Travel InspirationArt + CultureBooks
By Sarah Buder
  •  April 20, 2021

A Posthumous Travel Guide by Anthony Bourdain Is On Sale Now

“World Travel: An Irreverent Guide,” coauthored by Bourdain’s longtime assistant, Laurie Woolever, hits stores on April 20, 2021.
A Posthumous Travel Guide by Anthony Bourdain Is On Sale Now

In addition to the cover, each chapter of “World Travel: An Irreverent Guide” includes an illustration by Wesley Allsbrook.

Courtesy of Ecco

It’s been more than two years since Anthony Bourdain’s death, but the beloved chef, writer, and TV host hasn’t stopped sharing his admirable approach to travel with people around the world. This spring, a travel guide that Bourdain started writing prior to his June 2018 passing will hit shelves for global audiences to read, outlining tips for visiting some of Bourdain’s favorite places—many of which were written in his own words.

The posthumous book, titled World Travel: An Irreverent Guide, is coauthored by Bourdain’s longtime assistant, Laurie Woolever, who worked with Bourdain for almost a decade and also cowrote his final cookbook, Appetites (Ecco, 2016). According to its description, the book will provide readers with detailed context about why Bourdain was particularly enchanted by the destinations he loved most, in addition to “essential advice on how to get there, what to eat, where to stay and, in some cases, what to avoid.”

Inside the 480-page book, readers can also expect to find personal essays and travel recommendations from family, friends, and colleagues of the author of New York Times best seller Kitchen Confidential, including “sardonic accounts” of traveling with Bourdain written by the late chef’s younger brother and only sibling, Chris.

The cover of World Travel: An Irreverent Guide features an illustration by Wesley Allsbrook that shows Bourdain eating at a street food cart, a subtle reminder of the “skip-the-tourist-spots-and-go-where-the-locals-do” method that the avid traveler was known for.

Each chapter of Bourdain’s ultimate travel guide, which hits stores on April 20, 2021, is marked by an additional illustration—another fitting tribute to the widely favored host of No Reservations and Parts Unknown, who was known to collect art and artifacts whenever he traveled and had famously “cool” taste and style.

Order Now: Hardcover edition, $32, bookshop.org; Kindle edition, $20, amazon.com

This article originally appeared online on January 15, 2020; it was updated on February 10, 2021, and April 19, to include current information.

>>Next: Anthony Bourdain’s Home State Opens Official Food Trail in His Honor

Sarah Buder
Sarah Buder is a former associate editor at Afar, where she focused on arts, culture, architecture, LGBTQ travel, and solo travel. Sarah is currently an editor at Dwell, where she writes about the intersection of architecture and design with entertainment, travel, identity, and the internet. A native of the California Bay Area, she currently lives in Brooklyn, New York.
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