This New, Seven-Suite Himalayan Mountain Lodge Pairs Trekking with High-End Hospitality

The Afar take: An off-grid Himalayan lodge in northern India that blends immersive village experiences with some of the region’s most striking trekking landscapes

Location: Uttakarhand, India

Rates: From $3,200 per person, all inclusive, for three nights; from $7,908 per person for seven nights : From $3,200 per person, all inclusive, for three nights; from $7,908 per person for seven nights Book Now

Four days into a guided walking trip with Shakti Himalaya, I follow my guide, Rohan Dhar, up a steep ridgeline above Prana Lodge, the company’s seven-suite retreat in India’s Uttarakhand region of the Kumaon Himalayas. At roughly 7,400 feet, the terrain demands full attention, thanks to loose soapstone, steep inclines, and narrow trails carved into the hillside.

Opened in October 2025, the solar-powered lodge is the centerpiece of Shakti’s multiday hiking circuit through remote villages and mountain landscapes near the borders of Tibet and Nepal. Guests move between a series of village houses and Prana itself over several days, with hikes and mountain drives connecting each stop. Days revolve around guided hikes, tailored meals, and optional yoga and meditation sessions.

The interiors at Prana Lodge are a mix of contemporary minimalism and tactile materials inspired by the surrounding mountains. Courtesy of Shakti Himalaya Prana

Hours into the climb, daily distractions began to fall away, and were replaced by the rhythm of walking and expansive views of snow-covered peaks including Nanda Devi, long revered by local communities. As Rohan put it: “You cannot be any place but here or any time but now when you’re walking in the Himalayas.”

Prana is the heart of my six-night solo expedition. Reaching it involved a long mountain drive followed by a 40-minute uphill trek through forested terrain. Once there, my pace settled into long days outdoors followed by fireside evenings and standout dining, all framed by uninterrupted Himalayan views.

The location: Kumaon Himalayas, Uttarakhand, India

Tucked into Uttarakhand’s Kumaon Himalayas near the borders of Tibet and Nepal, Prana is reached via a short flight from New Delhi to Pantnagar’s foothills followed by a five- to six-hour mountain drive and guided walks between village houses and the lodge itself. Along the way to the destination, guests stop at local temples, artisan workshops, and small Himalayan communities, reinforcing the journey-based structure of the experience.

Who’s Shakti Prana for?

The landscape surrounding Shakti Himalaya is best explored on foot, with trails winding past monasteries, canyons, and mountain passes. Courtesy of Shakti Himalaya Prana

Couples or groups of friends seeking true remoteness and active days outdoors, with an appetite for hiking in challenging terrain, and an appreciation for design and high-touch hospitality.

Who it isn’t for

Guests with limited mobility, as the trip involves sustained walking over uneven terrain, families with young children (minimum age is six), or travelers prone to motion sickness, given the long drives on narrow mountain roads.

Hours into the climb, daily distractions began to fall away, and were replaced by the rhythm of walking and expansive views of snow-covered peaks.

The rooms: Mountain views, cozy fire pits, and local materials

Each bedroom at Prana Lodge frames the region’s mountain scenery like a landscape painting. Courtesy of Shakti Himalaya Prana

Accommodations comprise seven bungalows built with local stone that sit along the hillside facing Himalayas, with slate chimneys referencing regional building traditions. Interiors pair exposed wood ceilings, copper fireplaces, and floor-to-ceiling windows with built-in seating and reading nooks that face the mountains. Long-haired sheepskins beside the bed and outdoor fire pits add warmth on cold nights at altitude.

TVs and phones are absent, and while WiFi can be inconsistent, the dongle provided on arrival was generally reliable during my stay. Wood-burning stoves kept the bedroom warm through cold nights, though the stone bathrooms could feel chilly in the mornings despite the quickly heating showers. Toiletries come from local brands including zero-waste Bare Necessities, and robes were custom made by Indian fashion label Abraham & Thakore.

The food and drink

Chef Yeshi Lama, a former monk, creates personalized menus based on guest preferences. Courtesy of Shakti Himalaya Prana

Meals at Prana are inclusive, with menus personalized in advance around guests’ dietary preferences. Executive chef Yeshi Lama, a Tibetan-born former monk, oversees a mix of Indian and international dishes served in the central dining room or outdoors during hikes.

Breakfasts include North Indian specialties such as paratha and lentil chilla, while lunches range from lighter international dishes to regional noodle bowls and curries served on the trail beneath the mountains. Dinners often feature multiple courses including such dishes as mutton korma, tandoori chicken, and rice preparations flavored with local spices and herbs.

Ingredients are sourced locally where possible, including produce from the onsite greenhouse, and all included wines, spirits, and beers are from India. Dining is often communal, though private meals can be arranged.

Staff and service

In a region with high unemployment, Shakti hires from local communities around its houses and Prana, both to support the local economy and because staff know the terrain intimately. Service was smooth and unobtrusive: cold towels and fresh juices arrive after activities, morning masala chai is delivered on time, and rooms are discreetly tidied whenever guests are out.

The guides make the experience. Rohan’s encyclopedic knowledge of birds, history, mountaineering, and meditation enriched each day, and I found myself eager to hear what he’d teach me next.

Hiking and wellness

On nice days, yoga and breath-work sessions take place outdoors. Courtesy of Shakti Himalaya Prana

Guided hikes are central to the experience, with routes ranging from moderate walks to strenuous climbs on uneven terrain. My most exciting hike was a challenging 8.5-mile trail that included a narrow, uneven 19th-century stone path still used by goat herders and a vertical 1,350-foot climb, though shorter, less demanding options are available.

Recovery comes via the forest-view spa, which has a sauna built from aromatic Himalayan cedar sauna and glacial plunges, alongside optional yoga, breath work, and meditation led by a guide.

Afar was a guest of Shakti Himalaya. Our coverage is independent; the hotel did not review or approve this story.