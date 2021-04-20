Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino

J.E. Irausquin Blvd 81, Noord, Aruba
Website
| +297 586 6555
Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino Noord Aruba
Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino Noord Aruba
Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino Noord Aruba
Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino Noord Aruba
Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino Noord Aruba
Sip Wine with a View at Sunset Grille Noord Aruba
Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino Noord Aruba
Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino Noord Aruba
Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino Noord Aruba
Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino Noord Aruba
Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino Noord Aruba
Sip Wine with a View at Sunset Grille Noord Aruba

Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino

This Palm Beach resort lets type A vacationers make the most of every minute of their trip. For adults, the jam-packed roster of activities ranges from cardio kickboxing and archery to salsa workshops and lessons on how to make your own aloe scrub. Another grown-up perk: every 50-minute spa treatment and dinner for two comes with complimentary child care. Meanwhile, the ShocoLand kids club keeps tykes busy during the day with water-balloon races and seashell painting. Have a little down time? The 355 rooms were renovated in late 2016, and now have an airy, modern feel; each also has its own private balcony or patio ideal for enjoying island breezes. For those happy to while away the hours near the water, chaise longues surround two palm-fringed pools, and plenty of beachside palapas sit just steps from the sea.
By Ratha Tep , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Katie Galeotti
AFAR Staff
about 4 years ago

Sip Wine with a View at Sunset Grille

Breezy palm trees and serene Caribbean views greet you as you step into the beautifully manicured garden of the Hilton. Perfect for a romantic meal, this flagship restaurant specializes in steak and seafood and has an extensive wine selection. Grab a drink before or after your meal at the modern and chic Mira Solo Bar, also on property.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points