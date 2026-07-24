Erica Silverstein

Erica Silverstein

Afar Contributor

Erica is a cruise and family travel expert – though her kids are the true critics. She’s sailed on more than 70 cruises, visited all seven continents and has a goal to visit all 50 states (if she could just find something fun for her husband to do in North Dakota). She was an editor at The Points Guy and Tripadvisor for two decades and now writes for a variety of publications, including Travel + Leisure, Cruise Critic, ShermansTravel, U.S. News & World Report and FamilyVacationist.

You can usually find Erica on a hike, at a local gelateria, or in the fantasy aisle of a used bookstore with her family. She swears there’s a perfect cruise for everyone, and she’ll happily help you find it.

MORE RECENT ARTICLES
A sailing ship on Egypt's Nile River with the sun setting behind the sail
Cruise
The “Eclipse of the Century” Will Occur in 2027. These Cruises Will Take You There
July 24, 2026 04:11 PM
 · 
Erica Silverstein
The backside of person in a robe and cloth cap sitting on a bed and looking out through the windows in a glass dome structure to a sea dotted with floating ice
Cruise
Sleeping Under the Stars—Cruises That Offer Glamping Aboard
July 6, 2026 07:44 PM
 · 
Erica Silverstein
Cunard Queen Mary 2 - New York
Cruise
Nostalgia on the High Seas—These 6 Throwback Cruises Will Take You Back in Time
December 22, 2025 06:49 PM
 · 
Erica Silverstein
Overhead view of a halibut dish served on Holland America Line
Cruise
Amazon River Fish, Greenlandic Lamb, Alaskan Fireweed Honey—Cruise Dining Has Entered Its Local Era
July 22, 2025 07:12 PM
 · 
Erica Silverstein