte, the respected British Italian hotel brand led by London-based hotelier Sir Rocco, updated the landmark 1960s property through a distinctly Milanese lens: References to Milanese design giants, including 20th-century Italian architect and designer Gio Ponti, complement the strict geometry of 1930s rationalist architecture. The approach feels perfectly suited to Milan, a city that prizes substance over showmanship. From $1,638

Read more: A Milan Grande Dame Hotel Is Reborn

Chesa Marchetta, Sils Maria, Switzerland

Photos by Dave Watts

Why we chose it: For bringing together design, local craftsmanship, and Alpine hospitality

Created through the meticulous renovation of a slate-roofed 16th-century farmhouse, Chesa Marchetta is a cosseting new 13-room hotel in the serene and civilized village of Sils Maria in Switzerland’s magnificent Engadin Valley. The latest project from Artfarm, the hospitality company founded by gallerists Iwan and Manuela Wirth, it pairs contemporary art and local craftsmanship with the traditional Alpine virtues of courtesy, generosity, sincerity, and simplicity. Kind and gentle in spirit, Chesa Marchetta is the perfect refuge for a deep spell of relaxation and contemplation. From $570

Corinthia Grand Hotel du Boulevard Bucharest

Courtesy of Corinthia Bucharest

Why we chose it: For giving travelers a worthy base from which to discover modern Bucharest

Originally opened in 1867, the Grand Hotel du Boulevard once hosted royal celebrations and society gatherings at the heart of the Romanian capital. Following a meticulous restoration, the Belle Époque landmark has reopened as the intimate 30-suite Corinthia Bucharest, which honors the building’s extraordinary history. Its location places guests within walking distance of Bucharest’s old town, neo-Romanian landmarks, independent wine bars, and creative venues helping redefine Bucharest for a new generation. From $416

The Florentin, Frankfurt

Set in a former mansion near the River Main, the Florentin in Frankfurt feels more like a private residence than a hotel. Photo by Daniel Schaefer

Why we chose it: For making a compelling case for Frankfurt beyond business travel

A restored 1901 banking mansion in Frankfurt’s leafy Sachsenhausen neighborhood now houses the Florentin, which signals a new chapter for a city long defined by glass towers and transactional business hotels. The December 2025 opening revealed grand historic architecture with warm, residential interiors and serious destination dining—the ambitious cooking at Dune is the highlight of a stay. The hotel arrived just as Frankfurt repositioned itself as a global design and cultural capital ahead of its 2026 World Design Capital designation. From $580

Read more: Frankfurt’s Most Compelling New Hotel Is Hiding in Plain Sight

Fowlescombe Farm, South Devon, England

Courtesy of Fowlescombe Farm

Why we chose it: For getting the countryside retreat just right

Fowlescombe Farm is the centerpiece of a 450-acre regenerative estate on the edge of Dartmoor National Park in South Devon, about an hour from Exeter. The 10 nature-inspired suites, housed in converted barns and outbuildings, are chic in their simplicity, with wool-filled mattresses from the farm’s own flock, stone from the on-site quarry, and meadow views. A Victorian farmhouse showcases work by local artists, while guests can gather eggs, practice yoga in the greenhouse, explore Dartmoor’s wild landscapes, or dine at the Refectory for meals made with produce grown on the farm using regenerative practices. From $810, all inclusive

Les Bassans, Perros-Guirec, France

The seaside Les Bassans is set within the former Manoir du Sphinx hotel. Photo by Tiphaine Caro

Why we chose it: For revealing a different side of the French coast, far from the familiar Mediterranean

Set on Brittany’s windswept Pink Granite Coast, Les Bassans occupies a restored 1920s seaside villa with sea views from every room. As the first Fontenille Collection property in the region, it provides a stylish new base from which to explore one of France’s most distinctive stretches of coastline with less international foot traffic, where pink-hued granite boulders, dramatic tides, seabird colonies, and coastal hiking trails define the landscape.

