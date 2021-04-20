Camp Denali and North Face Lodge
Owned and operated by the same family and situated about a mile apart from each other, Camp Denali and North Face Lodge are more than deserving of bragging rights: They’re part of less than a handful of accommodations inside Denali National Park and Preserve with prime views of America’s highest peak. But the properties—and amenities—differ. Each of Camp Denali’s 18 cabins offers an authentic, close-to-the-land experience: Propane lamps provide light, a wooden stove gives off heat, drinking water comes from an outdoor spigot, and a short path leads to an outhouse. For guests who prefer more creature comforts after a day taking in the rugged outdoors, North Face Lodge’s guest rooms all have electricity and private bathrooms. Locally sourced meals are served in a cozy wood-clad dining room, and a common sitting room oozes charm and conviviality with leather sofas surrounding a stone hearth fireplace, where you can choose a book from the stacks of shelves or share tales of your into-the-wild adventures with fellow guests.