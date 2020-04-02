Yayoi Kusama’s Major U.S. Exhibition Postponed Due to Coronavirus

This spring, the New York Botanical Garden (NYBG) was scheduled to become the sole venue for Kusama: Cosmic Nature, a sprawling exhibition of installations, paintings, and sketches from Kusama’s seven-decade career. The exhibit was planned to be spread across 250 acres at the massive Bronx institution, which has been listed as a National Historic Landmark since 1967, from May 9 through November 1, 2020. Many of Kusama’s artworks were set to be exhibited for the first time in the United States.

However, in an email sent to NYBG members and ticket holders on Thursday, April 2, the botanical garden announced that Kusama: Cosmic Nature will be postponed until next year in order to help contain the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). The highly anticipated Kusama exhibit will be rescheduled for spring through fall 2021. Exact dates have yet to be announced.

Anyone who purchased Kusama: Cosmic Nature tickets online “will be automatically refunded and receive an e-mail confirmation within four to six weeks,” reads the NYBG email. The institution “will be in touch” with those who purchased tickets on-site or over the phone about processing a refund. Still, “this could take a bit more time . . . as we work remotely to manage the large volume of orders at hand,” the Bronx institution says.

The NYGB announcement also included a special note from Kusama herself. “The passion that I and those at the New York Botanical Garden have poured into this exhibition is still burning. Everyone, I hope you will wait,” the artist wrote, signing the email: “With all my heart, Yayoi Kusama. ”

While it’s not yet clear exactly when the exhibit will be rescheduled for, or when tickets for the new dates will go on sale, NYBG shared that members will again receive presale access to tickets before they’re available to the public. We’ll update this article when further information becomes available. Luckily, in the meantime, we still have lots of details about the Kusama: Cosmic Nature exhibition to look forward to—keep reading for more.