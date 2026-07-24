Erica Silverstein

Erica is a cruise and family travel expert – though her kids are the true critics. She’s sailed on more than 70 cruises, visited all seven continents and has a goal to visit all 50 states (if she could just find something fun for her husband to do in North Dakota). She was an editor at The Points Guy and Tripadvisor for two decades and now writes for a variety of publications, including Travel + Leisure, Cruise Critic, ShermansTravel, U.S. News & World Report and FamilyVacationist.

You can usually find Erica on a hike, at a local gelateria, or in the fantasy aisle of a used bookstore with her family. She swears there’s a perfect cruise for everyone, and she’ll happily help you find it.