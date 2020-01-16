It’s been more than two years since Anthony Bourdain’s death, but the beloved chef, writer, and TV host hasn’t stopped sharing his admirable approach to travel with people around the world. This fall, a travel guide that Bourdain started writing prior to his June 2018 passing will hit shelves for global audiences to read, outlining tips for visiting some of Bourdain’s favorite places—many of which were written in his own words.

The posthumous book, titled World Travel: An Irreverent Guide, is coauthored by Bourdain’s longtime assistant, Laurie Woolever, who worked with Bourdain for almost a decade and also cowrote his final cookbook, Appetites (Ecco, 2016). According to its description, the book will provide readers with detailed context about why Bourdain was particularly enchanted by the destinations he loved most, in addition to “essential advice on how to get there, what to eat, where to stay and, in some cases, what to avoid.” Inside the 432-page book, readers can also expect to find personal essays and travel recommendations from family, friends, and colleagues of the author of New York Times best seller Kitchen Confidential, including “sardonic accounts” of traveling with Bourdain written by the late chef’s younger brother and only sibling, Chris.

Courtesy of Ecco

The cover of World Travel: An Irreverant Guide features an illustration by cartoonist Tony Millionaire that shows Bourdain outside of a Parisian café, a subtle reminder of the “skip-the-tourist-spots-and-go-where-the-locals-do” method that the avid traveler was known for. Each chapter of Bourdain’s ultimate travel guide, which hits stores on October 13, 2020, is marked by an additional illustration—another fitting tribute to the widely favored host of No Reservations and Parts Unknown, who was known to collect art and artifacts whenever he traveled and had famously “cool” taste and style.

