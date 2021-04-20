Where are you going?
Zion National Park Lodge

1 Zion lodge, Springdale, UT 84767, USA
Website
| +1 435-772-7700
This lodge bears the distinct honor of being the only “in-park lodging” at Zion, Utah’s first—and extremely popular—national park. Designed by noted architect Gilbert Stanley Underwood in the 1920s, it’s also on the National Register of Historic Places. Here, you’ll find 40 cabins and a main lodge that, after burning down in 1966 and being rebuilt shortly after, was restored to its original Underwood design in 1990. Cabins feature a more rustic look, with exposed wooden beams and stone fireplaces, while the 82 rooms and suites in the main lodge are outfitted with modern amenities, including flat-screen TVs and satellite reception. At the bright and airy Red Rock Grill, Southern-accented dishes like bison-jalapeño cheeseburgers and black-bean-and-quinoa-stuffed bell peppers compete with views of soaring red rock cliffs from the restaurant’s large windows.
By Ratha Tep , AFAR Local Expert

Afar Magazine
over 5 years ago

It’s a three-hour drive from McCarran International Airport to Zion Lodge, where rocking chairs on porches and handmade Mission-style furniture in the rooms evoke summer-camp simplicity. Bonus: Guests get special permission to drive their cars into Zion Canyon. (Others need to use park shuttles between March and November.) During those months, you can rent a bicycle from the lodge and pedal along a paved road to ogle soaring sandstone walls and access Zion’s best hikes, such as the one to Angel’s Landing, a breath-snatching rock promontory offering bird’s-eye views down into Zion Canyon. After a day of exploring, retreat to the lodge’s Red Rock Grill for bison meat loaf and Navajo fry-bread tacos.

