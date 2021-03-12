Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Alyeska Resort

1000 Arlberg Avenue
Website
Alyeska Resort Anchorage Alaska United States
Alyeska Resort Anchorage Alaska United States
Alyeska Resort Anchorage Alaska United States
Alyeska Resort Anchorage Alaska United States
Alyeska Resort Anchorage Alaska United States
Alyeska Resort Anchorage Alaska United States
Alyeska Resort Anchorage Alaska United States
Alyeska Resort Anchorage Alaska United States
Check Availability >

Alyeska Resort

Situated just 40 miles from downtown Anchorage and the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport, this year-round resort feels worlds away, set deep in a glacier-carved valley off scenic Seward Highway. With 304 rooms and a dizzying number of amenities, it also feels like a world unto itself. There are eight dining and drinking options, a fitness center, a heated saltwater lap pool with mountain views, and a spa that provides Arctic mud facials. But guests come to Alaska to commune with the great outdoors, and Alyeska offers its fair share of world-class experiences, including the longest continuous double-black-diamond ski run in North America and more than 1,600 acres of skiable terrain. The staff can arrange excursions that range from heli-skiing and dogsledding tours in winter to naturalist-led walks and glacier cruises in summer. For breathtaking panoramic views, the resort even has its own 60-passenger aerial tram for whisking guests straight from the hotel up 2,300 feet to the top of Mount Alyeska.
By Ratha Tep , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

Get Inspired to Discover Sydney and New South Wales on This 8-Day Trip
Get Inspired to Discover Sydney and New South Wales on This 8-Day Trip
A Trip to Australia for Wine Lovers: 8 Days in Sydney and the Hunter Valley
A Trip to Australia for Wine Lovers: 8 Days in Sydney and the Hunter Valley
Vaccinated U.S. Travelers Can Now Visit Iceland
Vaccinated U.S. Travelers Can Now Visit Iceland
How to Make the Most of Your Expiring COVID Flight Credits
How to Make the Most of Your Expiring COVID Flight Credits