Read more: For a Cooler Summer Escape in France, Head to This Gorgeous New Hotel on the Country’s Western Coast

The Newman, London

Courtesy of the Newman

Why we chose it: For making London’s Fitzrovia neighborhood a destination in its own right

Travelers tend to skip Fitzrovia, often overshadowed by Soho’s novelties to the south and Marylebone’s elegance to the west, which is a shame, because it arguably has more personality than either. The Newman reflects the quirky character of the Fitzrovia neighborhood in both its design and direction—down to the black-and-white photographs of neighborhood residents on the walls. Art deco–inflected interiors nod to the neighborhood’s architecture and creative history, while the hotel brings locals through its doors with the chandelier-lit, 1930s-inspired Gambit Bar. Meanwhile, the area’s character-filled cafés, bakeries, and restaurants are a short walk away. From $920

Orient Express La Minerva, Rome

Photo by Alexandre Tabaste

Why we chose it: For feeling unmistakably Roman, from its historic bones to its Pantheon-view rooftop

Originally a 17th-century noble residence and later one of Rome’s grand hotels, Orient Express La Minerva has reopened following a four-year restoration as the first hotel in the reborn Orient Express train brand. The historic property is filled with custom Italian-made furnishings and subtle nods to the legendary train (lacquered wood walls, steamer-trunk-inspired bedside tables). The rooftop restaurant, Gigi Rigolatto, is reason enough to visit, with celebratory cocktails served alongside panoramic views of the Pantheon and the Eternal City beyond. From $1,104

Read more: The World’s First Orient Express Hotel Has Opened in Rome—Only Steps From the Pantheon

Sibbjäns, Gotland, Sweden

Photos by Petter Bäcklund

Why we chose it: For building a hotel around the land that sustains it

On Sweden’s sunny Baltic island of Gotland, Sibbjäns brings together farm-based hospitality, Nordic design, and sustainability initiatives. Vintage furnishings, inviting barn interiors, and details such as curved sink hardware and mudrooms stocked with chic rain boots reflect co-owner Susanna Rönn’s design sensibility, while water-recycling showers and a restaurant supplied largely by the property’s own farm demonstrate an equally serious commitment to the land. From $470

Read more: Sweden’s Sunniest Island Welcomes a Farm Stay Worth the Journey

Tella Thera, Crete, Greece

Christos Drazos/Tella Thera

Why we chose it: For making Crete’s landscape feel like the main amenity

Cascading down an olive tree-covered hillside above Crete’s electric-blue Kissamos Bay, Tella Thera is a 21-room boutique hotel that takes its cues from Crete’s rugged landscape and Mediterranean climate. A mind-soothing, bioclimatic design includes subterranean suites topped with green roofs planted with native herbs to promote natural cooling. Wellness runs throughout the experience, from olive oil–infused spa treatments to sound healing sessions. The hotel takes guests on guided excursions to nearby Balos Lagoon, known for its turquoise waters. At the hotel’s zero-waste restaurant, Anemoia, seasonal Cretan ingredients take center stage, reinforcing the property’s connection to place. From $590

Central + South America

Four Seasons Hotel Cartagena, Colombia

Courtesy of Four Seasons Hotel Cartagena

Why we chose it: For bringing five centuries of Cartagena history under one roof

Eighteen years in the making, the Four Seasons Hotel Cartagena transforms a collection of heritage buildings—including a 16th-century cloister, a former social club, and centuries-old residences—into one of the most ambitious adaptive-reuse projects in a city renowned for its UNESCO-listed colonial architecture. Original frescoes, restored architectural details, and interiors by François Catroux reveal the extraordinary care behind the project, while restaurants, bars, and public spaces ensure the hotel feels like a living part of Cartagena. From $780

Nekajui, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, Peninsula Papagayo, Costa Rica

Nekajui Bedroom Courtesy of Nekajui, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve

Why we chose it: For making nature immersion feel effortless

The cliffside Nekajui celebrates its natural surroundings on Costa Rica’s 1,400-acre Peninsula Papagayo. Ocean-facing accommodations blend into the hillside, while a beach-access funicular, treetop dining experiences, and wildlife-rich trails encourage guests to engage with the landscape at every turn. Destination-worthy dining includes wood-fired cooking at the Iberian-inspired Niri, set to the soundtrack of crashing waves, and Peruvian-inspired signature restaurant Puna, which highlights Costa Rican ingredients in such dishes as risotto with baby corn. Thoughtful sustainability initiatives include repurposing 80 percent of the materials displaced during construction into design elements like wood headboards. From $2,400

Read more: This Luxurious New Hotel Just Opened in Costa Rica With a Treehouse Spa and Spectacular Views of the Pacific

