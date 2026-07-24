The “Eclipse of the Century” Will Occur in 2027. These Cruises Will Take You There

Eclipse chasers have discovered that one of the best places to watch a total solar eclipse is often from the deck of a cruise ship. Ships can position themselves directly in the path of totality, and viewers don’t have to contend with crowds and traffic.

Most 2026 solar eclipse cruises filled up long ago (though there a few last-minute sailings remain that you might be able to book), but you can turn FOMO into productivity by planning your 2027 (or even your 2028) eclipse sailing now. The “Eclipse of the Century” will take place on August 2, 2027, and will wow with more than six minutes of darkness—the last eclipse that lasted more than six minutes was in 1991 and the next one will be in 2114; this is the only eclipse of this length during this century. The path of totality will be viewable near Luxor, Egypt, and in prime viewing spots off the coast of Spain and in northern Africa.

Most of the 2027 Nile River eclipse cruises have sold out, but you can still book a Mediterranean sailing on several cruise lines. Reserve your cabin soon because rooms are disappearing as quickly as the sun when the moon blocks its view from Earth.

(Editor’s note: Prices and availability were accurate at time of publication but are subject to change.)

Celebrity Cruises

Price: Celebrity Ascent cruise from $3,349 per person, based on double occupancy; Celebrity Xcel cruise from $4,883 per person, based on double occupancy

Celebrity still has available cabins on two 2027 solar eclipse cruises aboard its newest ships. The 3,260-passenger Celebrity Xcel will sail a seven-night Spain and Morocco cruise round-trip from Barcelona on July 31, and the 3,260-passenger Celebrity Ascent will sail an 11-night Italy and Spain cruise round-trip from Civitavecchia (the port for Rome) on July 26. Both ships will position off the northern coast of Africa for eclipse viewing during a day at sea (the precise location is not yet available). While aboard, guests can enjoy multiple dining venues (including the only Daniel Boulud restaurants at sea) and immersive shows and dance parties in the Club.

Holland America

Price: From $5,004 per person, based on double occupancy

Why devote just one day to astrotourism when you can opt for a monthlong cruise and take a deep dive into archaeoastronomy? Learn how ancient civilizations understood the sun and stars on Holland America’s 28-day Legendary Solar Eclipse & Cosmic Port Explorer cruise; it sets sail round-trip from Dover, England, aboard the 2,650-passenger Nieuw Statendam on July 9. Guests will experience totality off the coast of Gibraltar, but many of the ports beckon to the celestially curious. Visit Messina’s astronomical clock in Sicily; journey to Stonehenge from Portland, England; and tour Granada’s Alhambra, whose design is aligned with the sun’s path.

Insight Cruises’ Nile River sailings

Price: AmaDahlia cruise from $9,350 per person, based on double occupancy; River Tosca cruise from $7,425 per person, based on double occupancy

Egypt is the place to be for the 2027 eclipse, but most of the Nile River eclipse cruises are already sold out. If you’re willing to splurge, Insight Cruises’ Sky & Telescope charters still have limited availability. Choose from a 17-night Nile River cruise aboard AmaWaterways’ 72-passenger AmaDahlia or a five-night Nile River cruise aboard Uniworld’s 82-passenger River Tosca paired with four nights on the moored MS Nile Commodore, a floating hotel on the storied waterway. Both options will have experts aboard to enhance your understanding of the celestial event.

Seabourn

Price: From $21,623 per person, based on double occupancy

Luxury all-inclusive line Seabourn still has Veranda Suites available for its 14-night France, Italy, and Tunisia cruise, departing on July 23. As befitting a 600-passenger ship, Seabourn Ovation will take the path less traveled across the Mediterranean, visiting Corsica, Sardinia, Malta, and Albania. The ship will detour over to the coast of Tunisia for prime viewing of the solar eclipse before continuing on its way to the Adriatic. Celebrate the moment with champagne and caviar—on the house, of course.

SeaDream Yacht Club

Price: From $12,419 per person, based on double occupancy

Two cabins remain on the 56-stateroom SeaDream II’s August 1 week-long solar eclipse cruise from Valletta, Malta, to Civitavecchia (Rome), Italy. Guests will kick off their vacation with totality viewing off the coast of Malta before exploring Italy’s yacht harbors in places like Capri, Lipari, and Amalfi. The ship will anchor rather than dock in several ports in order to deploy its water sports marina. Spend your days in the no-longer-eclipsed sun, relaxing on the top deck Balinese Dream Beds and taking your gourmet meals outdoors.

Virgin Voyages

Price: From $6,818 per person, based on double occupancy

Only adults get to have fun on Virgin Voyages, so if you’d like to pair your eclipse viewing with shipwide parties, immersive entertainment, and zero kids, book your Resilient Lady cruise soon. The 2,770-passenger ship departs Barcelona on July 28 for a round-trip, 11-night cruise along the coasts of Spain, Portugal, and Morocco, pausing for totality between Seville and Funchal, Madeira. Try a different dining venue every night, from Korean barbecue to upscale Italian. When the fun and excitement that Virgin cruises are known for get too much, retreat to the hammock on your private balcony or book an afternoon at the spa. (Mud room, anyone?)

Windstar Cruises

Price: From $5,797 per person, based on double occupancy

Watching the eclipse from the deck of a 342-passenger sailing yacht sounds like the ideal way to beat the crowds. Wind Surf’s nine-night solar eclipse cruise sails round-trip from Piraeus (near Athens) on July 28, with eclipse viewing scheduled for Malta, where totality will last about three minutes. Accommodations will be cozy, but you’ll be too busy discovering small ports like Monemvasia, Greece, and Gozo, Malta, to spend much time in your cabin. During the two days when the ship’s anchored in port, plan to paddleboard, kayak, or float straight from the ship’s aft platform.

2028 solar eclipse cruises

We hate to say this but 2028 solar eclipse cruises are already selling out. In 2028, the five-minute totality will be centered over Australia and New Zealand on July 22.

Cruise charters are your best bet for 2028. Sky & Telescope still has space on its 10-night eclipse cruise aboard the chartered 160-passenger Heritage Adventurer expedition ship, sailing between Darwin and Broome. Astronomy tour operator Eclipse Traveler has partnered with Astronomy Magazine and Silversea to offer a Kimberleys cruise aboard the 254-passenger Silver Cloud, with totality viewing near Bigge Island. To sail Ponant’s 184-guest Le Jacques Cartier, you must book through charter partner Eclipse Travel.

If cruise fever has struck, book soon if you want to see totality at sea in 2027 or 2028. After all, there’s no total solar eclipse in 2029. The next total and annular solar eclipse will be in 2030—so you’ll be waiting a while for your next eclipse fix.