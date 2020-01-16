Home>Travel inspiration>Tips + News>Travel News

Anthony Bourdain Was Writing a Travel Guide Before His Death, and It’s Being Published This Fall

By Sarah Buder

Jan 16, 2020

Photo by Donald Bowers Photography / Shutterstock

The posthumous book hits stores on October 13, 2020, and is available for preorder now.

It’s been more than two years since Anthony Bourdain’s death, but the beloved chef, writer, and TV host hasn’t stopped sharing his admirable approach to travel with people around the world. This fall, a travel guide that Bourdain started writing prior to his June 2018 passing will hit shelves for global audiences to read, outlining tips for visiting some of Bourdain’s favorite places—many of which were written in his own words.

The posthumous book, titled World Travel: An Irreverent Guideis coauthored by Bourdain’s longtime assistant, Laurie Woolever, who worked with Bourdain for almost a decade and also cowrote his final cookbook, Appetites (Ecco, 2016). According to its description, the book will provide readers with detailed context about why Bourdain was particularly enchanted by the destinations he loved most, in addition to “essential advice on how to get there, what to eat, where to stay and, in some cases, what to avoid.” Inside the 432-page book, readers can also expect to find personal essays and travel recommendations from family, friends, and colleagues of the author of New York Times best seller Kitchen Confidential, including “sardonic accounts” of traveling with Bourdain written by the late chef’s younger brother and only sibling, Chris. 

Courtesy of Ecco

The cover of World Travel: An Irreverant Guide features an illustration by cartoonist Tony Millionaire that shows Bourdain outside of a Parisian café, a subtle reminder of the “skip-the-tourist-spots-and-go-where-the-locals-do” method that the avid traveler was known for. Each chapter of Bourdain’s ultimate travel guide, which hits stores on October 13, 2020, is marked by an additional illustration—another fitting tribute to the widely favored host of No Reservations and Parts Unknown, who was known to collect art and artifacts whenever he traveled and had famously “cool” taste and style. 

Preorder Now: $35, bookshop.org

This article originally appeared online on January 15, 2020; it was updated on June 24, 2020, to include current information. Products we write about are independently vetted and recommended by our editors. AFAR may earn a commission if you buy through our links, which helps support our independent publication.