Tierra Atacama, Chile

Tierra Atacama pool Courtesy of Tierra Atacama

Why we chose it: For celebrating culture and nature in the Atacama Desert

Following a $12 million renovation, Tierra Atacama creates an experience that feels inseparable from its surroundings. The redesigned lodge is filled with Indigenous craft and contemporary Chilean art, while expanded suites blur the line between indoors and out. Throughout the property, handwoven llama and wool textiles, locally crafted ceramics, and works by Atacameño and Chilean artists further the connection to place. Guided excursions explore many dimensions of the desert, from flamingo-dotted lagoons and ancient caravan routes to volcanic landscapes and some of the world’s clearest night skies. From $1,870 per person, all-inclusive

Read more: Stargazing, Flamingo-Filled Lagoons, and Indigenous Craft at a Reimagined Atacama Desert Design Hotel

Africa

A&K Gorilla Forest Lodge, Uganda

Guest room at the Gorilla Forest Lodge Photo by Damian Russell/Abercrombie & Kent

Why we chose it: For bringing travelers closer to Uganda’s famed mountain gorillas

Home to more than half of the world’s remaining mountain gorillas, Bwindi Impenetrable Forest National Park is one of Africa’s most remarkable wildlife destinations. Following a complete rebuild, Gorilla Forest Lodge—the only luxury lodge located within the park gates—combines handcrafted Ugandan design, canopy-level villas, and a coveted location only steps from the trailhead, allowing guests to immerse themselves in the forest while returning each evening to genuine comfort. From $800 per person per room sharing

Read more: This Newly Rebuilt Lodge in Uganda Puts You Steps From Mountain Gorilla Treks

andBeyond Suyian Lodge, Kenya

Suyian Lodge is located on the 44,000-acre Suyian Conservancy in Kenya’s Laikipia region. Courtesy of andBeyond Suyian Lodge

Why we chose it: For making a compelling case for a slower safari

Set on the 44,000-acre Suyian Conservancy in Kenya’s Laikipia region, andBeyond Suyian Lodge introduces travelers to one of the country’s lesser-known safari regions, where fewer safari vehicles and vast landscapes create space to look beyond the safari wildlife checklist. Exceptional guides help guests understand a landscape where ranching, conservation, and wildlife coexist, whether tracking endangered species, spotting a cinnamon-chested bee-eater, or connecting the dots between the region’s varied ecosystems. The 14 standalone suites echo the surrounding landscape, with domed architecture, lime plaster walls, warm timber accents, arched doorways, and cowhide rugs in earthy tones. From $1,500 per person, all-inclusive

Read more: At This New Lodge in Kenya, Elusive Black Leopards Get the Attention—but a Slower Safari Is the Real Reward

Few & Far Luvhondo, South Africa

Few & Far Luvhondo is located in South Africa’s less-visited Soutpansberg Mountains. Courtesy of Few & Far Luvhondo

Why we chose it: For inviting guests into a conservation story in progress

Set in South Africa’s little-visited Soutpansberg Mountains, Few & Far Luvhondo is built around an ambitious goal: regenerating more than 200,000 acres of degraded land and reconnecting vital wildlife corridors. The six-suite, solar-powered lodge has a distinct design of curved wooden beams and rounded forms that mimic the swollen trunks of baobab trees. Beyond its panoramic mountain views and South African–inspired cuisine, Few & Far Luvhondo offers guests hands-on conservation experiences, such as the removal of animal snares laid by poachers. From $1,800 per person

Read more: Clinging to the Cliffs of South Africa’s Forgotten Mountains, This Six-Suite Lodge Redefines the Safari Stay

Jnane Rumi, Marrakech, Morocco

David Dumon/Jnane Rumi

Why we chose it: For a more subdued, culture-rich side of Marrakech

Hidden within a garden estate in Marrakech’s historic Palmeraie, the 11-suite Jnane Rumi is an antidote to the energy of the medina. Art-filled corridors lead to color-saturated rooms with traditional Moroccan craftsmanship, sculpture-filled gardens, and a well-curated collection of contemporary North African art. Originally designed by renowned Tunisian architect Charles Boccara, the restored estate seems like a creative resident’s private home, offering guests a window into the artistic and cultural currents defining Marrakech today. From $390

Pinnacle Kigali, Rwanda

Photo by Arnold Mugasha

Why we chose it: For defining a Rwandan vision of hospitality in a rapidly changing Kigali

The Pinnacle Kigali is the realization of founder Sheila Kyarisiima’s vision for a luxury hotel told through a Rwandan lens. The entrepreneur transformed her family’s hilltop retreat into a nine-room boutique property filled with African art, locally crafted furnishings, and interiors led by an all-women creative team. What she’s built is a retreat that reflects the creativity and entrepreneurship of modern Kigali. From $3,090

