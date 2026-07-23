United Is Launching 4 New U.S. Routes—Let Them Inspire Your Fall Getaways

United Airlines is giving travelers in the New York area four more options for a nonstop getaway this fall.

Beginning September 24, 2026, the airline will launch service from Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) to these four destinations:

Bentonville, Arkansas

Charlottesville, Virginia

Knoxville, Tennessee

Omaha, Nebraska

The additions aren’t all entirely new. Charlottesville is the only destination of the four that United has never previously served nonstop from Newark. The airline is restoring the other three routes after several years away: Service to Omaha and Knoxville ended in 2020, amid the widespread network cuts of the pandemic, while flights to northwest Arkansas were discontinued in 2022.

Here’s what travelers need to know about each new route—and what makes each destination worth a trip.

Bentonville, Arkansas

United will fly once daily between Newark and Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA), aboard an Embraer 175 regional jet.

Bentonville may still be best known as the headquarters of Walmart, but over the past 15 years it has also emerged as an unlikely destination for art and mountain biking. Stop by the newly expanded Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, founded by Walmart heiress Alice Walton and set in a series of Moshe Safdie–designed pavilions tucked into a wooded ravine. Admission to the permanent collection is free, and the galleries span centuries of American art, from colonial portraiture and landscapes to major works by contemporary artists. The museum campus extends well beyond the galleries—miles of trails wind through the surrounding forest past outdoor sculptures, and visitors can tour the Bachman-Wilson House, a Frank Lloyd Wright–designed home that was moved from New Jersey and reconstructed on the grounds. The Momentary occupies a former Kraft cheese factory closer to downtown and hosts exhibitions, concerts, festivals, and artist residencies.

Charlottesville, Virginia

Fly to Charlotte, then spend some time driving the 105-mile Skyline Drive in the scenic Shenandoah National Park. Photo by Aaron Burden/Unsplash

United will fly once daily between Newark and Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport (CHO) aboard a 50-seat Bombardier CRJ550.

For travelers, Charlottesville’s biggest draw may be what surrounds it. Charlottesville sits at the center of one of Virginia’s most established wine regions, with more than 40 wineries along the Monticello Wine Trail. The Blue Ridge Mountains are also nearby, with Shenandoah National Park and the southern end of the park’s 105-mile Skyline Drive being roughly 30 minutes from Charlottesville, putting hundreds of miles of hiking trails within easy reach. The new flight also begins just as fall colors typically start spreading across the mountains, making Charlottesville a prime choice for an autumn trip.

Knoxville, Tennessee

United will fly twice daily between Newark and Knoxville’s McGhee Tyson Airport (TYS), giving this route the most frequent service of the four additions. Flights will be operated aboard the 50-seat CRJ550.

Knoxville pairs a lively, compact downtown with surprisingly easy access to the outdoors. Across the Tennessee River from downtown, the city’s 1,000-acre Urban Wilderness has more than 60 miles of hiking and mountain biking trails winding through forests and parks. At Ijams Nature Center, trails loop around an abandoned marble quarry, while nearby Meads Quarry is open for swimming and paddling. In the city center, Market Square and Gay Street anchor the restaurant and nightlife scene, with live music at the historic Tennessee and Bijou theaters. The gold-glass-domed Sunsphere, a wonderfully retro holdover from the 1982 World’s Fair, rises above it all, with an observation deck overlooking the city and the mountains beyond.

Omaha, Nebraska

Head to Omaha’s Old Market for gallery and restaurant hopping. Photo by EQRoy/Shutterstock

United will offer daily nonstop service between Newark and Omaha’s Eppley Airfield (OMA), with flights operated aboard Embraer 175 aircraft.

Some of the biggest changes in Omaha are happening downtown. The RiverFront, a massive redevelopment project completed over several years, has connected three previously separate parks into 72 acres of public space between downtown and the Missouri River. Gene Leahy Mall now includes lawns, gardens, public art, and gathering spaces; Heartland of America Park wraps around a lake; and Lewis & Clark Landing extends the network toward the river itself. The Joslyn Art Museum reopened in 2024 after a major renovation and features a particularly strong collection of art of the American West. And the Old Market remains a popular site for visitors, with its brick warehouses and cobblestone streets holding a wide range of restaurants, galleries, shops, and bars.