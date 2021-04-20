Zion National Park Lodge 1 Zion lodge, Springdale, UT 84767, USA

Photo courtesy of Zion National Park Lodge

Zion National Park Lodge This lodge bears the distinct honor of being the only “in-park lodging” at Zion, Utah’s first—and extremely popular—national park. Designed by noted architect Gilbert Stanley Underwood in the 1920s, it’s also on the National Register of Historic Places. Here, you’ll find 40 cabins and a main lodge that, after burning down in 1966 and being rebuilt shortly after, was restored to its original Underwood design in 1990. Cabins feature a more rustic look, with exposed wooden beams and stone fireplaces, while the 82 rooms and suites in the main lodge are outfitted with modern amenities, including flat-screen TVs and satellite reception. At the bright and airy Red Rock Grill, Southern-accented dishes like bison-jalapeño cheeseburgers and black-bean-and-quinoa-stuffed bell peppers compete with views of soaring red rock cliffs from the restaurant’s large windows.