Read more: Traveling to Rwanda? “Don’t Skip Kigali,” Says Owner of City’s Newest Luxury Hotel

Middle East

Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab, Dubai

A guest room at Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab in Dubai with sister property Burj Al Arab in the background Photo by Rupert Peace/Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab

Why we chose it: For its arrival as Dubai’s latest icon, equal parts architectural marvel and inviting retreat

The final addition to Jumeirah’s waterfront trilogy, Marsa Al Arab is the culmination of everything Dubai’s homegrown hospitality brand has learned over the past two decades. Architect Shaun Killa’s superyacht-inspired design has made it one of the city’s most talked-about openings, but it’s the seamless service, light-filled rooms, standout restaurants, and thoughtful mix of family-friendly and adults-only spaces that have quickly turned it into Dubai’s hottest new hotel. From $1,260

Read more: Dubai Adds Another Eye-Popping Hotel to Its Skyline, and It’s a Superyacht-Inspired Beach Retreat

Villa Fayoum, Egypt

Mark Anthony Fox

Why we chose it: For opening a door to Fayoum’s creative and natural wonders

Long favored by stylish Cairenes, the Fayoum oasis is emerging as one of Egypt’s most intriguing cultural destinations. Created by Zeina Aboukheir, the founder of beloved sister property Al Moudira in Luxor, Villa Fayoum is a restored mansion surrounded by gardens and palm groves. Interiors draw on traditional mud architecture, while the hotel’s location puts guests within easy reach of the pottery schools and artisan workshops that have made nearby Tunis Village a creative hub. The hotel can arrange excursions into the desert, from the shores of Lake Qarun to the UNESCO-listed Valley of the Whales, where fossilized ancestors of modern whales remain scattered across what was once an ancient sea. From $500

Asia

Aman Nai Lert Bangkok

When in Bangkok, book into the newly opened Aman Nai Lert. Courtesy of Aman Nai Lert

Why we chose it: For creating a true urban sanctuary in Bangkok

Aman Nai Lert Bangkok takes its name from a beloved figure in Bangkok. Born in 1872, Nai Lert was an entrepreneur and early environmentalist who helped build modern Bangkok while championing the preservation of green space—a legacy that lives on in the tranquil park surrounding the hotel and in a 100-year-old Sompong tree around which the swimming pool area was built. The hotel pays tribute to the visionary, providing a rare sense of calm in one of Asia’s most energetic cities. Jean-Michel Gathy’s design combines expansive suites, contemporary artworks, banana-bark headboards, and enormous stone bathrooms with views over century-old trees, koi ponds, and one of Bangkok’s last great private parks. From $1,100

Read more: Inside Bangkok’s Most Anticipated Luxury Hotel Opening of the Year

Azuma Farm Koiwai, Iwate Prefecture, Japan

Most of the materials used for Azuma Farm Koiwai were sourced on the farm or in surrounding areas. Courtesy of Azuma Farm Koiwai

Why we chose it: For connecting travelers to the culture and craft traditions of Tohoku

Built on a 7,500-acre farm in Iwate Prefecture, Azuma Farm Koiwai is most rewarding as a gateway to local food, history, and craft in Japan’s less-visited Tohoku region, a two-hour train trip north from Tokyo. Villas constructed from farm-grown timber and meals showcasing regional ingredients are complemented by excursions that introduce guests to ironware makers, textile artisans, temples, gardens, and culinary traditions—experiences that most travelers would struggle to access on their own. From $1,500

Read more: This Idyllic Farm Retreat Is Just Two Hours From Tokyo by Train—and We Were the First to Stay

Capella Taipei, Taiwan

The living area of a pool terrace suite at the Capella Taipei Courtesy of Capella Taipei

Why we chose it: For celebrating contemporary Taiwanese culture and creativity

Capella Taipei demonstrates how a city hotel can offer enriching cultural experiences through memorable design and local partnerships. Hong Kong–based André Fu’s interiors mix sculptural furnishings with striking works by Taiwanese and international artists, such as a woven interpretation of the Taipei Basin and a dramatic blue-magpie mural. Meanwhile, collaborations with local artisans, food producers, and cultural experts inform everything from the welcome tea service to immersive experiences around the city. From $550

Read more: This On-the-Rise Asian Capital Gets a Luxury Hotel With Street Eats, Local Crafts, and Temple Adventures

Gora Kadan Fuji, Shizuoka, Japan

Breakfast at Gora Kadan Fuji comes with mountain views. Courtesy of Gora Kadan Fuji

Why we chose it: For bringing one of Japan’s most celebrated ryokan brands to Mount Fuji

Just six miles from Mount Fuji, Gora Kadan Fuji is the sister property to the famed Gora Kadan in Hakone. The ryokan combines serene gardens, restorative hot springs, and Michelin-worthy dining at kappo, sushi, and teppanyaki restaurants. Spacious suites are designed with tatami mats, paper screens, and private onsen baths. What sets them apart, however, is the highly attentive service that defines a great ryokan. Expect freshly whisked matcha on arrival and Japanese breakfasts served in your room, all delivered with the warmth and precision of Noriko Murata, the kimono-clad innkeeper whose approach embodies the spirit of omotenashi, or Japanese hospitality. From $800

Read more: Japan’s Mount Fuji Has a New Luxury Hotel With Private Hot Springs and Michelin-Worthy Dining

Mandai Rainforest Resort by Banyan Tree, Singapore

Mandai Rainforest Resort by Banyan Tree was Singapore’s first hotel to earn the Green Mark Energy Super Low Energy certification from Singapore’s Building and Construction Authority. Courtesy of Mandai Rainforest Resort by Banyan Tree

Why we chose it: For revealing a wilder side of Singapore

Singapore is in constant motion, and Mandai Rainforest Resort is a rare counterpoint: a secluded retreat tucked within Mandai Wildlife Reserve. There are 338 guest rooms here, and the standouts are the 24 tree-house suites: elevated, seed-pod–inspired structures with panoramic views of the serene Upper Seletar Reservoir. Macaques are often seen walking along railings of the sustainably constructed hotel, and wild boars can be spotted along the property perimeter, creating an experience that seems worlds away from the city while remaining connected to its identity as a “City in Nature.” From $320

Read more: A New Kind of Retreat Opens in Singapore’s Mandai Wildlife Reserve—Here’s What It’s Like

Shakti Prana Lodge, Uttarakhand, India

Courtesy of Shakti Prana Lodge

Why we chose it: For combining serious trekking with genuine comfort in the Kumaon Himalayas

Founded more than two decades ago, Shakti led a distinctive style of adventure travel in India, combining guided walks, village stays, and intimate luxury lodges in remote Himalayan landscapes. Its newest property, the seven-suite Shakti Prana Lodge, serves as the centerpiece of a multiday hiking circuit through the Kumaon Himalayas. The solar-powered retreat blends local stone architecture, copper fireplaces, and floor-to-ceiling windows framing views of Nanda Devi peak. Visitors can spend long days on foot to reach peaceful forests and remote communities, while evenings at Prana Lodge invite slow-paced meals and fireside evenings. From $3,200 per person, all inclusive, for three nights

Read more: This New, 7-Suite Himalayan Mountain Lodge Pairs Trekking With High-End Hospitality

Soori Penang, George Town, Malaysia

Left: Soori Penang; right: Soo K. Chan Courtesy of Soori Penang

Why we chose it: For reintroducing travelers to Penang through a local’s eyes

Set within restored heritage shophouses in George Town (the UNESCO-listed historic capital of Penang Island), Soori Penang reflects architect-hotelier Soo K. Chan’s personal connection to the city where he grew up. Memory-inspired design details, careful restoration, and partnerships with local artisans, performers, and food vendors create a hotel that invites guests into Penang’s living culture. From $550

Read more: This UNESCO-Designated City in Southeast Asia Just Welcomed a New Heritage Hotel

Reported by Lisa Abend, Jenny Adams, Delia Barth, Bailey Berg, Nicola Chilton, Tim Chester, Billie Cohen, Nicholas DeRenzo, Jennifer Flowers, Adam H. Graham, Danielle Hallock, Mary Holland, Stephanie Hunt, Helen Iatrou, Laura Itzkowitz, Lucy Kehoe, Katherine LaGrave, Alec Lobrano, Jingmei Luo, Heidi Mitchell, Imogen Lepere, Susan Portnoy, Kathryn Romeyn, Laura Rysman, Yukari Sakamoto, Ellie See, Vanita Salisbury, Lindsey Tramuta, Melanie van Zyl, and Gisela Williams.